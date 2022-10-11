ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You take the human error out of it': Pharmacy robot dispenses orders at Christ Hospital

By Brooks Sutherland, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
The pharmacy department at the Christ Hospital has received a new pair of helping hands in the form of a 30-foot-long robot that dispenses thousands of inpatient medication orders per day.

The pharmacy robot, which is manufactured by Omnicell and called the XR2 automated central pharmacy system, refills and sorts medication orders into automated dispensing cabinets so pharmacists are able to save time on organization and spend more time with patients.

The robot began refilling cabinets at Christ's Mount Auburn hospital on June 1 and is averaging around five to six thousands orders per day, said Justin Gamble, Christ's network director of pharmacy.

Though the technology enhances efficiency by filing more orders each day, patient safety through pinpoint accuracy is ultimately its biggest benefit, Gamble said.

"Everything is barcoded when it comes in and everything is barcoded when it comes out," he said. "So you take human error out of it. Robots are very accurate."

The new robot replaces a previous machine the hospital used for 23 years. Christ's old robot, which was manufactured by McKesson, required workers to repackage medication orders to fit the machine, Gamble said. The new technology doesn't need repackaging and allows orders to be dispensed at a much faster pace.

"We had to have a pharmacist check everything that was repacked, so we've eliminated all of that pharmacist check time," Gamble said.

Because of its configuration, the old machine, which hung orders on rods similar to a coat hanger, would also often have expired drugs that it didn't get to. The XR2 has trays that place the drugs into any open spot and its technology tracks where the medication was put and its expiration date to avoid waste.

"It always picks the drug that's soonest to expire," Gamble said.

Gold standard of pharmacy robots

The robot, which was first introduced in 2017 is the first of its kind in Cincinnati. There are also XR2 robots being used elsewhere in Ohio in Dayton, Akron, Columbus, and Lima.

Randall Lipps, president and chief executive officer of Omnicell, said in a statement that the pandemic has "exposed gaps" and presented "challenges to the pharmacy supply chain," amid a global supply chain crisis and staffing shortages nationwide in the U.S. This automation, he said, is critical to effectively managing medication distribution.

"By digitizing processes and improving workflow, we’re helping our healthcare partners to better manage costs and improve efficiencies across the continuum of care, driving better outcomes and performance and allowing them to reallocate time to focus on patient care initiatives," Lipps said.

In order to receive approval from the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, Christ has to show that the droid is over 99.9875 % accurate, which will be conducted over its first 45 days of use. Gamble also has to check everything that comes out of the machine during that time period.

In less than one week following its launch, the robot had already dispensed around 22,000 doses of medication with no errors.

"Our Christ Hospital administration really feels strongly to make sure that we have the best technology that's going to benefit the safety of our patients," Gamble added.

Gamble declined to disclose the cost of the robot, only sharing that Christ has a service agreement with Omnicell in which the hospital leases the robot and an Omnicell employee runs its operations eight hours a day, five days a week. He doesn't expect the robot to last for 23 years as the last one did since technology changes at a much more rapid pace today. But he expects to get 10 good years out of the droid, which currently fills 95% of the hospital's inpatient medication orders.

"A lot of (hospitals) that had previous robots are looking at this new robot now," Gamble said. "It's kind of the gold standard in pharmacy distribution at this point."

