The US Department of Treasury has revealed two enforcement actions against the crypto exchange Bittrex. According to a statement issued by Treasury, Bittrex has settled for $24 million with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and for $29 million with Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Bittrex is based in Bellevue, Washington and is currently ranked as the 26th largest crypto exchange in the world.

