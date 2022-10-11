Read full article on original website
Related
cvpost.org
There’s a new sheriff in town…
. .or at least there will be following the Nov. 8 election for both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Candidates for the office in both counties answered previously prepared questions at a Monday night candidate forum at the Community Table, organized by EXPO and JONAH. Some 60 people attended the event in person, along with online attendees, and both groups had an opportunity to submit questions toward the end of the forum.
WEAU-TV 13
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Costco is proposing to open in Eau Claire. According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located between US Highway 53 and Black Avenue. The City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda says the development proposes to include a...
WEAU-TV 13
Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties. Toney says...
WEAU-TV 13
Renovations underway at WEAU
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Construction continues at WEAU as our building is getting some major renovations. You might notice the work as you’re driving down Hastings Way in Eau Claire. Things will look a little different around here, but our newscasts will go on as scheduled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
2nd teenager dies after rollover crash Monday in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A second teenager has died from their injuries after a rollover crash near Cameron Monday evening. According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle passed away Wednesday night at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
WEAU-TV 13
Menomonie Market Food Co-op Ground Breaking
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Ground Breaking ceremony took place in Eau Claire Wednesday for the new location of an expanded Menomonie Market Food Co-op store. The Market will be located on the property known as “Block 7″ near the intersection of North Barstow and Galloway Streets in downtown Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Jeffy and Will Sniff
MONROE AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Whether you’re outside doing yard work or relaxing on the couch, Jeffy just wants to spend time with you. Originally from Texas, Jeffy is living in a foster home in Tomah and is available for adoption through Last Paw Rescue. He’s 13 years old, but age is just a number. Jeffy’s foster mom says he’s healthy and active.
WEAU-TV 13
Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
19th annual Women’s Business Conference in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After a two-year hiatus, the 19th annual Women’s Business Conference returns to Eau Claire. Presented by the Western Wisconsin Women’s Business Center and Western Dairyland, the event was held Wednesday at UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Center. More than 400 women business owners and entrepreneurs...
WEAU-TV 13
ERIC STELTER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The office staff of Gerber Collision & Glass would like to nominate our boss, Eric Stelter, for the Sunshine Award. He is the absolute best! Eric is always happy and full of energy and brightens our days with Monday Donuts and other sweet treats. Lunch is always better with Eric around. We don’t know what we would do without him!
wwisradio.com
Woman Wounded With Arrow Near Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — The sheriff in Eau Claire is looking into how a woman ended-up being shot by an arrow over the weekend. The woman called 9-1-1 after being hit with an arrow in the Town of Washington. Investigators are not saying who shot her, or what she was doing when she was shot. The sheriff’s office says she is expected to live, and says there is no threat to the community.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 11, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Marshfield Clinic Health System and Minnesota-based Essentia Health announced talks of merging
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two major health systems announced they are in talks of a merger Wednesday afternoon. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Minnesota-based Essentia Health say the move could expand health care access for their patients. Interim Dean of the Nursing and Health Sciences School at the University...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
WEAU-TV 13
KAREN STUTTGEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like Karen Stuttgen to have a Sunshine Award. Mrs. S is a very nice person. She teaches Math in the Altoona School District. She goes above and beyond to make it easy and fun to learn. She focuses not only on the mathematical side of school but she also focuses on the emotional state of the student too. For an example, if she sees a student that is sad, mad, or in another emotional state, she will ask to talk or ask if the student is alright. If they are not, then they may leave the room all together or ask to meet after class. Most students will willingly talk to her because they know that she is a good listener and an overall good person.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Middle School free food market
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A free food market is back at the Chippewa Falls Middle School. The Cardinal Market first opened last Oct. and is seeing an increase in activity for its second year. Kids can come into the Market and pick out free food if they need it. New food is stocked by eighth graders every week. Half the school gets to shop on Thursday afternoon and the other half on Friday afternoon.
WEAU-TV 13
STEPHANIE & BRADLEY COUTTS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Stephanie and Bradley Coutts for the Sunshine Award. Stephanie and her husband have an autistic son, Bradley. During the hectic chaos of our lives that was the pandemic, Stephanie began a wonderful mission that provided educational and emotional benefits for her son, through baking. As a result, Stephanie created Happy Cookie Day to share Bradley’s joy and love of baking with his community. As the past year has flown by, Stephanie and Bradley have brought thousands of smiles, much love, and joy into the homes of many. This community is beyond fortunate for the numerous blessings Stephanie and Bradley have bestowed upon us.
WEAU-TV 13
Rice Lake Area School District approves change to transgender student policy
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -One area school district is making a change to its policy related to transgender students. Monday night the Rice Lake Area School District’s Board of Education voted in favor of parental notification. Policy 411 Rule 2 outlines the Rice Lake Area School District’s protocol for...
WEAU-TV 13
Sherman Elementary School hosts 2nd annual “Socktober” clothing drive
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at an Eau Claire elementary school are holding a clothing drive through the month of October. As part of its 2nd annual “Socktober” Sherman Elementary is accepting sock donations for students in need and community members experiencing homelessness who could use a couple of extra pairs ahead of winter.
Comments / 0