bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
decrypt.co
Crypto.com Follows Binance Into France, Invests $145M in Paris HQ
The company last month received regulatory approval to register in France as a digital asset service provider. Binance isn’t the only crypto company seduced by France’s pro-business environment: today Crypto.com announced it would base its regional headquarters in Paris. In a Wednesday statement, the Singapore-based crypto exchange said...
crowdfundinsider.com
TrueML, which Leverages Machine Learning to Enhance Debt Collection, Acquires ERC Recovery Business
One True Holding Company d/b/a/ TrueML, a financial technology software company developing machine learning-driven products that enable intelligent, digital communication including in the debt collection space, recently announced it has “acquired the debt collection business of Enhanced Recovery Company, LLC (ERC), a collections provider.”. The deal will “bring ERC...
crowdfundinsider.com
House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships
All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
Regions Bank Debuts Real-Time Payments for Corporate Clients
Regions Bank has debuted a digital tool that lets its corporate banking customers send real-time payments through The Clearing House RTP network. According to a Tuesday (Oct. 11) news release, the new service is part of the Alabama-based bank’s iTreasury platform, which offers financial management options for businesses through Regions’ Treasury Management division.
Zelle fraud is rising. And banks aren't coming to the rescue
Zelle, the popular payment app, is under fire for how it handles (or rather, doesn't handle) fraud and scams that have exploded on the platform in recent years.
crowdfundinsider.com
US Department of Treasury Targets Bittrex, Crypto Exchange Hit with Two Enforcement Actions, Penalty Totals $53 Million
The US Department of Treasury has revealed two enforcement actions against the crypto exchange Bittrex. According to a statement issued by Treasury, Bittrex has settled for $24 million with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and for $29 million with Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Bittrex is based in Bellevue, Washington and is currently ranked as the 26th largest crypto exchange in the world.
crowdfundinsider.com
LuLu Exchange Introduces Open Banking Service Platform
LuLu Financial Group – which claims to be one of UAE’s leading financial services company, has joined hands with Wio Bank – the region’s “first” platform bank to allow Wio Business customers “to make account deposits through its network of LuLu Exchange branches.”
crowdfundinsider.com
European Fintech bunq Enhances Budgeting Features
During times of unprecedented inflation in the Eurozone, bunq, which claims to be the second largest neobank in the EU, has observed a cross-country trend of younger European consumers being severely impacted by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The neobank’s clients in different European Union nations are reportedly increasingly concerned about...
crowdfundinsider.com
Netbank, Zetl Announce Lending Partnership in the Philippines
Zetl and Netbank, (a Rural Bank), inc. have partnered in order “to provide an innovative approach to SME financing in the Philippines.”. Under this partnership, Zetl will “identify ‘asset light’ SMEs with a regular and guaranteed income stream, seeking funding.” Netbank will “provide loans to these companies, allowing them to accelerate their growth.
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank Step Raises $300 Million in Debt Financing, Targets Next Generation with Investing Services Including Crypto
Neobank Step, self-described as an “all-in-one financial solution for the next generation,” has raised up to $300 million in debt financing. The funding was provided by Triplepoint Capital and Evolve Bank & Trust. Step reports that this brings its total funding to $500 million. Step said the additional...
HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool
The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Platform Wirex Expands USDC – Dollar Stablecoin Support
Payments Fintech Wirex says it has launched USDC (USD Coin) on the Stellar blockchain within its App. USDC is a dollar-based stablecoin issued by Circle and one of the most popular stablecoins in the world. Circle’s USDC assets are held in US financial institutions and audited monthly by Grant Thornton LLP.
crowdfundinsider.com
Personal Savings Platform Yeeld Raises €357,000+ via Crowdcube
Personal savings app provider Yeeld has raised 71% (€357,114.20) of its €500,000 target from 292 investors with 8 days left (at the time of writing) in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign carried out via Crowdcube. Yeeld reports a Pre-money valuation of €12,000,000; Equity: 4%; a €0.78 share price....
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech that Helps Banks Improve Customers Credit Rating Nickels Raises $4 Million Seed Round
Nickels, a Michigan-based Fintech, has raised $4 million in Seed funding in a round led by Flyover Capital and Reseda Group, with participation from Detroit Venture Partners and Michigan Rise, according to a company statement. Nickels is a firm that provides a white-labeled product to banks designed to help them...
Cross-Border Demands Banks Get Ready for ‘Clearing 2.0’
As real-time payments networks operate across the globe — FedNow in the U.S. and Faster Payments in the U.K., to name just two examples — those systems still need to communicate with one another as payments cross borders. Data needs to flow, in real time, across currencies and time zones.
crowdfundinsider.com
European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Interim Financial Report Q1-Q2 2022
For the entire world, and especially for the European region, the year 2022 is associated with significant fluctuations in the global economy, which also “have left a remarkable impact on every local market,” the team at Debitum noted. Such a difficult and critical period has also resulted in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Embedded Finance Fintech Railsr Selects SurePay as Confirmation of Payee Vendor
Railsr, the embedded finance experience platform, has chosen SurePay as its UK Faster Payments (UKFP) Confirmation of Payee (CoP) vendor in order to assist its clients with combatting fraudulent activities and misdirected payments carried out in the United Kingdom. With SurePay, Railsr may now take the next step towards putting...
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Platform Robocash Reports that Investors Earned €600,000 in Sep 2022
Loans worth €14 million were purchased last month, according to an update from Robo.cash. The Robocash team further revealed that 594 people joined the platform. As noted in a blog post, Robo.cash investors earned €600,000,. The investment platform has shared a few highlights covering what happened in September:
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE-based Fintech Firm Mamo Obtains Regulatory Approval in DIFC
Mamo, a UAE-based FinTech and financial services platform for SMEs, has been granted regulatory approval “to operate from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the global financial center in the MENA and Asia region.”. The license has been “granted by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of...
