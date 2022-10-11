‘She’s just precious to all of us’ — Delores Hawkins, a 90-year-old woman from Ridgefield, checks item off bucket list

Read full article on original website
KGW
Potential Safe Stay Village in downtown Vancouver
These communities are managed by various nonprofit organizations. Another site is being considered downtown in a big block on West 11th street.
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Dennis L. Moore: 1944-2022
Dennis LaRoy Moore, 78, of Woodland, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022. He was born in Longview, Washington, on May 7, 1944, to Curtis and Edna Moore. Dennis had a great love for the outdoors, fishing, hunting, shooting and riding his four-wheelers. By trade he was a welder, fabricator and machinist who could build or fix anything. He was loyal, thoughtful and a great teacher in life.
Real estate viewers discover body on vacant Camas property
Police in Camas, Wash. are investigating a suspicious death that was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a deceased woman was found at a vacant property with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported by several people who were viewing the property along with a real estate agent.
KATU.com
Family grieving death, begging for answers in downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland family is “shocked” and “grieving” over the death of 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar, a Liberian immigrant who family said recently sponsored a soccer team in his native country. Police said Dunbar was gunned down in the early morning hours of Oct....
kptv.com
‘A complete surprise’: Blanchet House gets generous donation from shuttered church
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A generous gift from a North Portland church is going to help several local nonprofits, like Blanchet House. “The donation was a complete surprise,” Julie Showers, a spokesperson for Blanchet House, said. Blanchet House serves Portland’s unhoused community three meals a day, six days a...
WWEEK
Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants
Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
thereflector.com
Boy Scout Troop 531 in Woodland seeks additional members
The number of scouts involved in Boy Scout Troop 531 in Woodland has dropped drastically from 23 boys in 2017 to only six members today. The troop is actively trying to recruit new members to help bolster its ranks. “We desperately need more participation before we entirely liquidate,” said 16-year-old...
q13fox.com
Camas homicide: Body found on property during real estate showing; person of interest found dead in Oregon
CAMAS, Wash. - Deputies in Clark County are investigating a homicide after a body was found at a vacant property in Camas over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. According...
kptv.com
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It along Shaw street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Portland 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Portland 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Portland, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Portland as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Tri-City Herald
Real estate agent finds dead woman while showing rural, vacant property, WA cops say
A real estate agent discovered a dead woman while showing a rural, vacant property to potential buyers, Washington authorities said. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the property in Camas after getting a 911 call about the body on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday, Oct. 11, news release.
kptv.com
U-Haul carrying military couple’s life, car stolen in Gresham stopover
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A U-Haul truck filled with all the possessions of a military couple, and towing their car, was stolen when they stopped for the night in Gresham on Wednesday. Jennifer Luna and Gustavo Burciaga were moving from the McChord Air Force Base in Washington State to Albuquerque,...
kptv.com
Fire displaces family of 5 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five was displaced Tuesday afternoon after their home caught fire, according to Longview Public Safety. Neighbors called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. to report flames coming out of a living room window on the 300 block of 29th Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find two-thirds of the house in flames.
kptv.com
Hundreds of stolen art pieces recovered after trespassing report, Boring police say
BORING Ore. (KPTV) - Following a trespassing report, police recovered hundreds of stolen art pieces and jewelry, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. On Monday just before 9 a.m., deputies responded to an address at Southeast Sun Ray Drive in Boring where two suspicious vehicles had...
thereflector.com
Local artist paints mural outside of building in Battle Ground
Local artist Elle Benage recently completed a mural in downtown Battle Ground depicting a pastoral landscape and the words “Dream It. Discover It. Live It.”. The mural is located on the side of a building at 510 E. Main St. Benage started the project thanks to a connection from...
kptv.com
Washington man dies in Florida preparing for Hurricane Ian
KALAMA, Wash. (KPTV) - As Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, the death toll continues to rise. Over 100 people have lost their lives including 72-year-old Terry Curtin, from Kalama, Washington. “He lived on a farm, where his mom had to get up every morning and milk the goats...
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Sue Marshall will be a voice for rural property owners
Don Benton is in the pockets of the developers and other rich cronies. If you want to preserve some of what is left of your beautiful farm or forest property, vote for Sue Marshall. She will be a voice for us rural property owners on the Clark County Council. Ben...
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Come to the library and learn who killed Chief Umtuch
On Oct. 10 on National Indigenous People’s day, an exhibit of great local interest opened in the Meyer Room of the Battle Ground Community Library. Battle Ground gets its name from an incident that happened 167 years ago. The Yakama Indian War had begun on Oct. 5, 1855, and the Indians were winning. The U.S. Army out of The Dalles had been badly beaten at the Battle of Toppennish Creek and Fort Vancouver had sent all available troops to their aid. In Clark County, volunteer militia were trying to keep the peace.
thereflector.com
Fall leaf coupon program open to county residents through Dec. 31
Residents can dispose of their leaves for free with the fall leaf coupon program put on through Clark County Public Works and the City of Vancouver. Through Dec. 31, people can drop off up to five cubic yards of leaves at one of four designated sites for free. The leaf...
Milwaukie police respond after child on bike crashes into car
Early Monday morning around 9 a.m. the Milwaukie Police Department investigated a crash near Southeast 35th Avenue involving a vehicle colliding with a bicycle.
