High school sports scores Oct. 10-16

Several teams in northwest Ohio have strengthened their seedings for the upcoming playoffs, which are now just three weeks away. Potential first-round playoff matchups also are becoming more clear with the release of the latest computer ratings. The Ohio High School Athletic Association releases the football computer ratings, which determine playoff seedings, every Tuesday. The final report will be issued on Oct. 23. This is the fifth week of the ratings with 711 schools ranked. A total of 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs. The top eight-seeded teams in each region will earn the right to host a playoff game.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO