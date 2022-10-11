ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 1

Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
fox13news.com

Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana

POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
fox35orlando.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
fox13news.com

Debris clean up continues about two weeks after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Trucks with the big claws are working their way through local neighborhoods, snatching one Hurricane Ian debris pile at a time. Though the immediate Tampa Bay Area escaped major damage from Hurricane Ian, tons of debris must be picked up, especially branches, limbs and leaves. Tampa residents like Toni McElreath wait and wonder about the piles of debris in front of their homes.
