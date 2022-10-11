YORK, Pa. — Kohl’s will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, the department store company announced Tuesday. "Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said on its website. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.

