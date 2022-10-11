ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

‘She’s just precious to all of us’ — Delores Hawkins, a 90-year-old woman from Ridgefield, checks item off bucket list

By Sebastian Rubino / sebastian@thereflector.com
thereflector.com
 2 days ago
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Dennis L. Moore: 1944-2022

Dennis LaRoy Moore, 78, of Woodland, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022. He was born in Longview, Washington, on May 7, 1944, to Curtis and Edna Moore. Dennis had a great love for the outdoors, fishing, hunting, shooting and riding his four-wheelers. By trade he was a welder, fabricator and machinist who could build or fix anything. He was loyal, thoughtful and a great teacher in life.
WOODLAND, WA
#All Of Us#Bucket List#Assisted Living#Aids#Battle Ground#The Patriot Guard Riders
WWEEK

Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants

Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Boy Scout Troop 531 in Woodland seeks additional members

The number of scouts involved in Boy Scout Troop 531 in Woodland has dropped drastically from 23 boys in 2017 to only six members today. The troop is actively trying to recruit new members to help bolster its ranks. “We desperately need more participation before we entirely liquidate,” said 16-year-old...
WOODLAND, WA
City
Ridgefield, WA
City
Home, WA
kptv.com

Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It along Shaw street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
ALOHA, OR
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Portland 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Portland 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Portland, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Portland as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
PORTLAND, OR
Tri-City Herald

Real estate agent finds dead woman while showing rural, vacant property, WA cops say

A real estate agent discovered a dead woman while showing a rural, vacant property to potential buyers, Washington authorities said. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the property in Camas after getting a 911 call about the body on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday, Oct. 11, news release.
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

Fire displaces family of 5 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five was displaced Tuesday afternoon after their home caught fire, according to Longview Public Safety. Neighbors called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. to report flames coming out of a living room window on the 300 block of 29th Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find two-thirds of the house in flames.
LONGVIEW, WA
thereflector.com

Local artist paints mural outside of building in Battle Ground

Local artist Elle Benage recently completed a mural in downtown Battle Ground depicting a pastoral landscape and the words “Dream It. Discover It. Live It.”. The mural is located on the side of a building at 510 E. Main St. Benage started the project thanks to a connection from...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
kptv.com

Washington man dies in Florida preparing for Hurricane Ian

KALAMA, Wash. (KPTV) - As Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, the death toll continues to rise. Over 100 people have lost their lives including 72-year-old Terry Curtin, from Kalama, Washington. “He lived on a farm, where his mom had to get up every morning and milk the goats...
KALAMA, WA
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Come to the library and learn who killed Chief Umtuch

On Oct. 10 on National Indigenous People’s day, an exhibit of great local interest opened in the Meyer Room of the Battle Ground Community Library. Battle Ground gets its name from an incident that happened 167 years ago. The Yakama Indian War had begun on Oct. 5, 1855, and the Indians were winning. The U.S. Army out of The Dalles had been badly beaten at the Battle of Toppennish Creek and Fort Vancouver had sent all available troops to their aid. In Clark County, volunteer militia were trying to keep the peace.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

