Ken Jennings
Alex Trebek
Mayim Bialik
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star With Kids: ‘Here’s to the Next 20 Years’

Celebrating their mom! While being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kelly Clarkson had the support of daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6. "Thank you so much @NBC, @americanidol, @atlanticrecords, @kellyclarksonshow, @nbcthevoice, @creativeartistsagency, my personal team/crew, my band, my friends and family, and all the fans that came out today […]
Decider.com

‘Jeopardy’ Host Ken Jennings Accused of Misogynistic Ruling After Letting Contestant Change His Answer

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. We’re only a few days into Ken Jennings’ first official week as one-half of Alex Trebek’s successors, and Jeopardy! fans are already fuming. During Wednesday night’s (Sept. 14) episode, viewers took to Twitter to blast Jennings for what they claimed was a misogynistic ruling made by the host.
OK! Magazine

Relive Some Of Pat Sajak's Recent Embarrassing Flubs On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

While everyone commits a mistake or two while on the job, Pat Sajak's frequent gaffes are riling up both viewers and TV execs. While the iconic star is contracted to host Wheel of Fortune until 2025, a source spilled that "network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act.""Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior," the insider explained. "Now no one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White, thinks he's good for the show."His actions have...
RadarOnline

Revealed: ‘The Voice’ Producers Secret Plot To Replace Blake Shelton Months Before County Singer Announced He’s Leaving NBC Show

Blake Shelton announced he had decided to leave The Voice after 23 seasons but sources tell RadarOnline.com the producers had been working to get rid of him for months.On Tuesday, Blake announced he was leaving the show after 12 years with a heartfelt message on Instagram. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season,” he told his fans. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of...
