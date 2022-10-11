Read full article on original website
Player of the Week: Twin Springs' Ryan Horne
NICKLESVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — Defenses. Take caution!. When going up against Twin Springs running back Ryan Horne, you can have the perfect defensive alignment and the perfect play call. However, that still might not be good enough when facing Horne. The senior is one of toughest high school football...
ETSU finishes third in Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
The ETSU men's golf team wasn't able to finish in the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate tournament on Tuesday at The Ridges. The Bucs began the final round in a three-way tie for first. ETSU though had their worst day of the tournament, carding a score of 3 under par as a team.
Amos looking to help Tennessee High grad Tickle find 'extra gear'
(WCYB) — ETSU head coach Jake Amos says one of his top priorities is recruiting the best golfers in Tennessee to Johnson City. Amos didn't need to go far to accomplish that when it comes to Jack Tickle. Tickle, a Tennessee High grad, is one of the most respected...
ETSU tied for first after day two of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
The ETSU men's golf team had an up and down day two at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, but end the day on an up. The Bucs remain a top the leaderboard at their home tournament, though they now have company. A surging Missouri team shot 13 under par on day two to join the Bucs at the top of the leaderboard.
Abingdon golf team wins third straight state title
The Abingdon golf team did it again. The Falcons won their third consecutive state championship on Tuesday. The Falcons won the Class 3 state title by 12 strokes at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond. Grace Addison led the Falcons with a 1 under par (71). Addison finished second...
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
Owners of Yee-Haw Brewing, Ole Smoky Moonshine acquire Ober Gatllinburg property
GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A local group, led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim, and Chuck Edwards, announced. they have purchased Ober Gatlinburg, Inc. the premier, year-round tourism attraction in the Smokies. It is the only ski. area in the state of Tennessee. “Gatlinburg is our home,” said...
Bristol to celebrate Transit Appreciation Day on Thursday
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you're wanting to learn more about the transit service in Bristol, now is your chance. Thursday, October 11, is Transit Appreciation Day in both Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee. In addition to free bus rides, at the Downtown Center from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00...
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Carter County student helps keep young lungs healthy
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — "Hit home runs - not vapes." - A campaign 13-year-old Bo Armstrong has been working on for more than a year with his peers at the Carter County Youth Coalition. Bo's dedication to his community and the influence he has on his younger peers is...
Democratic candidate for TN governor Jason Martin to hold town hall in Johnson City
The Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor will visit Johnson City as the early voting period nears.
Eastman seeking candidates for work-based learning program open to high school students
Eastman Chemical Company is seeking candidates for its 2023 work-based learning program, which is open to students of Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge high schools.
Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s ‘sMothered’
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn (WJHL) — When someone thinks of parents and their children being too close, it often can be put in a negative connotation. But one Jonesborough mother-daughter duo’s relationship has landed them on TLC’S ‘sMothered.’ Cathy Ellison and her daughter Ashley Hefner do almost everything together. “When we get bored, it’s dangerous,” Ashley Hefner […]
Vehicle burns on side of I-26 E in Johnson City
A vehicle fire at mile marker 18 on I-26 eastbound closed both lanes earlier Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
Boones Creek athletic complex on verge of construction after several-year delay
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With $2.1 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds coming available, a long-delayed athletic complex at Boones Creek Elementary School appears to be on the verge of becoming reality. “The new commission is motivated, I think, to provide a sports complex for this Boones Creek community and put it […]
ETSU hosting scarf and hat campaign for cancer patients
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and East Tennessee State University is giving you a chance to help those who have been affected by this terrible disease. ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities.
Hawkins County BOE approves pay scale for bus monitors
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Schools Board of Education approved the pay scale for its new bus monitors program at its Oct. 6 meeting. According to Chairman Chris Christian, the program has been a topic of discussion among the school board for a while. On Thursday, the board approved a pay scale […]
Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County
WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh. Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered […]
Bristol, Virginia council approves contract to transport trash to landfill in Blountville
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol, Virginia trash customers could soon see higher bills now that the garbage is being taken elsewhere. A contract has been approved, but there's still work to find out how much more it could cost. Now that the Bristol, Virginia landfill is no longer accepting...
New prosthetics and orthotics office opens in Norton
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday in Norton for the grand opening of a prosthetics and orthotics office. The office is called Anchor Brace & Limb. City officials say this is a much-needed service for the Wise County area. Anchor Brace and Limb is located...
Thanksgiving Dinner Box Project happening in Hawkins County
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The People Loving People Organization is making plans to feed thousands of Hawkins County Residents again this year. This initiative is in coordination with the Of One Accord Ministries in Rogersville and the Second Harvest Food Bank. On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, arrangements are being made with hopes to hand out over 750 food boxes to the those in need.
