ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

30th Annual History Conference held at LCCC

By Taylor Chronowski
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKN15_0iTwrG0b00

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History was celebrated today on the campus of Luzerne County Community College. The campus welcomed everyone to it’s 30 Annual History Conference.

The event is hosted by the college’s History and Social Science Departments and the day celebrated the rich history of the commonwealth.

The theme of this year’s conference was “Pennsylvania in the Revolutionary Era.”

“It’s not often discussed of what we specifically did here in Pennsylvania and even in this first presentation, they talk about some things that I never really knew before, despite the fact that I lived here for nineteen years now, it’s interesting,” said Hunter Griffith, a sophmore at Luzerne County Community College.

There was also a segment on prominent Pennsylvanias at the birth of our nation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Tamaqua professional women’s club celebrates 75 years

The Tamaqua Business & Professional Women’s Club recently celebrated its 75th anniversary. The club was established in 1947 and is a part of the Pennsylvania Federation of Business & Professional Women, a statewide organization of more than 1,600 members in 75 local clubs. A leading advocate for working women,...
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Country Cupboard demolition underway in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County attraction that’s been a part of the community for decades is being demolished. The property’s new owners made the decision to do away with the building due to its condition. Demolition began at the former Country Cupboard Building in Lewisburg on Tuesday. In January, the Baylor family […]
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC welcomes new providers

Williamsport, Pa. — Three doctors have joined the physical medicine and rehabilitation staff at UPMC, hospital officials announced this week. UPMC welcomes Leah Bowlin, D.O., Rebecca Frazier, Psy.D., and Lisa Mondell, Psy.D., to the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) team in Williamsport. Dr. Bowlin, physiatrist, received her medical degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio. She completed her residency in PM&R at University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luzerne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Nanticoke, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
WBRE

Scranton non-profits getting much needed boost

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 50 non-profits in Scranton are getting a much-needed boost. Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti announced that nearly $1,000,000 in grant funding will go to those organizations. The grants range from $4,000 to $45,000, and one group receiving money says the funding will allow them to keep assisting the community. “It […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Forecasting peak foliage in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At an elevation of more than 2,000 feet, Pine Hill Vista is one of the tallest points you can get to in the southern part of Lackawanna County. Located in the Pinchot State Forest, you can see as far north as Elk Mountain and as far south past Interstate 80 on a clear day.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Special Needs Playground is officially open for play

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The ribbon was cut, opening the Diamond Citys’ Special Needs Playground at Kirby Park. The city, volunteers, numerous local organizations, and families have worked for years to make this playground a realty. “I am feeling amazing. My heart is full of joy and happiness to see this park finally done […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times News

Weekly food pantry open

Above: Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, a weekly food pantry, is open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. From left, volunteer Rich Reimer, Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, and volunteer Charlie Snyder load up this vehicle Monday afternoon. The pantry served 140 families in 30 minutes. Friends Helping Neighbors is sponsored by the Carbon County Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Donations can be made to the Carbon County Community Foundation, 160 S. 2nd St #3b, Lehighton, Pa., 18235. No donations accepted at the pantry. They are always in need of volunteers.
LEHIGHTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#Lccc#The Revolutionary Era#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Hundreds come out for the 25th Annual Steamtown Marathon

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WOYU) — In Lackawanna County, hundreds of people turned out for the 25 Annual Steamtown Marathon in the Electric City. An exciting day as the event had taken some time off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the money raised benefits the Saint Joseph’s Center in Scranton. “We actually grew up putting […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County Columbus Day Ceremony

SCRANTON LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s Christopher Columbus Day as the federal holiday is held on the second Monday of October, since 1971. Monday morning, the ‘Columbus Day Association of Lackawanna County’ held its wreath-laying ceremony Which took place at the Christopher Columbus statue on Courthouse Square in Scranton. “It’s important to keep tradition alive […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Homecoming royalty crowned

Bryana Calcano was crowned homecoming queen at Jim Thorpe Area High School during halftime of the football game Sept. 30 between Jim Thorpe and Tamaqua. Lawrence “Chip” Baldassano was crowned the homecoming king. (THOMAS LESISKO/SUBMITTED PHOTO)
JIM THORPE, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County SPCA encourages adopting bunnies

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Too many rabbits in the building. That’s the scene at the Luzerne County SPCA. The SPCA says three months ago they had three rabbits. Today, they have 23. Nine of them are adoptable. All are spayed and neutered, others are too young. But no matter their age, there’s no room. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
webbweekly.com

Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Bubb, 50

Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Bubb, 50, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at his home. Surviving is his loving and devoted fiancé of more than 20 years, Karen A. Buggy. Born April 30, 1972, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Walk to end Alzheimer’s raises $51K

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday’s Walk to end Alzheimer’s at PNC Field raised $51K for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. The walk first began in 1989 in order to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s, a disease from which 6 million Americans suffer. The […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Student caught with a gun at Wilkes-Barre Area High School

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A student is caught trying to bring a gun into a Luzerne County High School. This is the second gun-related incident to happen at schools in our region this week. Guns were confiscated from a student at Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County and another at Wilkes-Barre Area High […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Gardening in fall can be as successful as summer

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the fall and winter weather approaches, gardening in the colder months may seem impossible, but experts say that’s not true. According to Ed Kopec, President and Owner of Edward’s Garden Center in Forty Fort, when approached correctly, it can actually be more successful than during the summer. Kopec […]
FORTY FORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Cormorant numbers rebound along the Susquehanna River

Reprinted from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper. As someone who spends lots of time on the Susquehanna River as a professional fishing guide and owner of Southside Sports bait shop in Sunbury, Ken Maurer is increasingly concerned about the number of cormorants he sees regularly at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam below Sunbury. “We have a flock of about a hundred that live at the fabridam,” he said. “They are...
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

PREPARE Act aims to improve storm preparations

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday was a calm and quiet fall day on the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County, but folks in the Wyoming Valley know that an extreme weather event can change that very quickly. It's part of the inspiration behind new legislation announced by lawmakers and flood protection officials along the levee in Forty Fort.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK, JOEY FLAIL, North Schuylkill

Ashland, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Our latest athlete of the week is junior wide receiver Joey Flail out of North Schuylkill. The Spartan scored two touchdowns and set the North Schuylkill high school record for career receptions Friday night in their win over Jim Thorpe.
ASHLAND, PA
WBRE

WBRE

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy