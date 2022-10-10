Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UWPD looking for person of interest in battery after Oct. 1 Badgers game
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police are looking to identify a person of interest in a battery that took place after a Badger football game. Police did not give many details on the incident, but said the battery occurred in a crosswalk on Johnson Street near campus on October 1 after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois.
UW-Madison announces largest freshman class in school history
MADISON, Wis. — More freshmen are attending UW-Madison this fall than ever before. The university announced that 8,628 new freshmen are on campus this semester, the largest class in the school’s history. UW also received a record number of applications from this year’s class, 60,260. University officials...
Wisconsin lineworker returns from Florida after Ian recovery efforts, many groups still sending support
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two weeks ago Wednesday, people in Florida were hunkered down as Hurricane Ian slammed the Gulf Coast. The category 4 hurricane caused a massive amount of damage. When images and videos of the damage reached Wisconsin, it led many to want to help, including some who headed down south.
Multiple tornado touchdowns reported across SE Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported across parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. Initial reports placed tornadoes in the Whitewater, Burlington, Brown Deer and Merton areas. A condensation funnel was reported to be in contact with the ground just south of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 59 near Whitewater at 11:45 a.m.
Argyle Man in Two Vehicle Crash
A Lafayette County man was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Green County Tuesday. Around 2:45 PM, deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s department responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 81 in the Town of Jordan. The investigation revealed that 23 year old Donald Von Arx of rural Argyle was traveling east on Highway 81 when his vehicle collided with the rear of another eastbound vehicle driven by 61 year old Rick Robare of Roscoe, Illinois. Von Arx had minor injuries in the collision but refused treatment. Robare and his passenger, 64 year old Tammy Guptill reported possible minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene. Von Arx was cited for following too closely.
ETC’s LED Spotlight made in Middleton vying to be Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
MIDDLETON, Wis. — This year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest could shine a light on a business in Middleton that says its LED spotlight is making theatrical lighting more energy efficient. Whether in movies, TV or on stage, the director can’t call camera or action without lights....
City of Madison talks accessibility at the polls
MADISON, Wis. – The city of Madison is working to make sure every eligible voter has options when it comes to casting their ballot this November. Meeting people where they are is the goal behind the city’s efforts to highlight their efforts so voters of all abilities can choose for themselves what makes the most sense.
Madison to rename park in honor of R. Richard Wagner
MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison park is getting a new name next week to honor a late local leader. Kerr-McGee Triangle Park will be renamed to R. Richard Wagner Park in a ceremony on October 21. Wagner was Dane County’s first openly gay County Board member and an avid historian. He wrote two books detailing the history and impact of Wisconsin’s gay community. Wagner died last December.
Wisconsin sheriffs’ advice for voters: Ignore the rhetoric
MONROE, Wis. — Amid the amped-up rhetoric about crime in the 2022 election, sheriffs on both sides of the aisle implore voters to do the hard work: ignore the talking points and do your homework on the candidates’ records. “It takes work on the voters’ part,” said Green...
Former chair of Wisconsin Parole Commission hired as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II has been hired as the City of Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, four months after Gov. Tony Evers asked him to resign as head of the parole board. The Independent Police Monitor job was created — along...
Restoration underway on ‘LOVE’ mural on side of Williamson St. building
MADISON, Wis. — A colorful mural on the side of a building on Madison’s near east side is getting some updates. Baltimore-based artist Michael Owen has returned to Madison to restore his original mural, which features four hands spelling out the word “LOVE” on the side of the building at 924 Williamson Street.
Mural combining art, science unveiled at Wisconsin Institute for Discovery
MADISON, Wis. — A new mural combining science and art was unveiled Wednesday at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery at UW-Madison. The mural, called “A Landscape of Wisconsin Discovery,” gives viewers a close-up look at a number of different scientific fields while painting a larger picture of scientists from across eras.
DWD highlights Marcus Theatres’ efforts to employ those with disabilities
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday honored Marcus Theatres as an outstanding employer of those with disabilities. Tuesday’s event at Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie comes amid National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a period aimed at highlighting businesses that recruit and hire those with disabilities and encouraging others to do the same.
Goodman Center to open registration for Thanksgiving Basket Drive
MADISON, Wis. — For the 34th year, the Goodman Community Center will offer food baskets to help local families have a Thanksgiving meal at home. The center will open registration for its annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive next Monday. Registration will be open until October 28. This year, the goal is to provide 4,000 meals.
Platteville Man Arrested For Driving While Revoked
A man from Platteville was arrested by Lafayette County authorities Monday. 53 year old Lawrence Whitcher was arrested around 5pm for Operating while Revoked on West Platteville Avenue in Belmont. Whitcher was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released on a signature bond.
Video captures portion of Baraboo homecoming-related incident
BARABOO, Wis. — New video appears to capture a portion of a homecoming-related incident last week in Baraboo that ended with three men being arrested and one of them later being charged. Little can be seen in the roughly four-minute video, obtained by News 3 Now partner Madison365, due...
Ho-Chunk Nation, Sauk City community commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Members of the Ho-Chunk Nation and community members in Sauk City gathered Monday to commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The Sauk tribe had a great village made up of 90 longhouses and more than 1,000 people along the banks of the Wisconsin River for more than 40 years during the 1700s.
Fitchburg City Council president announces mayoral campaign
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg City Council President Randy Udell is running to be the city’s next mayor. The move comes a day after Mayor Aaron Richardson announced he would not seek a third term. Richardson is running for State Treasurer but said he would leave his post regardless of the outcome of that election.
Driver in crash that killed 9-year-old arrested, Janesville police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 39-year-old Janesville woman after a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in the city late last month. In a news release Monday, the Janesville Police Department said they arrested the woman on a felony charge of operating without a license causing death. The woman has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Madison mayor unveils new operating budget, including expanded CARES program
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her 2023 Operating Budget proposal Tuesday, which includes funding to expand the city’s alternative emergency response program and several of the city’s departments. The Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) program, which launched last September, responds to non-violent behavioral...
