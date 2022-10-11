ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Blink: A guide to the 2022 festival of lights and sounds

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
Having never attended Blink Cincinnati in previous years, I know I'm not. That's why I had to do a little research before we all made our way Downtown for the nation's largest art, light and projection mapping festival.

I spoke with Blink executive director Justin Brookhart and Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce digital marketing manager Brad Mason about their tips and tricks for covering the festival.

Without further ado, here are the Blink do's and don'ts, according to the experts.

Nuts and bolts:Everything you need to know when the festival lights up 👁️

Is it possible to cover Blink Cincinnati in one night?

The short answer is no.

The longer answer, according to Brookhart, is that covering over 100 Blink installations is not for the faint of heart. In addition to the official Blink installations, individuals will be hosting their own live performances and activations, making it difficult to see everything the festival offers.

But he says it's certainly worth a shot.

"Seeing everything is a good goal and we love the super users that wanna see everything, but I can't say I recommend anyone try to race around town and experience it all," Brookhart said.

So, what does he recommend?

Take a look at the Blink map

Brookhart says to start with the Blink map, which divides the festival into five distinct "zones" that will be appropriately labeled during the event.

The zones include Covington, The Banks, Downtown, Over-the-Rhine and Findlay Market.

There will be seven main types of artistry on display: projection installations, murals, light sculptures and performance art, existing features, lighting effects, live entertainment and miscellaneous. Where to begin your evening largely depends on what type of art you'd like to experience first.

While those categories can be found in all five zones, some zones have higher concentrations of certain types of art. For example, the Findlay Market zone has a high volume of murals, whereas the Over-the-Rhine zone has more light sculptures and performance art.

While the choice is yours, Brookhart suggests that attendees start at The Banks and check out the drone show.

"This is an opportunity to get out and walk the streets or get around however they're able and look up at the buildings and experience stuff and be side by side with neighbors, strangers and friends, kind of experience the community. I like to tell people, think about how you wanna start your experience and then just discover from there," Brookhart said.

More on the map:Get ready for Blink 2022 with this map of all the art installations

The earlier you get to Blink, the better

Most Downtown streets will be closed to traffic all four nights of Blink, from 7 to 11 p.m. If you plan to attend the festivities, it may be a good idea to arrive before 7 p.m. to park.

Blink organizers suggest you park on the city's outskirts and grab a bus to get Downtown. Metro and TANK will suspend fare collection on all routes during the event, from approximately 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. nightly. The Connector, Cincinnati's premier streetcar, will also operate during the four-day festival.

According to Mason, there will be several installations in progress that audiences can enjoy. So, come early, have a game plan, grab some food from one of the vendors and enjoy the city before the lights come on.

"There will be stuff to do Downtown even before the event kicks off. Take some time to enjoy the city and fully take in the Blink experience," he said.

Visit the must-see attractions

With over 100 installations scattered throughout Blink, there are a few that you definitely won't want to miss. Here's a list of some must-see attractions and new things coming this year that you may want to check out.

  • The nightly drone show, produced by Sky Elements.
  • The new Asianati Night Market.
  • Multidisciplinary artist Tristan Eaton's mural on the side of the 84.51 headquarters, which will be the largest mural in Ohio, standing at an estimated 17,000 square feet.
  • The "Cincinnati Toy Heritage" mural, which will include 3D renderings of the toys featured in the piece.
  • The projection mapping display at Mother of God church in Covington.
  • "Toroid," a lighted interactive installation by UK-based multidisciplinary creations team This is Loop.

Check out the gift shop

For the first time, Blink Cincinnati will have an official gift shop, located in the Over-the-Rhine zone.

Limelight Blink Marketplace features merchandise and souvenirs produced by Orginalitees, BlaCK OWned OuterWear, Limelight Store and Let’s Glow Crazy. Items can be purchased online or at its brick-and-mortar location until Sunday, Oct. 16.

Don't be overwhelmed

In 2019, the festival received over 1.25 million attendees, which broke the record for the largest crowd in the urban core of Cincinnati. This year, organizers anticipate a similar amount of visitors, approximately 1.25-1.5 million people.

In addition to residents of Greater Cincinnati, people will be coming from out of town for the highly anticipated festival. But don't let this scare you off.

Remember Blink will be spread out across 30 blocks in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, meaning there will be plenty of space to roam around and take in the sights and sounds.

Brookhart says he wants Blink Cincinnati 2022 to be a culturally diverse, inclusive and welcoming space for everyone to enjoy.

