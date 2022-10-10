A Lafayette County man was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Green County Tuesday. Around 2:45 PM, deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s department responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 81 in the Town of Jordan. The investigation revealed that 23 year old Donald Von Arx of rural Argyle was traveling east on Highway 81 when his vehicle collided with the rear of another eastbound vehicle driven by 61 year old Rick Robare of Roscoe, Illinois. Von Arx had minor injuries in the collision but refused treatment. Robare and his passenger, 64 year old Tammy Guptill reported possible minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene. Von Arx was cited for following too closely.

GREEN COUNTY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO