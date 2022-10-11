‘That's really been our Achilles heel’: Evaluating the state of the Bengals’ offense

The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 and missed an opportunity to take the lead in the AFC North after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

And while there’s still time for the Bengals to figure things out, there’s no sugarcoating what the Bengals are right now.

“We are what our record says we are,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said on Monday. “We're a 2-3 football team that's not produced and played on offense as good as we're capable of.”

He’s right.

The Bengals entered the season with their head coach and offensive coordinator back, their franchise quarterback coming off an MVP-caliber season and every starter at their skill positions returning. Then add in the fact the front office did everything they could to improve their offensive line. And after two shaky weeks, the Bengals’ offensive line has been much better in pass protection.

Cincinnati isn’t losing games because Burrow is getting sacked too much. Let’s give credit where it’s due.

So, what is it then that’s holding this team back on offense?

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor attributes the three losses to one common theme: Slow starts on offense.

“Our flaw is when we get that first first down, we're really good within the drive,” Taylor said. “It's just those first two plays being more efficient to put ourselves in a better third-down situation. That's really been our Achilles heel when that happens.”

In Week 1 against the Steelers, the Bengals trailed 17-6 at halftime.

In Week 2 against the Cowboys, the Bengals trailed 17-3 at halftime.

In Week 3 against the Jets, the Bengals led 20-9 at halftime.

In Week 4 against the Dolphins, the Bengals led 14-12 at halftime.

In Week 5 against the Ravens, the Bengals and Ravens were tied 10-10 at halftime.

Are you sensing a theme here?

When the Bengals start the game firing on offense and play with the lead, they are a much better team. Collectively. Not only does offense look more in sync, it allows Cincinnati to play a different style of defense that allows their pass rushing duo of Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard to harass opposing quarterbacks more.

The Bengals rank No. 16 in points per game (21.6) through five games. In 2021, Cincinnati ranked No. 7 in the league in this same metric averaging 27.1 points per game.

With an upgraded offensive line and the same skill players returning, there’s justification behind the questioning of why this offense is under achieving and taking steps backwards. But the kneejerk reaction as to questioning if Taylor should continue to call plays is a bit premature.

When asked how he would evaluate play-calling so far and if a change would help, Taylor answered honestly.

“It’s collective on the headset every play,” Taylor said. “Whether it’s coming out of my mouth or somebody else’s, it all gets the same end result. We communicate every play, Brian and I. Frank, Mitch, Troy, James, everybody. We talk through it after every single series.”

It's easy, and Taylor knows it comes with the territory, to blame the play-caller when one side of the ball isn’t performing up to the level it should be. Especially when the Bengals had two controversially play calls on third and fourth down from the goal line where Cincinnati walked away with zero points after their most promising drive.

When asked what the Bengals’ coaching staff saw on those two specific plays, Callahan explained.

On second-and-2, Taylor called a trick play. Burrow handed the ball off to Ja’Marr Chase on a reverse and sprinted outside of the pocket to the right. Chase then tossed the ball the ball to Tyler Boyd coming from the left side. The hope was for Boyd to hit an unaccounted-for Burrow in the end zone.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters sniffed out the play and brought Boyd to the ground and moved the Bengals back to the 15-yard line.

“The special play in the red zone, it's a really a man coverage design play where no one really accounts for the quarterback, that's usually when it works,” Callahan said of the play design. “They’re a man coverage team. Marcus Peters made a nice play. He didn't run with Ja’Marr like we had anticipated. Joe probably was going to get covered by one of the linebackers inside. They ended up not being in their all-out man coverage zero look that they showed. So, Joe might have got covered, but Tyler Boyd likely would have probably ended up running the ball if not for Marcus Peters making a really heads-up smart play in not following his man, which is Jamar.”

And as far as the fourth-and-goal play was designed to be a shovel pass from Burrow to Stanley Morgan up the middle that took place after Burrow was able to make up ground on third down, that was simply on the Bengals not executing it. The reason it became so controversial though is because Taylor opted not to kick a field goal in hopes he would score a touchdown. And his team didn’t execute and walked away with no points.

“The shovel play down there, we didn't really execute it great,” Callahan said. “We had a bunch of penetration and that's going to kill a shovel pass. Obviously, the look was fine for it. We didn't do a great job executing it and in hindsight, there's probably a better selection there at that moment in the game.”

Five games into the season, the Bengals are learning more of what isn’t working than what is working. The league has adjusted to Cincinnati’s once potent offense and it’s now on Taylor, Callahan and the rest of the players to make their next move.And Burrow said it best, if the Bengals can go on a run before their bye week, this 2-3 start won’t be as big of a deal. But for now, if you’re looking for answers on who the Bengals are, just look at their record.

