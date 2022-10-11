ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Hill

The Memo: Michigan appears set to deliver a blow to Trump

Former President Trump is headed to Michigan on Saturday for the latest in a series of campaign rallies. But the event, to be held in Warren, will only sharpen questions about whether Trump’s influence is backfiring against the GOP in general election campaigns. The most prominent candidate Trump has...
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
WashingtonExaminer

Ohio House race shifts to favor Democrats after military record controversy: Poll

A nonpartisan election monitor has shifted a key Ohio House race from "toss-up" to "lean Democrat" after scrutiny over the Republican candidate's claimed military record. The Cook Political Report shifted the 9th Congressional District race of Republican J.R. Majewski and incumbent Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the latter's favor following reporting putting several of the Trump-endorsed Republican's claims about his military service in doubt. Democrats' previous strategies of portraying Majewski as a conspiracy theorist had proven mostly futile in winning over independents, but the new accusations of stolen valor seem to be tipping the scales, analyst David Wasserman argued.
iheart.com

Rubio Leads Demings In Florida's U.S. Senate Race According to Mason-Dixon

With election day five weeks away a new Mason-Dixon survey of registered Florida voters shows Republican Senator Marco Rubio continues to lead Democratic challenger Val Demings in the state's U.S. Senate race. "Statewide 47% support Rubio, 41% support Demings," pollster Brad Coker said. "Virtually unchanged since a poll we did...
Washington Examiner

JD Vance slams 'fraud' Tim Ryan ahead of first Ohio Senate debate

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance slammed his Democratic opponent Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) ahead of the pair's first debate set for Monday evening. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Vance called Ryan "a fraud" and expressed optimism that on Election Day he would be...
coloradopolitics.com

Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows

Democrat John Fetterman tops Republican Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support. Three percent...
The Hill

Trump to hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona, Nevada

Former President Trump will hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona and Nevada next week, the latest sign that he’s ramping up his political activity ahead of the November midterms. Trump is set to appear in Minden, Nev., to campaign for GOP Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo...
Washington Examiner

Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
