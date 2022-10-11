High school sports scores Oct. 10-16
Oct. 10
Boys soccer
Middletown Madison 0, Franklin 0
Records: MM 4-9-3 (0-5-1 SWBL)
Lynchburg 4, Clermont Northeastern 1
Records: CN 5-7-3
KHSAA Eighth Region tournament
South Oldham 3, Simon Kenton 2
Girls soccer
Wyoming 1, Cincinnati Country Day 0
Goals: W- Mouch. Shutout: Dinardo (seven saves).
Records: W 10-2-2, CCD 11-4-0
Norwood 3, Deer Park 1
Records: N 5-11-1, DP 4-11-0
Mount Notre Dame 6, McNicholas 1
Records: MND 10-1-3, M 3-10-2
Badin 3, Taylor 0
Goals: B- Even, Rhodis, Matthews.
Records: B 7-4-3, T 10-1-3
KHSAA Eighth Region tournament
Simon Kenton 8, Anderson County 0
Goals: SK- Decker 3, Smith 2, Roberts 2, Ruble
South Oldham 9, Walton-Verona 0
KHSAA Ninth Region tournament
Highlands 1, Conner 0
Goals: H- L. Smith. Shutout: Hinegardner (one save).
Dixie Heights 4, Beechwood 0
Goals: DH- Elkins 2, Ivey, Wolff.
Notre Dame 8, Newport Central Catholic 0
St. Henry 3, Ryle 0
Goals: SH- Schlueter 3. Shutout: Collins.
KHSAA 10th Region tournament
Campbell County 6, Montgomery County 0
Goals: Dunlevy 2, Holmes, Schumacher, Poynter, K. Crowley. Shutout: Roomes and Rawe.
Bishop Brossart 10, Pendleton County 0
Volleyball
Lebanon (16-4, 14-3 ECC) d. Winton Woods (1-18, 0-17 ECC) 25-12, 25-14, 25-12
East Clinton (17-2, 9-1 SBAAC) d. Georgetown (2-16, 1-9 SBAAC) 25-12, 25-16
Western Brown (15-5, 6-2 SBAAC) d. Wilmington (13-6, 5-3 SBAAC) 25-11, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18
Badin (19-1) d. Colerain (11-8) 25-17, 25-10, 18-25, 25-11
Cincinnati Christian (13-7) d. Carlisle 25-12, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16
Harrison (17-3) d. Taylor (10-10) 25-23, 25-20, 25-10
Kings (18-2) d. Lakota West (6-15) 25-18, 25-13, 25-15
Clermont Northeastern (11-10) d. Madeira (10-10) 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 25-13
Norwood (6-14) d. Middletown (7-13) 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18
Bethel-Tate (8-12) d. Ripley 25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18
Roger Bacon (15-4, 10-1 MVC) d. Purcell Marian (4-15, 0-11 MVC) 25-7, 25-8, 25-3
Sycamore (14-6) d. West Clermont (5-15) 25-10, 25-14, 25-9
Bracken County d. Dayton (9-20) 23-25, 25-22, 25-17
Campbell County (10-15) d. Harrison County 25-18, 25-21
Seton (16-5) d. Ryle (19-13) 25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 25-13
Walton-Verona (6-20) d. Gallatin County 25-20, 25-17, 25-9
Girls tennis
Mason 5, Centerville 0
Aggarwal d. Hinshaw 6-2, 6-3; Gandra d. Owen 6-2, 6-4; Chaudhuri d. Riley 6-0, 6-0. Chada-Uppuganti d. MacPherson-Siler 6-2, 6-1; Marla-Gotike d. Rindler-Alappatt 7-5, 6-0
