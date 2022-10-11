Read full article on original website
Face Plant
1d ago
More vets should charge less and not worry about how many vacation homes they have. Spay / neuter costs should be lower, then there would be fewer puppies and dogs in shelters and running the streets. People really care about their pets, but simply can't afford vet bills.
katherine fincham
2d ago
God bless what a blessing especially now. Seniors will appreciate and others too ! Thank you all for doing this !
SUV drives into York County therapy center, injuring at least 1: officials
YORK, Pa. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after an SVU crashed into the storefront of a physical therapy practice in York County on Wednesday. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, the SUV drove into the glass front window of CPRS Therapy on Cinema Drive in Springettsbury around 4:20 p.m.
phillyvoice.com
Hundreds of rats were illegally dumped in the Harrisburg area – now they're in search of a new home
Most people don't have very favorable opinions on rats, who are maligned in urban landscapes for rifling through trash, carrying diseases and generally being creepy scavengers. Their long tails are usually among the first things mentioned by people who've got musophobia. Anyone who has ever kept a rat as a...
Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’
The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
Carbon monoxide leak at day care center injures kids, staff
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania day care center sent nearly 30 children and four adults to the hospital early Tuesday, but none of the injuries were considered serious, authorities said. Emergency responders went to the Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on reports...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in York County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 won big in the drawing held last Friday, Oct. 7. The winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at the Rutter’s located at 420 N. Main St. in Spring Grove, York County. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 6-7-19-20-23.
abc27.com
New store coming to the Delco Plaza in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Sierra store, owned by TJX Companies will be coming to the Delco Plaza in York County soon. This is according to a large orange banner on the front doors of the space that reads “coming soon”. Sierra is going to be located in space #200 in the plaza, which is a 20,571 square foot space.
In Pa. county jails, people with mental illness are routinely met with pepper spray and stun guns
This story originally appeared on WITF. When police found Ishmail Thompson, he was standing naked outside a Dauphin County hotel, where he had just punched a man. A mental health specialist working with the county prison said Thompson should be sent to a hospital for psychiatric care. But at the...
Lancaster Co. Commissioners give $500K for new fire station for Lancaster Twp. Fire Department
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County commissioners presented a $500,000 check to the Lancaster Township Fire Department on Tuesday. The money will go towards the building of a new fire station on Millersville Pike, a project decades in the making. “When you take 28 years to do something and to...
Pa. Farm Show Complex to host job fair to fill dozens of positions
The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be holding a job fair this week. The job fair will be held in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the complex at 2300 N. Cameron St. in Harrisburg. Participants should enter through the Maclay Street Lobby.
Domesticated rats illegally dumped near Harrisburg
STEELTON, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 100 domesticated rats are on the loose near Harrisburg. In Steelton, state police said that it appears someone illegally dumped them. Some of the rats have been caught but there are still dozens on the run. Now, volunteers are trying to catch them using some interesting methods. Those methods include peanut butter, cereal, chips, and other food to lure them into traps.
Kohl's stores nationwide will once again be closed on Thanksgiving
YORK, Pa. — Kohl’s will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, the department store company announced Tuesday. "Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said on its website. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.
'Lanterns of Light' returns for its fourth year
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pappus House hosted its fourth Lanterns of Light event at Cousler Park Pond Sunday afternoon in Manchester Township. The event was a way for Pappus House families and other community members to remember their loved ones who’ve passed away. Participants decorated and personalized...
New affordable senior housing community opens in Yeadon with smart home capabilities
After eight years in the making, an affordable housing community for seniors and adults with disabilities is finally open in Yeadon Borough, Delaware County. HumanGood’s Makemie Court equips each apartment with smart home technology.
Police: Dogs found dumped in mineshaft
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A typical dog rescue quickly turned into a nightmare for Dana Smithmansell, a humane police officer for the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville. “It's gruesome, it was a gruesome scene to come upon, '' said Smithmansell. “Never have I ever come across anything like that here, never.”
abc27.com
JBT customers warned of bank phone scam
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Members of Jonestown Bank and Trust in Lancaster and Lebanon counties are being warned of a phone scam. JBT says the scammer will call customers from what looks like JBT’s phone number (717-274-5180) and say there is fraud on their debit card, then attempt to obtain personal information like their account number, debit card number, and last four digits of their social security number.
Harrisburg home lights up for Halloween light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's that time of year when seasonal displays will be lighting up neighborhoods across the country, including one special show in Harrisburg!. The creator of Lingelstown Lights is back at it again this year with an extravagant Halloween display on 5780 Stillwell Court in Lower Paxton Township.
At least 26 Pennsylvania children, teaching aides rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at day care
Multiple children and teaching aides at a day care in Allentown, Pennsylvania, were sickened on Tuesday morning after carbon monoxide leaked into the building.
Trout restocked at popular Dauphin County creek for fly fishing
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission loaded up buckets of fish in Dauphin County on Tuesday. The fish were used to stock a two-mile stretch of Clark's Creek in Middle Paxton Township with more than 400 trout. The trout were placed to replenish...
New Target store in Lebanon Co. gets an opening date
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Tuesday, Target gave Lebanon County what they've been looking for: an opening date for its brand new store. Starting Nov. 6, the big-box store company will open the doors of its location at 1745 Quentin Road, according to a press release. The store will be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters, civilians honored for rescue in Reading fire
READING, Pa. — In a ceremony appropriate for Fire Prevention Week, the Reading Department of Fire & Rescue Services issued commendations for the rescue of a female civilian from the third floor of 417 N. 11th St. on July 19. Lt. Steven Ginder and firefighters Kurtis Knauss, David Rottmann,...
