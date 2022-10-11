ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school sports scores Oct. 10-16

By Brendan Connelly, Shelby Dermer and Alex Harrison, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
The following results were provided by high school coaches or their representatives. Send results each night to prepsports@enquirer.com. Please submit Team or Athlete of the Week nominations by Monday morning for the previous week's performances to mlaughman@enquirer.com.

Oct. 10

Boys soccer

Middletown Madison 0, Franklin 0

Records: MM 4-9-3 (0-5-1 SWBL)

Lynchburg 4, Clermont Northeastern 1

Records: CN 5-7-3

KHSAA Eighth Region tournament

South Oldham 3, Simon Kenton 2

Girls soccer

Wyoming 1, Cincinnati Country Day 0

Goals: W- Mouch. Shutout: Dinardo (seven saves).

Records: W 10-2-2, CCD 11-4-0

Norwood 3, Deer Park 1

Records: N 5-11-1, DP 4-11-0

Mount Notre Dame 6, McNicholas 1

Records: MND 10-1-3, M 3-10-2

Badin 3, Taylor 0

Goals: B- Even, Rhodis, Matthews.

Records: B 7-4-3, T 10-1-3

KHSAA Eighth Region tournament

Simon Kenton 8, Anderson County 0

Goals: SK- Decker 3, Smith 2, Roberts 2, Ruble

South Oldham 9, Walton-Verona 0

KHSAA Ninth Region tournament

Highlands 1, Conner 0

Goals: H- L. Smith. Shutout: Hinegardner (one save).

Dixie Heights 4, Beechwood 0

Goals: DH- Elkins 2, Ivey, Wolff.

Notre Dame 8, Newport Central Catholic 0

St. Henry 3, Ryle 0

Goals: SH- Schlueter 3. Shutout: Collins.

KHSAA 10th Region tournament

Campbell County 6, Montgomery County 0

Goals: Dunlevy 2, Holmes, Schumacher, Poynter, K. Crowley. Shutout: Roomes and Rawe.

Bishop Brossart 10, Pendleton County 0

Volleyball

Lebanon (16-4, 14-3 ECC) d. Winton Woods (1-18, 0-17 ECC) 25-12, 25-14, 25-12

East Clinton (17-2, 9-1 SBAAC) d. Georgetown (2-16, 1-9 SBAAC) 25-12, 25-16

Western Brown (15-5, 6-2 SBAAC) d. Wilmington (13-6, 5-3 SBAAC) 25-11, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18

Badin (19-1) d. Colerain (11-8) 25-17, 25-10, 18-25, 25-11

Cincinnati Christian (13-7) d. Carlisle 25-12, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16

Harrison (17-3) d. Taylor (10-10) 25-23, 25-20, 25-10

Kings (18-2) d. Lakota West (6-15) 25-18, 25-13, 25-15

Clermont Northeastern (11-10) d. Madeira (10-10) 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 25-13

Norwood (6-14) d. Middletown (7-13) 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18

Bethel-Tate (8-12) d. Ripley 25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18

Roger Bacon (15-4, 10-1 MVC) d. Purcell Marian (4-15, 0-11 MVC) 25-7, 25-8, 25-3

Sycamore (14-6) d. West Clermont (5-15) 25-10, 25-14, 25-9

Bracken County d. Dayton (9-20) 23-25, 25-22, 25-17

Campbell County (10-15) d. Harrison County 25-18, 25-21

Seton (16-5) d. Ryle (19-13) 25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 25-13

Walton-Verona (6-20) d. Gallatin County 25-20, 25-17, 25-9

Girls tennis

Mason 5, Centerville 0

Aggarwal d. Hinshaw 6-2, 6-3; Gandra d. Owen 6-2, 6-4; Chaudhuri d. Riley 6-0, 6-0. Chada-Uppuganti d. MacPherson-Siler 6-2, 6-1; Marla-Gotike d. Rindler-Alappatt 7-5, 6-0

Comments / 0

