DNR encourages experienced hunters to become hunting mentors
The Wisconsin DNR is encouraging experienced hunters to become mentors to those new to the hobby. The one-on-one mentoring experience gives a chance for new hunters to hunt without going through a hunter safety course first. People with a Mentored Only hunting license must stay within “arm’s reach” of their mentor. Their mentor must be a licensed hunter over the age of 18 who has appropriate hunting approvals like tags, licenses, or permits and must comply with hunting laws and regulations.
DOA Secretary-designee touts efforts to help small businesses through pandemic recovery funds
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured small businesses in Madison and Potosi Wednesday to highlight some of the state’s investments to help businesses recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. Blumenfeld and other local leaders visited businesses on Monroe Street in Madison Wednesday morning and...
Wisconsin lineworker returns from Florida after Ian recovery efforts, many groups still sending support
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two weeks ago Wednesday, people in Florida were hunkered down as Hurricane Ian slammed the Gulf Coast. The category 4 hurricane caused a massive amount of damage. When images and videos of the damage reached Wisconsin, it led many to want to help, including some who headed down south.
Multiple tornado touchdowns reported across SE Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported across parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. Initial reports placed tornadoes in the Whitewater, Burlington, Brown Deer and Merton areas. A condensation funnel was reported to be in contact with the ground just south of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 59 near Whitewater at 11:45 a.m.
WisDOT gives over $132 million in fourth quarter payments to local governments
MADISON, Wis. — Local governments received over $132 million in fourth quarterly payments to fund transportation-related projects, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. The payments mean that local governments will be given over $515 million in General Transportation Aids from WisDOT this year, a two-percent boost from 2021....
Latest Marquette poll: Wisconsin governor’s race tied, Johnson lead over Barnes widens
MADISON, Wis. — The latest numbers from the Marquette Law School poll conducted in October show a continued tight race for governor, while incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson continues to outperform his challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Among people who say they are likely to vote in November, incumbent...
ETC’s LED Spotlight made in Middleton vying to be Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
MIDDLETON, Wis. — This year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest could shine a light on a business in Middleton that says its LED spotlight is making theatrical lighting more energy efficient. Whether in movies, TV or on stage, the director can’t call camera or action without lights....
