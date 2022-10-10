Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
2022 Wisconsin Book Festival underway in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The 2022 Wisconsin Book Festival kicked off Thursday in Madison. The vast majority of the event is being held at the Central Library downtown. It runs through the weekend and will feature dozens of events, numerous guest speakers and appearances by authors from Wisconsin and beyond.
x1071.com
Fire displaces two on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — A house fire on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon displaced two people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 12:50 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive, the Madison Fire Department said in an incident report.
x1071.com
New homeless shelter opens on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — The new temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness opened its doors Thursday evening on Madison’s east side. Moving crews on Thursday delivered and set up furniture ahead of the facility’s opening. The shelter, located inside a former retail building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne Mall, officially opened at 5 p.m., replacing the Porchlight-run shelter at the city’s former Fleet Services building on First Street.
x1071.com
MMSD in the home stretch of renovating playgrounds
MADISON, Wis. — As students run out of Huegel Elementary School for recess, they can now let loose on brand new playground equipment that’s nothing like what their parents grew up with. The Madison Metropolitan School District is in the home stretch of completing 33 playground renovations. Five...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in...
x1071.com
‘Greasy goodness’: Culver’s brings back eagerly awaited ‘CurderBurger’
MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “CurderBurger” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday. The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special last October for National Cheese Curd Day.
x1071.com
A thirst to help: Madison runner makes public bubbler map for those exercising, enjoying outside
MADISON, Wis. — Hydration is key when exercising outside, but it’s not always easy to find a drinking fountain or plan when the next one comes. That struggle could be gone thanks to a new online resource born out of one Madison runner’s thirst to help. Call...
x1071.com
City of Monona considering handing off transit service to Madison
MONONA, Wis. — The City of Monona is considering handing off transit responsibilities to the City to Madison. Monona currently has two forms of public transportation, the Monona Express and the Monona Lift. The Express is a bus service that runs between the city and Capitol Square, the UW campus and all three Madison hospitals. The Lift gives door-to-door service to seniors and people with special needs.
RELATED PEOPLE
x1071.com
From Brooklyn to Madison, a criminal justice alternative gets its legs with $600K boost
MADISON, Wis. — An often-discussed, long-planned sweeping criminal justice reform in Dane County has moved a step closer to reality with a $600,000 federal grant to fund a pilot program over the next four years. The community court—based on a nationally-renowned model in a southwestern Brooklyn neighborhood—seeks to build...
x1071.com
Emergency response preparation exercise underway in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Disaster can strike at any time, which is why it’s important to be prepared. That reality is why first responders, amateur radio operators and communication experts from across Wisconsin are in Janesville this week for an exercise aimed at helping them practice coordination among agencies and learn how various pieces of equipment work.
x1071.com
Multiple tornado touchdowns reported across SE Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported across parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. Initial reports placed tornadoes in the Whitewater, Burlington, Brown Deer and Merton areas. A condensation funnel was reported to be in contact with the ground just south of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 59 near Whitewater at 11:45 a.m.
x1071.com
‘Welding for Women’ class helps teens break barriers
STOUGHTON, Wis. – Wanda White certainly knows her way around a blowtorch and she’s using her decades of experience as a welder to spark the interest of high schoolers across Dane County. Last year, after spending almost thirty years working for Stoughton Trailers, White came back from retirement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Video captures portion of Baraboo homecoming-related incident
BARABOO, Wis. — New video appears to capture a portion of a homecoming-related incident last week in Baraboo that ended with three men being arrested and one of them later being charged. Little can be seen in the roughly four-minute video, obtained by News 3 Now partner Madison365, due...
x1071.com
Development plan presented for 2018 Sun Prairie explosion site
SUN PRAIRIE – Right now in Sun Prairie, the northwest corner of Main Street and Bristol Street remains vacant and undeveloped after it was leveled during a fatal gas explosion in July of 2018. But that could soon change, as developers once again met with Sun Prairie’s plan commission Tuesday night to share their updated redevelopment plans.
x1071.com
Mural combining art, science unveiled at Wisconsin Institute for Discovery
MADISON, Wis. — A new mural combining science and art was unveiled Wednesday at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery at UW-Madison. The mural, called “A Landscape of Wisconsin Discovery,” gives viewers a close-up look at a number of different scientific fields while painting a larger picture of scientists from across eras.
x1071.com
Scam Reported in Platteville For Rental of Broske Center
The Platteville Police Department is reporting of a scam offering the rental of the Broske Center. Someone stating that they were with the Broske Center had contacted an individual about renting the Center for an event. The person then sent the scammer money electronically. This is a scam as the only way to reserve the Broske Center is to contact the City directly. The City of Platteville will not contact someone about a rental unless they contact the City first. If you are interested in renting the Broske Center, contact the Platteville Park and Recreation Department at (608) 348-9741 extension 2242.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Coach of the Week: Westfield’s Kirk Kangas
WESTFIELD, Wis. — Kirk Kangas had one goal when he took over the Westfield football program: change the culture. He didn’t win a game during his first two seasons, but after seeing success last year his team has bought in to his message of “Pioneer Family”. And now they’re 1-win away from ending a 9-year playoff drought.
x1071.com
UWPD looking for person of interest in battery after Oct. 1 Badgers game
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police are looking to identify a person of interest in a battery that took place after a Badger football game. Police did not give many details on the incident, but said the battery occurred in a crosswalk on Johnson Street near campus on October 1 after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois.
x1071.com
Dane County deputy fatally shoots person in Windsor Thursday night
WINDSOR, Wis. — A Dane County deputy shot and killed a person at a hotel in Windsor Thursday night, officials said. The shooting happened after the deputy made contact with a vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle around 6:10 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
x1071.com
DWD highlights Marcus Theatres’ efforts to employ those with disabilities
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday honored Marcus Theatres as an outstanding employer of those with disabilities. Tuesday’s event at Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie comes amid National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a period aimed at highlighting businesses that recruit and hire those with disabilities and encouraging others to do the same.
Comments / 0