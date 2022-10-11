Read full article on original website
Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan tells MSNBC: Time to 'kill and confront' the 'extremist' Republican movement
U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, declared that Americans need to "kill and confront" the "extremist" Republican movement if the nation is going to make political progress. Ryan made his comments during his Tuesday interview on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," where he called in to discuss the state of his...
Tim Ryan 'all by his lonesome' as national Democrats ignore close Ohio Senate race
CLEVELAND — Democrats are increasingly fearful that they are squandering a chance to flip a Senate seat in Ohio — a state that once seemed off the map but, according to polls, remains close four weeks from Election Day. Although the Republican, “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has...
The Memo: Michigan appears set to deliver a blow to Trump
Former President Trump is headed to Michigan on Saturday for the latest in a series of campaign rallies. But the event, to be held in Warren, will only sharpen questions about whether Trump’s influence is backfiring against the GOP in general election campaigns. The most prominent candidate Trump has...
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Republicans are Elated as Crist Resigns from House to Challenge DeSantis
Charlie Crist has resigned from his position in the House of Reps to run for Governor of Florida and the news is sweet music to the GOP. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) resigned from Congress recently, as the three-term congressman heads into the final laps of his race against Florida’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis.
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center. Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign...
Ohio House race shifts to favor Democrats after military record controversy: Poll
A nonpartisan election monitor has shifted a key Ohio House race from "toss-up" to "lean Democrat" after scrutiny over the Republican candidate's claimed military record. The Cook Political Report shifted the 9th Congressional District race of Republican J.R. Majewski and incumbent Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the latter's favor following reporting putting several of the Trump-endorsed Republican's claims about his military service in doubt. Democrats' previous strategies of portraying Majewski as a conspiracy theorist had proven mostly futile in winning over independents, but the new accusations of stolen valor seem to be tipping the scales, analyst David Wasserman argued.
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Every Anti-Abortion Republican Who Has Defended Herschel Walker
Former President Donald Trump said that Walker was being "slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media."
Donald Trump says Mitt Romney has ‘abused’ Mike Lee by not endorsing him
Former President Donald Trump says Sen. Mike Lee has been “abused” by a fellow Republican senator from Utah, referring to the fact that Sen. Mitt Romney has not endorsed Lee’s reelection bid. “Mike Lee is an outstanding senator who has been abused, in an unprecedented way, by...
iheart.com
Rubio Leads Demings In Florida's U.S. Senate Race According to Mason-Dixon
With election day five weeks away a new Mason-Dixon survey of registered Florida voters shows Republican Senator Marco Rubio continues to lead Democratic challenger Val Demings in the state's U.S. Senate race. "Statewide 47% support Rubio, 41% support Demings," pollster Brad Coker said. "Virtually unchanged since a poll we did...
Washington Examiner
JD Vance slams 'fraud' Tim Ryan ahead of first Ohio Senate debate
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance slammed his Democratic opponent Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) ahead of the pair's first debate set for Monday evening. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Vance called Ryan "a fraud" and expressed optimism that on Election Day he would be...
coloradopolitics.com
Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race
Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
Fox News Poll: Kelly up in Arizona Senate race, Hobbs & Lake battle for governorship
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s advantage over Republican challenger Blake Masters narrows, as the Arizona governor’s race also tightens. In addition, a larger share of Republicans than Democrats is more enthused to vote this year. That’s according to the latest Fox News survey of Arizona registered voters, released Thursday....
Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows
Democrat John Fetterman tops Republican Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support. Three percent...
Democrat Ohio US Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan once called for an end to 'unfair' cash bail system
Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, once called for a nationwide end to cash bail, calling the system “inherently unfair.”
Trump to hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona, Nevada
Former President Trump will hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona and Nevada next week, the latest sign that he’s ramping up his political activity ahead of the November midterms. Trump is set to appear in Minden, Nev., to campaign for GOP Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo...
Washington Examiner
Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
Republican Sen. Cotton criticizes Democrats for making election about ‘Walker’s past’
Senators Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) rallied with Herschel Walker in Georgia on Tuesday. NBC News Correspondent Allie Raffa reports. Oct. 11, 2022.
Q&A: Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan talks inflation, abortion and concerns about democracy
In just a few weeks, Ohioans will elect a new U.S. senator. Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance are facing off in the Nov. 8 election for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. Independent polls have shown a competitive race between the two candidates, and national...
