Rochester, NY

NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities

The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Marilyn Mayo on the rise and normalization of white supremacy

The Levine Center to End Hate is hosting Brave Spaces: Rochester's 3rd Annual Summit to End Hate. Their keynote speaker is Marilyn Mayo of the Anti-Defamation League. Mayo will discuss the rise and normalization of white supremacy. The event is Friday, October 21st, but first, Mayo joins us on Connections....
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

PAB calls for NY attorney general to investigate suspended executive director

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board is asking New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate suspended Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds. Dwyer Reynolds has been under investigation by a City Council-appointed agency since he was suspended over human resources related complaints in May. Wednesday, Acting Manager...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Eviction rally calls for improved living conditions in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A call for change for living conditions for tenants here in Rochester. People gathering calling on elected officials to enforce laws that will force landlords to improve conditions for renters in the city. When us tenants call code enforcement, a landlord instead of doing their job,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Testimony resumes in Ashton trial

Rochester, N.Y. — New testimony Tuesday revealed more disturbing allegations against Kirk Ashton, the former principal in the Hilton Central School District accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his 17 years at Northwood Elementary School. Jurors heard testimony that Ashton once disrupted a state-mandated lesson intended to educate...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Teacher, student testify about interactions with accused former principal

Rochester, N.Y. — New allegations surfaces as testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. Jurors heard from a Northwood Elementary School teacher who testified about an interaction she said she observed between Ashton and...
ROCHESTER, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Peters Leaving WROC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Anchor Going?

The city of Rochester has a more lovely and cheerful morning because of Ally Peters. The talented morning anchor at News 8 WROC knows no bounds. And her personality shone right through the screen. After nearly two fruitful years and countless laughs, Ally Peters is leaving WROC-TV. Understandably, many people had questions regarding her departure. They are especially interested in where the news anchor is going and if she will also have to leave Rochester. Here’s what the award-winning journalist had to say about leaving WROC-TV.
ROCHESTER, NY
HISTORY.com

Talking to Ghosts: How Two Sisters' Hoax Sparked a Spiritualism Craze

Kate and Maggie Fox, Spirit Mediums from Rochester, New York. Credit: History and Art Collection / Alamy Stock Photo. In March 1848, two young sisters in Hydesville, New York came up with what they may have considered a fun prank. Teenager Maggie Fox and her younger sister Kate claimed that there was a spirit communicating with them by making otherworldly raps on the walls and furniture of their house. When their mother asked how many children she’d had, the spirit appeared to rap out the correct number. One of their neighbors reportedly witnessed these sounds, and word spread that there was something strange going on at the Fox house.
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY city named one of the safest cities in America

A city in Upstate New York has been named one of the 100 safest cities in America. Personal finance website WalletHub published a new list of 2022′s Safest Cities in America, comparing nearly 200 cities as the U.S. continues to face Covid-19 and more than 500 mass shootings this year. Key metrics include percentages of residents who are fully vaccinated, assaults per capita, road quality, risk of natural disasters, and financial safety, including factors like the unemployment rate.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

City of Rochester celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day Monday, for the first time since officially recognizing the holiday. The holiday recognizes the culture and history of Indigenous people in the United States. It has been celebrated in parts of the country since 1977. To mark the occasion locally, a gathering was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Greece woman arraigned on murder charges for husband's death

Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece woman accused of murdering her husband last month has pleaded not guilty. Skavon Andrews, 68, was arraigned Thursday on murder charges. Andrews allegedly shot and killed her husband, Rawleigh, 72, at their home on Vintage Lane Sept. 21. The couple had been married 40...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester area marks Indigenous Peoples Day, Columbus Day

Monday was a federal holiday, but it had different meanings — and names — to different groups. The City of Rochester observed its first official Indigenous Peoples Day, replacing Columbus Day. Mayor Malik Evans joined members of the Haudenosaunee to plant a white pine tree, meant to symbolize peace, near the Cobbs Hill Reservoir.
ROCHESTER, NY

