Wayne County, MI

CBS Detroit

Judge rules in favor of Michigan's wage policy

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan judge ruled on Tuesday in favor of the state in a lawsuit challenging Michigan's wage policy.Judge Douglas Shapiro of the Michigan Court of Claims agreed with Attorney General Dana Nessel that the Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) did not violate the law when it implemented its policy.  A lawsuit filed back in July against the state of Michigan asked the court to demand DTMB not require wages for state contracts in excess of $50,000. The Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan (ABC) claimed the state could not require the wage rate of its contractors because of the repeal of Michigan's prevailing wage law in 2018.According to a press release, the court denied ABC's motion and agreed that DTMB did not violate the separation of powers when it set the prevailing wage policy. The court also agreed that DTMB was not required to follow the formal rulemaking process of the Administrative Procedures Act of 1969 (APA) when implementing the prevailing wage policy because the policy fits within an exception to the APA's rulemaking requirements.ABC's claim of appeal is due with the Michigan Court of Appeals by Oct. 31. 
WKMI

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer-Dixon pivot as election nears

Good morning. Today is Sunday. The pivot from the August primary election to the November general election is something you want to keep your eye on. Our politics team has an update on the different tactics Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are taking a month out from the election.
Detroit News

Michigan Supreme Court election: What you need to know before you vote

Two incumbent Michigan Supreme Court justices and three lawyers are vying for two eight-year terms on the Nov. 8 ballot. Incumbent Justice Richard Bernstein; state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden, D-Southfield; Miller Canfield attorney Paul Hudson; Pentiuk, Couvreur & Kobiljak attorney Kerry Lee Morgan; and incumbent Justice Brian Zahra are on the ballot this fall.
MLive

Buick City redevelopment plan calls for $17M from taxpayers

FLINT, MI -- Flint, Genesee County and the state of Michigan would spend a combined $17 million in public funds to help redevelop the historic Buick City site as a massive industrial park, according to a proposal that the county Board of Commissioners could act on this week. Ashley Capital,...
Detroit News

Editorial: Our picks for state Supreme Court

With the resignation of Chief Justice Bridget McCormack, that means there could be as many as three new faces among the seven members of the state's highest court when it convenes in January. Judges are elected to eight-year terms. And while they appear on the non-partisan section of the ballot,...
CBS Detroit

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Metro Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to stop in Metro Detroit this weekend, White House officials say.On Oct. 15, Harris is expected to attend a Michigan Democratic Party event with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who are running for reelection.Officials say Harris is also planning to participate in an event highlighting the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.The visit will end in Southfield where Harris will participate in a voter education event with students.
The Grand Rapids Press

Early voting, permanent absentee lists: How Proposal 2 could change the way you vote

Michiganders could soon see an expansion of their voting rights under one of three proposals appearing on their ballots during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Proposal 2 – more commonly known as Promote the Vote 2022, the movement behind passing the proposal, or PTV – is a wide reaching measure that would put certain voting powers directly in the state’s constitution.
