City of Monona considering handing off transit service to Madison
MONONA, Wis. — The City of Monona is considering handing off transit responsibilities to the City to Madison. Monona currently has two forms of public transportation, the Monona Express and the Monona Lift. The Express is a bus service that runs between the city and Capitol Square, the UW campus and all three Madison hospitals. The Lift gives door-to-door service to seniors and people with special needs.
DNR issues fish consumption advisory for lake in Juneau, Adams County
MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR issued new consumption advisories for fish taken out of Castle Rock Lake in Juneau and Adams Counties. The DNR says elevated levels of PFOS — a type of PFAS chemical — were discovered in several species of fish. Both the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS issued guidelines stating that for any bluegill, yellow perch, or black crappie taken from Castle Rock Lake, residents are advised not to consume those species more than one meal per week.
Discussion To Purchase Platteville Armory Tabled For Now
The future of the Platteville Armory remains uncertain after several Common Council members expressed concern about the building’s financial feasibility and its ability to host key city programs. Council members discussed the possibility of the city purchasing the armory at their meeting this week. The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs would sell the building to the city for $135,000. If purchased, the city would use the space for its parks and recreation department and other city programming, including potentially as a temporary or permanent space for the Platteville Senior Center. The Senior Center is now located at the O.E. Gray Early Learning Center, but that building will be demolished to make way for the new fire station. A group of older adults have voiced their opposition to the move. If the city purchases the armory, the city would incur the cost of necessary lead mitigation and any additional renovations to the armory. Council members voted to table the discussion until more information was available on the building’s potential funding sources. The council will discuss the issue at its October 25th meeting.
Scam Reported in Platteville For Rental of Broske Center
The Platteville Police Department is reporting of a scam offering the rental of the Broske Center. Someone stating that they were with the Broske Center had contacted an individual about renting the Center for an event. The person then sent the scammer money electronically. This is a scam as the only way to reserve the Broske Center is to contact the City directly. The City of Platteville will not contact someone about a rental unless they contact the City first. If you are interested in renting the Broske Center, contact the Platteville Park and Recreation Department at (608) 348-9741 extension 2242.
DOA Secretary-designee touts efforts to help small businesses through pandemic recovery funds
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured small businesses in Madison and Potosi Wednesday to highlight some of the state’s investments to help businesses recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. Blumenfeld and other local leaders visited businesses on Monroe Street in Madison Wednesday morning and...
Madison mayor unveils new operating budget, including expanded CARES program
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her 2023 Operating Budget proposal Tuesday, which includes funding to expand the city’s alternative emergency response program and several of the city’s departments. The Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) program, which launched last September, responds to non-violent behavioral...
Wisconsin lineworker returns from Florida after Ian recovery efforts, many groups still sending support
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two weeks ago Wednesday, people in Florida were hunkered down as Hurricane Ian slammed the Gulf Coast. The category 4 hurricane caused a massive amount of damage. When images and videos of the damage reached Wisconsin, it led many to want to help, including some who headed down south.
Mural combining art, science unveiled at Wisconsin Institute for Discovery
MADISON, Wis. — A new mural combining science and art was unveiled Wednesday at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery at UW-Madison. The mural, called “A Landscape of Wisconsin Discovery,” gives viewers a close-up look at a number of different scientific fields while painting a larger picture of scientists from across eras.
Multiple tornado touchdowns reported across SE Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported across parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. Initial reports placed tornadoes in the Whitewater, Burlington, Brown Deer and Merton areas. A condensation funnel was reported to be in contact with the ground just south of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 59 near Whitewater at 11:45 a.m.
‘Greasy goodness’: Culver’s brings back eagerly awaited ‘CurderBurger’
MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “CurderBurger” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday. The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special last October for National Cheese Curd Day.
DWD highlights Marcus Theatres’ efforts to employ those with disabilities
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday honored Marcus Theatres as an outstanding employer of those with disabilities. Tuesday’s event at Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie comes amid National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a period aimed at highlighting businesses that recruit and hire those with disabilities and encouraging others to do the same.
Development plan presented for 2018 Sun Prairie explosion site
SUN PRAIRIE – Right now in Sun Prairie, the northwest corner of Main Street and Bristol Street remains vacant and undeveloped after it was leveled during a fatal gas explosion in July of 2018. But that could soon change, as developers once again met with Sun Prairie’s plan commission Tuesday night to share their updated redevelopment plans.
Video captures portion of Baraboo homecoming-related incident
BARABOO, Wis. — New video appears to capture a portion of a homecoming-related incident last week in Baraboo that ended with three men being arrested and one of them later being charged. Little can be seen in the roughly four-minute video, obtained by News 3 Now partner Madison365, due...
Semi vs Horse Accident
Around 9:30 PM last Thursday, Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle crash in Potosi involving 59-year-old Joseph Bahnsen Jr of Connecticut who was heading south near Buena Vista Lane in his semi when two horses entered the roadway. Bahnsen’s semi struck one of the horses, that died at the scene. Currently the Sheriff’s Office has not been able to locate the owner of the animal. If anyone has information in regards to the owner of the horse they are encouraged to call the Grant County Sheriff’s department.
One City Schools, Fetch Rewards partner to support STEM education
MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools and Fetch Rewards are partnering to support science, technology, engineering and math education in Madison. Fetch Rewards is giving money for co-working space and new computers, while One City Schools is planning to develop scholarships, internships and apprenticeships in the future. Wes Schroll,...
ETC’s LED Spotlight made in Middleton vying to be Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
MIDDLETON, Wis. — This year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest could shine a light on a business in Middleton that says its LED spotlight is making theatrical lighting more energy efficient. Whether in movies, TV or on stage, the director can’t call camera or action without lights....
Argyle Man in Two Vehicle Crash
A Lafayette County man was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Green County Tuesday. Around 2:45 PM, deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s department responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 81 in the Town of Jordan. The investigation revealed that 23 year old Donald Von Arx of rural Argyle was traveling east on Highway 81 when his vehicle collided with the rear of another eastbound vehicle driven by 61 year old Rick Robare of Roscoe, Illinois. Von Arx had minor injuries in the collision but refused treatment. Robare and his passenger, 64 year old Tammy Guptill reported possible minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene. Von Arx was cited for following too closely.
High schoolers gift care baskets to SSM Health St. Mary’s NICU
MADISON, Wis. – Two Evansville High School seniors are helping families with the smallest patients at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Teagan Olson and Kaitlyn Sam delivered 20 care baskets filled with things like phone chargers, toothbrushes, water bottles and journals for their Senior Kindness project, inspired by their advisor’s experience in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Authorities seeking info on catalytic converter theft in Darlington
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information on a catalytic converter theft. Authorities reported that a man driving a silver Dodge Ram entered a parking lot around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and cut a catalytic converter from a truck. The Dodge Ram has “extensive damage to the driver’s side and is an extended cab. Anyone with information can call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department at (608) 776-4870 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-606-8477.
Platteville Man Arrested For Driving While Revoked
A man from Platteville was arrested by Lafayette County authorities Monday. 53 year old Lawrence Whitcher was arrested around 5pm for Operating while Revoked on West Platteville Avenue in Belmont. Whitcher was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released on a signature bond.
