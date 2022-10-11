ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWxbb_0iTwr4V800
Oscar Sol / KNN

Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.

While the family and friends of Velásquez now have closure, their grieving has only just begun for a beloved friend, son, nephew, and cousin with a loving, large family from Honduras with relatives in Los Angeles and the east coast.

Jose’s mother was staying in a relative’s home in Los Angeles County when Key News Network interviewed Velásquez’s mother and aunts in August. They pleaded at that time for any tips that would lead to the safe return of José. His mother who resides in Virginia, vowed to stay in Los Angeles until her son was found. The original report can be found here.

A news release by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, Oct. 10, stated Velasquez’s remains were discovered by hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains on Monday, Oct. 3, who alerted authorities. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and coroner’s office responded to the scene to investigate.

Velásquez was reported missing to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on July 30, 2022, after he disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

The cause of death is under investigation and pending autopsy results from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, stated the news release.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau is currently investigating this matter. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Ventura County Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Jacobs at (805) 384-4726.

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 20

Patriot Witch
1d ago

So sad yet I'm glad they found him. Prayers go out to the family and friends of this guy. taken way to early in life. God's plans I have no clue why but who am I to question.

Reply
3
Carlos Estrada
2d ago

our Deepest Condolences to the family and may he R.i.p. 😟🙏

Reply
15
Jada's Bald Spot
1d ago

He should have been found a lot sooner. I can't imagine how painful it was to wait so long for answers.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected

Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing Camarillo man. The body of 35-year-old Jose Velasquez was found around 6:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 3. Hikers discovered the body near the 2600 block of April Road in Agoura Hills, west of King Gillette Ranch. According to reports, the body was found wrapped in a […] The post Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected appeared first on The Malibu Times.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Pasadena boy

Authorities are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday in Pasadena. The missing boy, 11-year-old Jerrel Bernard, was last seen on Oct. 10 on the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive around 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Bernard is described as 4 feet 11 inches […]
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Virginia State
City
August, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Palmdale Man Identified As Victim In Fatal 14 Freeway Crash

A Palmdale man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 14 Freeway Crash that sent his vehicle 200 feet down an embankment Tuesday night. At 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, a fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Velasquez
foxla.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search

LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Sheared Hydrant Gushes Gallons Skyward

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A sheared fire hydrant sent gallons of water skyward as firefighters searched for the shut-off valve in a flooded street. Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a sheared hydrant around 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on the 100 block of West Monterey Avenue in the city of Pomona where a hydrant was shooting water approximately 50 feet into the air.
POMONA, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Missing California Guy Abducted In Broad Daylight

According to news outlets and authorities, a guy from California was abducted on Saturday during daytime hours, and he has not been seen since. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received a report that two male suspects had gotten out of a silver 2008 Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue, close to Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena region.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Honduras
foxla.com

Vehicle crashes into Glendale building, at least 1 injured: Police

GLENDALE, Calif. - At least one person was injured after two cars crashed into a building in Glendale Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly around noon Wednesday, according to Glendale Police, at a building in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Images from SkyFOX show the building as Vibe Auto Sales.
GLENDALE, CA
Key News Network

Man Wounded in Shooting Transported to Hospital

Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A man was shot on the 7500 block of South San Pedro Street in the Florence community of Los Angeles at approximately 1:17 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Los Angeles Police Department 77th Division officers responded along with the Los Angeles Fire Department to the location.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Battle 2nd Alarm Strip Mall Blaze

Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department along with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Norwalk Station deputies responded to a commercial building fire at a strip mall around 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on the 11800 block of East Rosecrans Avenue in the city of Norwalk.
NORWALK, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy