ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

23 lottery winners who lost millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
LOTTERY
The Independent

Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks

Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
DES PLAINES, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
AOL Corp

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
VIRGINIA STATE
People

Woman Wins $1 Million Prize After Buying a Lottery Ticket Every Week: 'I Couldn't Believe I Won'

"The ticket went everywhere I went," said lottery winner Sabrina Bottoms A North Carolina woman's weekly scratch-off routine finally paid off big time. Sabrina Bottoms, a warehouse worker from Conway, bought the winning $1 million ticket Sunday night after a routine visit to the Park N Shop gas stop, the NC Education Lottery said in a release published on Tuesday. "I couldn't believe I won," Bottoms told lottery officials. "I fill up and get one ticket every week." The ticket, which helps fund education initiatives for...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Jackpot
UPI News

Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
TOWSON, MD
Dayana Sabatin

17 States Are Sending Out Inflation Relief Checks

Inflation reached an all-time peak in June (9.1%), which is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Gas prices, groceries, as well as other living expenses have continuously been increasing throughout 2022, and many states have been responding to this by providing inflation-relief checks to their residents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
CBS Chicago

Powerball jackpot passes $420 million; 4 players become millionaires

Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play. However, no one had all six of the winning numbers — 3, 6, 11, 17, 22, and Powerball 11.Now, the prize heading into Wednesday's drawing is more than $420 million, with a cash value of $215.2 million. To win the grand prize, players must match all five numbers and the Powerball. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million, according to investopedia.com.
ILLINOIS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy