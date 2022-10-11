Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Greg Abbott buses more immigrants to Kamala Harris's DC home
Another bus dropped off immigrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris's home in Washington this week, part of an effort by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to give the Biden administration a small glimpse into the impact of mass immigrant releases in border communities. Approximately 50 people exited a bus...
France 24
US to rename military bases that honor Confederate figures by 2024
Nationwide protests against racism and police brutality that were sparked by the 2020 murder of George Floyd reignited calls to rename the bases, and Congress mandated that they be changed despite opposition from then-president Donald Trump. "The names of these installations and facilities should inspire all those who call them...
Founder of far-right Oath Keepers warned of a 'bloody war' ahead of the US Capitol riot, court hears
Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers' leader, warned of unrest if Trump didn't seize the 2020 election, a Washington DC court heard.
Five things to watch for at Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing
The House panel investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its ninth hearing Thursday, the latest in a series of open forums aimed to demonstrate that former President Donald Trump sought to remain in power illicitly following his 2020 election defeat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officer from Jan. 6 leaks secretly recorded chat with Kevin McCarthy
According to newly leaked audio, Kevin McCarthy told two police officers from Jan. 6 that Donald Trump was unaware that his supporters were attacking the Capitol that day.
americanmilitarynews.com
1st openly trans Army officer arrested for trying to pass secrets to Russia
U.S. Army Maj. Jamie Lee Henry was arrested on Thursday after allegedly trying to pass health information about U.S. military members to Russia. Henry previously caught media attention after coming out as the first openly transgender active duty U.S. Army officer. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the...
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
"They were really confused," a volunteer for NorCal Resist told local news regarding the migrants who were sent from a migrant center in Texas.
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges
An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer who was attacked at the Capitol riot, said he's 'broke' and that speaking out about January 6 'destroyed my career'
Michael Fanone told Rolling Stone he knew shortly after testifying about being assaulted on January 6 that his law enforcement career was over.
Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
Jan. 6 committee just obtained 1 million Secret Service docs — plans to drop the hammer at hearing
The House Jan. 6 committee's next public hearing on Thursday will cover new material provided by the Secret Service revealing that former President Donald Trump was "repeatedly alerted to brewing violence" on Jan. 6, according to The Washington Post. The Secret Service provided over one million electronic communications to congressional...
What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says Kevin McCarthy told him he couldn't 'control' the 'fringe members' of the GOP over Jan. 6 statements
"He said that he couldn't control these fringe members of his party, which I thought was pretty shocking," Fanone said of McCarthy to CNN's Don Lemon.
Democrats in Florida Delegation Want to Extend Temporary Protect Status for Haitians in the U.S.
Last week, two Democrats in the Florida delegation on Capitol Hill–U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Frederica Wilson–urged President Joe Biden to pursue an “extension and redesignation of Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants, and a moratorium on deportations to Haiti.”. The congresswomen led a letter to...
AZFamily
Trump campaign still owes Arizona cities thousands in past event fees
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former President Donald Trump will be back on the campaign trail in Arizona on Oct. 9, supporting Republican candidates ahead of early voting. However, when he takes the stage in Mesa, he will be doing so in a city where his campaign still owes tens of thousands of dollars for a past event.
Senators were 'crying' and in 'shock' on January 6, an FBI agent testified at the Oath Keepers trial
An FBI agent recalled finding senators in "shock" on January 6, when he responded to the Capitol and escorted lawmakers through an underground tunnel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democratic El Paso mayor sending thousands of migrants by bus to major cities
In El Paso, Texas, city officials say their resources are being pushed to the brink by a record number of migrants. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley spoke with the Democratic mayor who is following some Republican governors' leads and sending thousands of migrants to cities such as New York and Chicago. Sept. 22, 2022.
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist 'stinks to high heaven,' former prosecutor says: 'Loser case'
The FBI’s arrest of Mark Houck, the pro-life Catholic father of seven who was arrested in Pennsylvania last week, is a "loser case" that appears to lack the "reasonable likelihood of success," according to a former prosecutor and legal expert. "If the facts as the government alleged them to...
FBI reportedly probing whether Trump stashed classified documents at his New York or New Jersey homes
FBI special agents have reportedly interviewed multiple witnesses regarding whether former president Donald Trump has hidden classified or sensitive government documents at his Trump Tower home and office or the Bedminster, New Jersey golf club where he has spent most summers since 2017. According to Rolling Stone, agents have also...
Nantucket officials alerting of possible migrant flight: Report
Officials in Nantucket, Massachusetts, are warning of a potential migrant flight coming to the town this week, according to a report.
Comments / 0