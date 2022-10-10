ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

x1071.com

‘Welding for Women’ class helps teens break barriers

STOUGHTON, Wis. – Wanda White certainly knows her way around a blowtorch and she’s using her decades of experience as a welder to spark the interest of high schoolers across Dane County. Last year, after spending almost thirty years working for Stoughton Trailers, White came back from retirement...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

MMSD in the home stretch of renovating playgrounds

MADISON, Wis. — As students run out of Huegel Elementary School for recess, they can now let loose on brand new playground equipment that’s nothing like what their parents grew up with. The Madison Metropolitan School District is in the home stretch of completing 33 playground renovations. Five...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

2022 Wisconsin Book Festival underway in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The 2022 Wisconsin Book Festival kicked off Thursday in Madison. The vast majority of the event is being held at the Central Library downtown. It runs through the weekend and will feature dozens of events, numerous guest speakers and appearances by authors from Wisconsin and beyond.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

One City Schools, Fetch Rewards partner to support STEM education

MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools and Fetch Rewards are partnering to support science, technology, engineering and math education in Madison. Fetch Rewards is giving money for co-working space and new computers, while One City Schools is planning to develop scholarships, internships and apprenticeships in the future. Wes Schroll,...
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
x1071.com

Mural combining art, science unveiled at Wisconsin Institute for Discovery

MADISON, Wis. — A new mural combining science and art was unveiled Wednesday at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery at UW-Madison. The mural, called “A Landscape of Wisconsin Discovery,” gives viewers a close-up look at a number of different scientific fields while painting a larger picture of scientists from across eras.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in...
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Coach of the Week: Westfield’s Kirk Kangas

WESTFIELD, Wis. — Kirk Kangas had one goal when he took over the Westfield football program: change the culture. He didn’t win a game during his first two seasons, but after seeing success last year his team has bought in to his message of “Pioneer Family”. And now they’re 1-win away from ending a 9-year playoff drought.
WESTFIELD, WI
x1071.com

Badgers offensive lineman dismissed from team following incident at practice

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown has been dismissed from the team following an incident during Wednesday’s practice. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard confirmed Brown’s departure during a Thursday morning media availability, saying the former lineman didn’t leave by his own decision. “The...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

DWD highlights Marcus Theatres’ efforts to employ those with disabilities

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday honored Marcus Theatres as an outstanding employer of those with disabilities. Tuesday’s event at Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie comes amid National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a period aimed at highlighting businesses that recruit and hire those with disabilities and encouraging others to do the same.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

High schoolers gift care baskets to SSM Health St. Mary’s NICU

MADISON, Wis. – Two Evansville High School seniors are helping families with the smallest patients at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Teagan Olson and Kaitlyn Sam delivered 20 care baskets filled with things like phone chargers, toothbrushes, water bottles and journals for their Senior Kindness project, inspired by their advisor’s experience in the neonatal intensive care unit.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Emergency response preparation exercise underway in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Disaster can strike at any time, which is why it’s important to be prepared. That reality is why first responders, amateur radio operators and communication experts from across Wisconsin are in Janesville this week for an exercise aimed at helping them practice coordination among agencies and learn how various pieces of equipment work.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported across SE Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported across parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. Initial reports placed tornadoes in the Whitewater, Burlington, Brown Deer and Merton areas. A condensation funnel was reported to be in contact with the ground just south of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 59 near Whitewater at 11:45 a.m.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

UWPD looking for person of interest in battery after Oct. 1 Badgers game

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police are looking to identify a person of interest in a battery that took place after a Badger football game. Police did not give many details on the incident, but said the battery occurred in a crosswalk on Johnson Street near campus on October 1 after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

‘Greasy goodness’: Culver’s brings back eagerly awaited ‘CurderBurger’

MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “CurderBurger” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday. The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special last October for National Cheese Curd Day.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fire displaces two on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — A house fire on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon displaced two people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 12:50 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive, the Madison Fire Department said in an incident report.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Scam Reported in Platteville For Rental of Broske Center

The Platteville Police Department is reporting of a scam offering the rental of the Broske Center. Someone stating that they were with the Broske Center had contacted an individual about renting the Center for an event. The person then sent the scammer money electronically. This is a scam as the only way to reserve the Broske Center is to contact the City directly. The City of Platteville will not contact someone about a rental unless they contact the City first. If you are interested in renting the Broske Center, contact the Platteville Park and Recreation Department at (608) 348-9741 extension 2242.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Fitchburg City Council president announces mayoral campaign

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg City Council President Randy Udell is running to be the city’s next mayor. The move comes a day after Mayor Aaron Richardson announced he would not seek a third term. Richardson is running for State Treasurer but said he would leave his post regardless of the outcome of that election.
FITCHBURG, WI

