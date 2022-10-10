ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Misinformation research relies on AI and lots of scrolling : NPR

What types of lies and falsehoods are circulating on the web? Taylor Agajanian used her summer time job to assist reply this query, one submit at a time. It typically will get squishy. She reviewed a social media submit the place somebody had shared a information story about vaccines with...
Canvs AI Launches ‘Connector’ for Forsta Platform

Canvs AI Launches ‘Connector’ for Forsta Platform. Text analytics specialist Canvs AI has launched a connector for the Forsta Survey platform, enabling customers to import responses to open-ended questions, together with related cross-tab knowledge, immediately into Canvs for evaluation. New York-based Canvs makes use of a patented AI...
How AI unlocks value from your single source of data truth

With prospects’ growing calls for and expectations, entrepreneurs attempt to enhance the timing and affect and ROI of buyer engagements. Achieving this imaginative and prescient stays an uphill battle challenged by the rising variety of advertising and marketing applied sciences that generate knowledge silos and complicated buyer journeys. Marketers work tirelessly with fragmented knowledge sources with no single supply of fact.
Standard AI Levels Up With New Tools

SAN FRANCISCO — Standard AI (synthetic intelligence) now affords convenience stores the power to know and form shopper habits and in-store operations. Sold collectively as Vision OS^, the platform has been enhanced by the addition of two new instruments—Mission Control and Insights—that rework the in-store expertise. The caret (^) image, typically used to characterize exponents, signifies leveling up and setting new requirements.
October Prime Day: Blink Mini Indoor Camera Down to $30

Amazon Prime Day occurred in July, however we’re already getting a second gross sales occasion from the huge on-line retailer. The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is occurring on October 11 and 12, and it’s the right time to improve your safety system. During the sale, you possibly can seize the Blink Mini for less than $30, an amazing low cost off its unique $65.
Tech Tracker: Pizza robots are so hot, even Jay-Z is investing in them

We’ve been following the rise of pizza robots — each as supply automobiles and as automated cooks within the kitchen — fairly intently, so the information that Stellar Pizza introduced a $16.5 million spherical of funding backed by Jay-Z’s enterprise capital agency, Marcy Venture Partners, got here as no shock. The automated pizza truck firm simply launched in Los Angeles this fall and affords a brand new, staffing-light strategy to serve pizza on wheels.
ASX Chooses Google Cloud to Power Product Innovation

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has chosen Google Cloud as its most well-liked cloud accomplice to construct its knowledge product innovation technique. ASX has migrated its knowledge and analytics footprint to Google Cloud, enhancing its capabilities to tell product innovation and prolong entry to insights for ASX and its native and world clients.
Apple’s roadmap for shifting production outside of China

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out in the present day with some new predictions on how Apple can proceed to cut back its reliance on China. According to Kuo, Apple is adjusting its “supply chain management strategy” in response to the continuing “de-globalization trend.”. Based on latest...
MICLEDI & Kura collaborate on microLED displays for AR glasses

October 10, 2022 – MICLEDI Microdisplays, a developer of microLED shows for augmented actuality (AR) glasses, and Kura Technologies, a supplier of AR headset applied sciences, have just lately introduced a collaboration to fabricate AR glasses. The two corporations have been working collectively for over a yr, with Kura...
Axelera AI Adds Silicon Valley Veteran Jonathan Ballon as Independent Non-Executive Director

Ballon to carry deep entrepreneurial and operational experience to Europe’s main AI startup. EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, October 12, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–European AI startup Axelera AI has appointed expertise veteran Jonathan Ballon to its non-executive board. Ballon joins the distinctive Dutch start-up designing the world’s strongest and superior options for cutting-edge AI.
AI recruitment tools “automated pseudoscience”

AI is ready to herald an entire new world in an enormous vary of industries. Everything from art to medicine is being overhauled by machine studying. But researchers from the University of Cambridge have revealed a paper in Philosophy & Technology to name out AI used to recruit folks for jobs and increase office range – going as far as to name them an “automated pseudoscience”.
Juxtaposes of the complex geometries: Voxel Cloud

The “Voxel Cloud” challenge was a part of the Bachelor thesis by Julian Edelmann on the University of Innsbruck. The “Voxel Cloud” challenge is an experimental prototype investigating decision and complexity within the context of deep and imprecise tectonics. The challenge juxtaposes the extravagance of advanced geometries created by algorithms with human notion, calling into query the first position of people on this course of by making an attempt to combine nature and expertise.
If you’re reading this, your screen is likely cracked

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Most folks can relate to the horror of dropping their cell phone and changing into the proud proprietor of an ugly cracked display screen that may include a expensive restore tab. Secure Data Recovery surveyed 2,200 American about their cell units and a few of...
Google starts to roll out Gmail, News widgets for Apple iOS 16 lock screen

Google has began rolling out its widgets for the iOS 16 Lock Screen, together with in style apps like Gmail and Google News. With Apple launching of iOS 16, Google had additionally introduced to roll out new options that may enable customers to position widgets immediately on their iPhones` lock display screen.
Schools Must be Thoughtful When Student Data and AI Interact – MeriTalk

The White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) issued a brand new blueprint for an “AI Bill of Rights” to assist information organizations on the event and deployment of synthetic intelligence, in an effort to assist shield the rights of Americans within the age of AI.
Apple iPhone 5G support: Check list of Apple smartphones with 5G support in India

The newest Apple iPhones do help 5G however what concerning the ones launched previously few years? We are going to supply an exhaustive checklist of the Apple iPhones that can get help for 5G in India. Additionally, Apple has formally introduced that it is going to be rolling out a brand new software program replace to iPhones bought in India by the month of December. This replace will allow the eligible Apple iPhones to work on the 5G community.
iPhones calling 911 from owners’ pockets on rollercoasters | iPhone

Apple’s latest cellphone has been mechanically calling emergency companies from the pockets of individuals driving rollercoasters within the US, mistaking the bumps and jerks of the rides as automotive crashes. The newest iPhone 14, in addition to newer Apple watches, contains a feature that detects the indicators and vibrations...
Someone Has, Once Again, Put Windows 11 On A Surface Duo

Who says {that a} cellphone can’t run a desktop working system? A Twitter consumer was capable of load Windows 11 onto a Microsoft Surface Duo 2. This is one thing that’s occurred earlier than. Clever tech fans have been capable of load completely different working techniques onto completely...
