Tampa Bay area officials prepare for potential future storms after Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties said they learned lessons from Hurricane Ian and are already preparing for any potential future storms. Emergency operations centers in those counties are still partially activated as they have crews in southwest Florida helping with aftermath efforts. They're...
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
School makeup days due to Hurricane Ian in the greater Tampa Bay region
Hillsborough County: Monday, Oct. 17 is no longer a teacher planning day; it is a full day for students, not early release. The following school days are now full days instead of early release:. • Nov. 7. • Nov. 14. • Nov. 28. • Dec. 5. • Dec. 12. •...
Growing hole in backyard concerns renter in Largo
A Largo renter who discovered a hole in her backyard after Hurricane Ian has major concerns as the hole grows, and reached out to WFLA for help.
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
Sarasota County restaurant remains closed after Hurricane Ian flooding of the Myakka River
Two weeks after Hurricane Ian and the subsequent flooding from the Myakka River, the Snook Haven restaurant nestled in the backwoods of Sarasota County remains closed.
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough County
All for Transporation released a list of the county's 10 most dangerous intersections, according to data from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
'This is our forever home': Pinellas County school bus driver receives keys to new home
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Like many people in Tampa Bay, Tomeka Taylor battled rising rents while searching for affordable housing. "We were pretty much homeless when we moved," Taylor, who is also a Pinellas County school bus driver, said. Last year, Taylor and her two boys moved out of a...
Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana
POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
Gator tale: Nearly 8-foot alligator surprises residents on Florida beach
It was an unusual sight, but not impossible -- a nearly 8-foot alligator surprised bathers at a west-central Florida beach on Saturday. The distressed reptile wandered onto the beach at Anna Maria Island west of Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported. It measured 7 feet, 9 inches long, and...
Debris clean up continues about two weeks after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Trucks with the big claws are working their way through local neighborhoods, snatching one Hurricane Ian debris pile at a time. Though the immediate Tampa Bay Area escaped major damage from Hurricane Ian, tons of debris must be picked up, especially branches, limbs and leaves. Tampa residents like Toni McElreath wait and wonder about the piles of debris in front of their homes.
Alleged highway racer goes double the speed limit in Pinellas County, deputy says
A Palm Harbor man was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly caught racing at twice the speed limit, an arrest report said.
Lessons learned after previous hurricanes
In Hillsborough County, lessons learned during Hurricane Irma helped officials prepare for future storms and prolonged power outages. The innovative technology makes it safer for drivers.
8 injured after truck dumps mud on I-75 on-ramp in Brandon
Eight people were sent to the hospital after a truck dumped wet soil onto an I-75 on-ramp in Brandon on Wednesday.
Some residents still without power in Peace River Village after Hurricane Ian
BARTOW, Fla. - Power has been restored for the vast majority of Floridians after Hurricane Ian, but it has not for many people who live in Peace River Village on SR 60 in Bartow, which is still flooded. Phil Black is one of dozens of residents who is waiting to...
4M gallons of wastewater released into stream after backup generator failed during Hurricane Ian
Four million gallons of wastewater was released into a Manatee stream, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.
FEMA opens Disaster Resource Center in multiple counties for Ian victims
You can go to the Disaster Recovery Center to get financial assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, local government and even talk to someone about the mental toll Ian has had on you.
A Tampa paraplegic woman dealt with a leaking roof and mold at her apartment. Now she's being evicted
The company that the woman rents from has been caught in several scandals recently.
