Lawrenceville, IL

LHS sophomore class named best float by Delts

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 2 days ago
Lawrenceville High School helds it Homecoming parade on Oct. 7 and the Sisters of Delta Theta Tau were in charge of judging the LHS class floats which were presented during the event. The Delts Award for first place went to the sophomore Class of 2025. Pictured, front row, from left, are: Delts judges Annette Akers, Tonya Cox and Whisper Shick presenting the $100 prize to Erica Bickers, LHS sophomore class sponsor. Several sophomore students are also pictured standing on the float. The sophomore class chose the theme of “Operation” for its float. The 2022 Homecoming theme was “Game Night.”

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
