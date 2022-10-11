ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Player of the Week: Twin Springs' Ryan Horne

NICKLESVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — Defenses. Take caution!. When going up against Twin Springs running back Ryan Horne, you can have the perfect defensive alignment and the perfect play call. However, that still might not be good enough when facing Horne. The senior is one of toughest high school football...
NICKELSVILLE, VA
ETSU finishes third in Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

The ETSU men's golf team wasn't able to finish in the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate tournament on Tuesday at The Ridges. The Bucs began the final round in a three-way tie for first. ETSU though had their worst day of the tournament, carding a score of 3 under par as a team.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Abingdon golf team wins third straight state title

The Abingdon golf team did it again. The Falcons won their third consecutive state championship on Tuesday. The Falcons won the Class 3 state title by 12 strokes at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond. Grace Addison led the Falcons with a 1 under par (71). Addison finished second...
ABINGDON, VA
Bristol to celebrate Transit Appreciation Day on Thursday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you're wanting to learn more about the transit service in Bristol, now is your chance. Thursday, October 11, is Transit Appreciation Day in both Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee. In addition to free bus rides, at the Downtown Center from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00...
BRISTOL, VA
Quinn Smith
Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s ‘sMothered’

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn (WJHL) — When someone thinks of parents and their children being too close, it often can be put in a negative connotation. But one Jonesborough mother-daughter duo’s relationship has landed them on TLC’S ‘sMothered.’ Cathy Ellison and her daughter Ashley Hefner do almost everything together. “When we get bored, it’s dangerous,” Ashley Hefner […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
ETSU hosting scarf and hat campaign for cancer patients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and East Tennessee State University is giving you a chance to help those who have been affected by this terrible disease. ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Hawkins County BOE approves pay scale for bus monitors

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Schools Board of Education approved the pay scale for its new bus monitors program at its Oct. 6 meeting. According to Chairman Chris Christian, the program has been a topic of discussion among the school board for a while. On Thursday, the board approved a pay scale […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County

WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh. Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
New prosthetics and orthotics office opens in Norton

NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday in Norton for the grand opening of a prosthetics and orthotics office. The office is called Anchor Brace & Limb. City officials say this is a much-needed service for the Wise County area. Anchor Brace and Limb is located...
NORTON, VA
Thanksgiving Dinner Box Project happening in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The People Loving People Organization is making plans to feed thousands of Hawkins County Residents again this year. This initiative is in coordination with the Of One Accord Ministries in Rogersville and the Second Harvest Food Bank. On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, arrangements are being made with hopes to hand out over 750 food boxes to the those in need.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

