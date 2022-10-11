ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinist.com

How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced

Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
decrypt.co

Crypto.com Follows Binance Into France, Invests $145M in Paris HQ

The company last month received regulatory approval to register in France as a digital asset service provider. Binance isn’t the only crypto company seduced by France’s pro-business environment: today Crypto.com announced it would base its regional headquarters in Paris. In a Wednesday statement, the Singapore-based crypto exchange said...
crowdfundinsider.com

TrueML, which Leverages Machine Learning to Enhance Debt Collection, Acquires ERC Recovery Business

One True Holding Company d/b/a/ TrueML, a financial technology software company developing machine learning-driven products that enable intelligent, digital communication including in the debt collection space, recently announced it has “acquired the debt collection business of Enhanced Recovery Company, LLC (ERC), a collections provider.”. The deal will “bring ERC...
crowdfundinsider.com

House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships

All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
PYMNTS

Regions Bank Debuts Real-Time Payments for Corporate Clients

Regions Bank has debuted a digital tool that lets its corporate banking customers send real-time payments through The Clearing House RTP network. According to a Tuesday (Oct. 11) news release, the new service is part of the Alabama-based bank’s iTreasury platform, which offers financial management options for businesses through Regions’ Treasury Management division.
crowdfundinsider.com

US Department of Treasury Targets Bittrex, Crypto Exchange Hit with Two Enforcement Actions, Penalty Totals $53 Million

The US Department of Treasury has revealed two enforcement actions against the crypto exchange Bittrex. According to a statement issued by Treasury, Bittrex has settled for $24 million with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and for $29 million with Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Bittrex is based in Bellevue, Washington and is currently ranked as the 26th largest crypto exchange in the world.
crowdfundinsider.com

LuLu Exchange Introduces Open Banking Service Platform

LuLu Financial Group – which claims to be one of UAE’s leading financial services company, has joined hands with Wio Bank – the region’s “first” platform bank to allow Wio Business customers “to make account deposits through its network of LuLu Exchange branches.”
crowdfundinsider.com

European Fintech bunq Enhances Budgeting Features

During times of unprecedented inflation in the Eurozone, bunq, which claims to be the second largest neobank in the EU, has observed a cross-country trend of younger European consumers being severely impacted by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The neobank’s clients in different European Union nations are reportedly increasingly concerned about...
crowdfundinsider.com

Netbank, Zetl Announce Lending Partnership in the Philippines

Zetl and Netbank, (a Rural Bank), inc. have partnered in order “to provide an innovative approach to SME financing in the Philippines.”. Under this partnership, Zetl will “identify ‘asset light’ SMEs with a regular and guaranteed income stream, seeking funding.” Netbank will “provide loans to these companies, allowing them to accelerate their growth.
PYMNTS

HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool

The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
crowdfundinsider.com

Payments Platform Wirex Expands USDC – Dollar Stablecoin Support

Payments Fintech Wirex says it has launched USDC (USD Coin) on the Stellar blockchain within its App. USDC is a dollar-based stablecoin issued by Circle and one of the most popular stablecoins in the world. Circle’s USDC assets are held in US financial institutions and audited monthly by Grant Thornton LLP.
crowdfundinsider.com

Personal Savings Platform Yeeld Raises €357,000+ via Crowdcube

Personal savings app provider Yeeld has raised 71% (€357,114.20) of its €500,000 target from 292 investors with 8 days left (at the time of writing) in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign carried out via Crowdcube. Yeeld reports a Pre-money valuation of €12,000,000; Equity: 4%; a €0.78 share price....
PYMNTS

Cross-Border Demands Banks Get Ready for ‘Clearing 2.0’

As real-time payments networks operate across the globe — FedNow in the U.S. and Faster Payments in the U.K., to name just two examples — those systems still need to communicate with one another as payments cross borders. Data needs to flow, in real time, across currencies and time zones.
crowdfundinsider.com

Embedded Finance Fintech Railsr Selects SurePay as Confirmation of Payee Vendor

Railsr, the embedded finance experience platform, has chosen SurePay as its UK Faster Payments (UKFP) Confirmation of Payee (CoP) vendor in order to assist its clients with combatting fraudulent activities and misdirected payments carried out in the United Kingdom. With SurePay, Railsr may now take the next step towards putting...
crowdfundinsider.com

Investment Platform Robocash Reports that Investors Earned €600,000 in Sep 2022

Loans worth €14 million were purchased last month, according to an update from Robo.cash. The Robocash team further revealed that 594 people joined the platform. As noted in a blog post, Robo.cash investors earned €600,000,. The investment platform has shared a few highlights covering what happened in September:
crowdfundinsider.com

UAE-based Fintech Firm Mamo Obtains Regulatory Approval in DIFC

Mamo, a UAE-based FinTech and financial services platform for SMEs, has been granted regulatory approval “to operate from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the global financial center in the MENA and Asia region.”. The license has been “granted by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of...
