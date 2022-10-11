Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
CNBC
Mega Millions jackpot is $410 million. Here are 3 key things to do if you win
This is the third time this year that the Mega Millions jackpot is above $400 million. Powerball's top prize for its Saturday night drawing is $378 million. If you beat the odds and land the windfall, be sure to protect your ticket and tell as few people as possible about your newfound wealth.
Man buys 200 lottery tickets for one drawing, wins $1 million
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player won $1 million from a drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by purchasing 200 identical tickets. Ali Ghaemi of Alexandria told Virginia Lottery officials he was preparing to leave town and decided to treat himself to 200 $1 tickets for Sept. 6 Pick 4 drawing.
Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks
Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Tuesday’s $380 million jackpot?
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot reset after someone won one of the largest lottery jackpots in history on July 29. Here are the winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing:. 15-18-25-33-38; Mega Ball: 25; Megaplier: 2X. The estimated...
AOL Corp
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
Woman Wins $1 Million Prize After Buying a Lottery Ticket Every Week: 'I Couldn't Believe I Won'
"The ticket went everywhere I went," said lottery winner Sabrina Bottoms A North Carolina woman's weekly scratch-off routine finally paid off big time. Sabrina Bottoms, a warehouse worker from Conway, bought the winning $1 million ticket Sunday night after a routine visit to the Park N Shop gas stop, the NC Education Lottery said in a release published on Tuesday. "I couldn't believe I won," Bottoms told lottery officials. "I fill up and get one ticket every week." The ticket, which helps fund education initiatives for...
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
The next time you toss a quarter into a gumball machine down at the local grocery store, think about this: That piece of gum could be costing you $2,000 or more. See: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at...
Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car
A South Carolina man said a scratch-off lottery ticket sat forgotten and untouched in his car for two days before he discovered it was a $300,000 winner.
Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
17 States Are Sending Out Inflation Relief Checks
Inflation reached an all-time peak in June (9.1%), which is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Gas prices, groceries, as well as other living expenses have continuously been increasing throughout 2022, and many states have been responding to this by providing inflation-relief checks to their residents.
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania store
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday that a scratch-off ticket worth $5 million had recently been sold at a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about the location that sold the winning ticket.
Two unidentified people claim $1.337b Mega Millions jackpot and agree to split the lump sum payment of $780.5m
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said the prize...
Jackpot: Two people finally claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery winnings
After several weeks of mystery, two people who agreed to share the winnings have claimed the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
I researched numbers used by previous lotto winners – the ‘hot or cold’ numbers strategy is one of six ways to win
WINNING the lottery may take more than luck as lottery expert Matt Hart shared some strategies to win big. Matt is Australia’s lottery operator for The Lott and is in charge of notifying hundreds of winners a year of their prizes. The expert spoke to Yahoo! and detailed some...
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million; 4 players become millionaires
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play. However, no one had all six of the winning numbers — 3, 6, 11, 17, 22, and Powerball 11.Now, the prize heading into Wednesday's drawing is more than $420 million, with a cash value of $215.2 million. To win the grand prize, players must match all five numbers and the Powerball. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million, according to investopedia.com.
Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Check your tickets
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $322 million with a cash option of $170.8 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 night when a lottery player in Pennsylvania took home $206.9 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $380 million with a...
Mega Millions results Oct. 11, 2022: Did anyone win last night
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise, now up to an estimated $494 million with a cash value of $248.7 million after no tickets sold matched the numbers drawn last night. The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3, 7, 11, 13 and 38. The Megaball was 1 and the Megaplier was...
I won $147,500 playing the lottery – see my winning strategy
ONE strategy pocketed tens of thousands of dollars for a lucky lottery player. First, keep in mind that the lottery is a risky stake and the odds are significantly stacked against players. States are said to keep 30% of the $60billion that is spent each year. As always, you’ll need...
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit PA accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
