What Derek Carr said After the Raiders' Loss to the Chiefs
After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Silver and Black QB Derek Carr spoke and we have it for you.
Chris Jones gave a fiery postgame response about roughing the passer penalty (Video)
The controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty provided an opportunity for the man himself to preach about the need for a rule change. Chances are you heard about what happened on Monday Night Football even if you didn’t see the game. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones...
Kansas City Chiefs Fans Throw Bottles at Raiders Players as They Exit Field at Halftime
The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated their divisional foe the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football by a score of 30-29. Andy Reid’s squad advances to 4-1 on the year while Josh McDaniels’ Raiders fall to 1-4. However, the Chiefs were down 20-10 at halftime, and fans...
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs top Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday night thriller
Here are the highlights from the “Monday Night Football” matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Yardbarker
Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Moments ago, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) fell to the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) at Arrowhead Stadium. #1 Daniel Carlson entered tonight's tilt leading the National Football League with a 35-consecutive field goal streak. After going 3/3 today, he remains the leader. #2 Josh Jacobs had a career-high in rushing...
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ narrow win against Raiders
At some point, maybe the Raiders will learn to stop trying to fire up the Chiefs.
Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault for pushing photographer
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams was cited for assault in the Kansas City Municipal Court for pushing a photographer after the Chiefs game.
Yardbarker
The Raiders Still Don’t Have An Answer For Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
The Las Vegas Raiders proved on Monday Night Football, in front of a global audience, that they still don’t have an answer for Travis Kelce. In so many words, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end still owns the Silver and Black. Whether Raider Nation likes it or not.
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?
Anytime one of your star players starts shoving random photographers, you know the season isn't going as planned. After making the playoffs in 2021, hopes were high. But the 1–4 start has a lot of fans worried that their season is essentially over.
Yardbarker
Can The Las Vegas Raiders Save Their Season?
In a close AFC divisional showdown with the Kansas City Cheifs, the Las Vegas Raiders lose a crucial game 30-29. Las Vegas enter Arrowhead with a 1-3 record, hoping to upset the division leaders. The Raiders played well in the first half, holding down Kansas City. The offense was doing well, with Derek Carr performing well and Josh Jacobs rushing for 154 yards. Las Vegas’ defense also played well in the game despite the loss. This game also had terrible calls from the referees against both the Chiefs and Raiders during the game. Along with the bad calls from the refs, a costly mistake in the fourth quarter from the Raiders may have cost them the season.
