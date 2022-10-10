ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

DNR encourages experienced hunters to become hunting mentors

The Wisconsin DNR is encouraging experienced hunters to become mentors to those new to the hobby. The one-on-one mentoring experience gives a chance for new hunters to hunt without going through a hunter safety course first. People with a Mentored Only hunting license must stay within “arm’s reach” of their mentor. Their mentor must be a licensed hunter over the age of 18 who has appropriate hunting approvals like tags, licenses, or permits and must comply with hunting laws and regulations.
WISCONSIN STATE
DOA Secretary-designee touts efforts to help small businesses through pandemic recovery funds

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured small businesses in Madison and Potosi Wednesday to highlight some of the state’s investments to help businesses recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. Blumenfeld and other local leaders visited businesses on Monroe Street in Madison Wednesday morning and...
MADISON, WI
Multiple tornado touchdowns reported across SE Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported across parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. Initial reports placed tornadoes in the Whitewater, Burlington, Brown Deer and Merton areas. A condensation funnel was reported to be in contact with the ground just south of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 59 near Whitewater at 11:45 a.m.
WISCONSIN STATE
WisDOT gives over $132 million in fourth quarter payments to local governments

MADISON, Wis. — Local governments received over $132 million in fourth quarterly payments to fund transportation-related projects, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. The payments mean that local governments will be given over $515 million in General Transportation Aids from WisDOT this year, a two-percent boost from 2021....
