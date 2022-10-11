The ETSU men's golf team had an up and down day two at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, but end the day on an up. The Bucs remain a top the leaderboard at their home tournament, though they now have company. A surging Missouri team shot 13 under par on day two to join the Bucs at the top of the leaderboard.

