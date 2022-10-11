Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez

Oscar Sol / KNN

Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.

While the family and friends of Velásquez now have closure, their grieving has only just begun for a beloved friend, son, nephew, and cousin with a loving, large family from Honduras with relatives in Los Angeles and the east coast.

Jose’s mother was staying in a relative’s home in Los Angeles County when Key News Network interviewed Velásquez’s mother and aunts in August. They pleaded at that time for any tips that would lead to the safe return of José. His mother who resides in Virginia, vowed to stay in Los Angeles until her son was found. The original report can be found here.

A news release by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, Oct. 10, stated Velasquez’s remains were discovered by hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains on Monday, Oct. 3, who alerted authorities. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and coroner’s office responded to the scene to investigate.

Velásquez was reported missing to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on July 30, 2022, after he disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

The cause of death is under investigation and pending autopsy results from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, stated the news release.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau is currently investigating this matter. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Ventura County Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Jacobs at (805) 384-4726.

