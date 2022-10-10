ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

UWPD looking for person of interest in battery after Oct. 1 Badgers game

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police are looking to identify a person of interest in a battery that took place after a Badger football game. Police did not give many details on the incident, but said the battery occurred in a crosswalk on Johnson Street near campus on October 1 after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

UW-Madison announces largest freshman class in school history

MADISON, Wis. — More freshmen are attending UW-Madison this fall than ever before. The university announced that 8,628 new freshmen are on campus this semester, the largest class in the school’s history. UW also received a record number of applications from this year’s class, 60,260. University officials...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported across SE Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported across parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. Initial reports placed tornadoes in the Whitewater, Burlington, Brown Deer and Merton areas. A condensation funnel was reported to be in contact with the ground just south of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 59 near Whitewater at 11:45 a.m.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
x1071.com

Argyle Man in Two Vehicle Crash

A Lafayette County man was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Green County Tuesday. Around 2:45 PM, deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s department responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 81 in the Town of Jordan. The investigation revealed that 23 year old Donald Von Arx of rural Argyle was traveling east on Highway 81 when his vehicle collided with the rear of another eastbound vehicle driven by 61 year old Rick Robare of Roscoe, Illinois. Von Arx had minor injuries in the collision but refused treatment. Robare and his passenger, 64 year old Tammy Guptill reported possible minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene. Von Arx was cited for following too closely.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

City of Madison talks accessibility at the polls

MADISON, Wis. – The city of Madison is working to make sure every eligible voter has options when it comes to casting their ballot this November. Meeting people where they are is the goal behind the city’s efforts to highlight their efforts so voters of all abilities can choose for themselves what makes the most sense.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison to rename park in honor of R. Richard Wagner

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison park is getting a new name next week to honor a late local leader. Kerr-McGee Triangle Park will be renamed to R. Richard Wagner Park in a ceremony on October 21. Wagner was Dane County’s first openly gay County Board member and an avid historian. He wrote two books detailing the history and impact of Wisconsin’s gay community. Wagner died last December.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leonhard
x1071.com

Wisconsin sheriffs’ advice for voters: Ignore the rhetoric

MONROE, Wis. — Amid the amped-up rhetoric about crime in the 2022 election, sheriffs on both sides of the aisle implore voters to do the hard work: ignore the talking points and do your homework on the candidates’ records. “It takes work on the voters’ part,” said Green...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Restoration underway on ‘LOVE’ mural on side of Williamson St. building

MADISON, Wis. — A colorful mural on the side of a building on Madison’s near east side is getting some updates. Baltimore-based artist Michael Owen has returned to Madison to restore his original mural, which features four hands spelling out the word “LOVE” on the side of the building at 924 Williamson Street.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Mural combining art, science unveiled at Wisconsin Institute for Discovery

MADISON, Wis. — A new mural combining science and art was unveiled Wednesday at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery at UW-Madison. The mural, called “A Landscape of Wisconsin Discovery,” gives viewers a close-up look at a number of different scientific fields while painting a larger picture of scientists from across eras.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Big Ten Defensive Player#Northwestern#Badgers#Co Fre
x1071.com

DWD highlights Marcus Theatres’ efforts to employ those with disabilities

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday honored Marcus Theatres as an outstanding employer of those with disabilities. Tuesday’s event at Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie comes amid National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a period aimed at highlighting businesses that recruit and hire those with disabilities and encouraging others to do the same.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Goodman Center to open registration for Thanksgiving Basket Drive

MADISON, Wis. — For the 34th year, the Goodman Community Center will offer food baskets to help local families have a Thanksgiving meal at home. The center will open registration for its annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive next Monday. Registration will be open until October 28. This year, the goal is to provide 4,000 meals.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Platteville Man Arrested For Driving While Revoked

A man from Platteville was arrested by Lafayette County authorities Monday. 53 year old Lawrence Whitcher was arrested around 5pm for Operating while Revoked on West Platteville Avenue in Belmont. Whitcher was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released on a signature bond.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Video captures portion of Baraboo homecoming-related incident

BARABOO, Wis. — New video appears to capture a portion of a homecoming-related incident last week in Baraboo that ended with three men being arrested and one of them later being charged. Little can be seen in the roughly four-minute video, obtained by News 3 Now partner Madison365, due...
BARABOO, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
x1071.com

Ho-Chunk Nation, Sauk City community commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

SAUK CITY, Wis. — Members of the Ho-Chunk Nation and community members in Sauk City gathered Monday to commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The Sauk tribe had a great village made up of 90 longhouses and more than 1,000 people along the banks of the Wisconsin River for more than 40 years during the 1700s.
SAUK CITY, WI
x1071.com

Fitchburg City Council president announces mayoral campaign

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg City Council President Randy Udell is running to be the city’s next mayor. The move comes a day after Mayor Aaron Richardson announced he would not seek a third term. Richardson is running for State Treasurer but said he would leave his post regardless of the outcome of that election.
FITCHBURG, WI
x1071.com

Driver in crash that killed 9-year-old arrested, Janesville police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 39-year-old Janesville woman after a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in the city late last month. In a news release Monday, the Janesville Police Department said they arrested the woman on a felony charge of operating without a license causing death. The woman has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Madison mayor unveils new operating budget, including expanded CARES program

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her 2023 Operating Budget proposal Tuesday, which includes funding to expand the city’s alternative emergency response program and several of the city’s departments. The Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) program, which launched last September, responds to non-violent behavioral...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy