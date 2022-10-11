ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Government urged to raise ‘miserly’ sick pay rate to living wage

Dozens of trade unions and charities have urged the government to raise the UK's "miserly" sick pay rate to the living wage and scrap loopholes that penalise low-paid workers. Employees who fall ill in Britain can rely on a statutory sick pay floor of just £99.35 a week or less than £20 a day – the lowest defined rate in any European country.One third of workers are paid the low rate, and a million of the very lowest paid are denied support entirely because they do not meet an arbitrary earnings threshold. 32 organisations including the Trades Union Congress (TUC),...
Daily Mail

'My resting face is that of a bulldog chewing a wasp, and people shouldn't read too much into that': Penny Mordaunt laughs off coup rumours despite panicking Tory rebels pushing for 'dream ticket' with Rishi Sunak

Penny Mordaunt dismissed rumours she is plotting to oust Liz Truss today as the PM battles to survive with signs more U-turns are looming on tax cuts. The Commons Leader laughed off claims her expressions were giving away her intentions, quipping in Parliament that her 'resting face' looks like a 'bulldog chewing a wasp' and people 'should not read too much into that'.
The Independent

Rent freeze to be treated as emergency legislation

Legislation that would temporarily freeze rents and ban evictions in Scotland will be treated as an emergency Bill following a vote in Holyrood.The Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Bill will be debated at stage one on Tuesday, with stage two amendments taken on Wednesday and a final vote on Thursday.A motion to treat the Bill as emergency legislation was passed by 86 votes to 28 on Tuesday afternoon.The Scottish Tories voiced their opposition to the move, citing a lack of time for MSPs to properly understand the Bill – which was introduced and published on Monday evening.Meanwhile, Patrick Harvie,...
Axios

Truth Social SPAC struggling to get votes to delay merger

Donald Trump's social media startup, Truth Social, is facing a perilous future. Driving the news: A former company executive reportedly filed a whistleblower complaint with federal securities regulators in August, and it remains unable to access hundreds of millions of dollars tied to a prospective merger with a blank check acquisition company.
The Associated Press

GASA's Study Reveals $55.3 Billion Lost in Scams Worldwide

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- According to the Global State of Scams 2022 Repor t by the Global Anti Scam Alliance (GASA) and ScamAdviser amongst 48 countries, the scams reported increased by 10.2%, from 266 in 2020 to 293 million reports in 2021. The money lost in scams grew by 15,7%, from $47.8 billion in 2020 to $55.3 billion in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005571/en/ Figure 1: Money Lost and Number of Scams Reported Worldwide (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com

SEIS Adjustment to Help Early Stage Firms, UK Crowdfunding Platforms

Among other policy initiatives aiming to boost the UK’s flagging economy, SEIS or Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme – a pro-innovation tax exemption received an adjustment as outlined in the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s “mini-budget” revealed last month. According to the document:. “From April 2023, companies...
The Independent

Government takes aim at wind farm profits with new rules

Renewable energy generators and nuclear power plants could have their revenues capped under a new Government plan to ensure they are not benefitting from record-high energy prices.Without releasing much detail, the Government said it would try to break the link between high gas prices and the amount made by electricity producers.The Government said the price of gas decides the price of electricity, so as gas prices soared over the last year, many of Britain’s wind farms and solar farms were paid a lot more than normal for their products, even though their costs had not increased very much.The precise mechanics...
psychreg.org

Employees Would Expect to Work Much Longer Hours in a Four-Day Week

The majority of workers would expect a four-day week to consist of longer working hours with one in seven stating that up to 10 hours per day would be reasonable. According to new research from the global job search platform Talent.com among 1,325 respondents, workers believe that a four-day working week would enable them to achieve better well-being and mental health, amid a national mental health crisis.
TaxBuzz

New Zealand Wants to Tax Farmers When Their Cows Burp

Officials in New Zealand have proposed the world's first 'cow burp tax,' which would tax farmers when their cattle pass gas. Credit: Jason Hosking (Getty Images) The proposal, which was confirmed by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday at a press conference, is receiving worldwide attention. Arden stated that the new tax on the country's biggest export -- livestock -- would be "an important step forward in New Zealand’s transition to a low emissions future and delivers on our promise to price agriculture emissions from 2025."

