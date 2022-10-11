LHS sophomore class named best float by Delts

Related
WTHI
"It's definitely going to be weird without him" Eastern Greene football remembers teammate, who was killed in a crash Sunday morning
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community gathered to honor a 16-year-old who was killed in a crash Sunday. It was an emotional morning on the football field at Eastern Greene High School as the team and community came together to honor a teammate whose life was taken far too soon.
WTHI
"We want parents to feel comfortable" Linton-Stockton schools to get new safety upgrades, here's what they are
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton School Corporation is getting new safety upgrades. The school resource officer says the upgrades will do more than just make his job more convenient. Between the morning and afternoon bells, Linton school resource officer Joshua Goodman is locked in on keeping your students safe.
WTHI
Hold Vigo County Accountable hosts debate for school board candidates
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Candidates running for a spot on the Vigo County School Board of Trustees gathered for a debate on Sunday. Hold Vigo County Accountable hosted this debate. It was at Top Guns in Terre Haute. The public was able to send in questions for the candidates...
Effingham Radio
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
WTHI
Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County is working to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind victims they're not alone. It is estimated that every 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be a victim of domestic...
Dramatic Video Captured by Indiana Train Depot: Watch Car Miss Train by Seconds
Growing up in Princeton, Indiana, the sound of trains rumbling through the town are something you kind of get used to. Well, most people do anyway. I developed a solid fear of not breaking railroad track laws at a very early age. Train Safety 101. My aunt Lisa (Bless her...
wamwamfm.com
Washington City Workers To Get Bonus Pay
Washington’s City Council met Tuesday evening with only two items on the business agenda. The Council approved a resolution transferring $15,000 in the Park Department budget to make up for unexpected fuel costs. Mayor Rhoads this transfer should cover the department’s needs for the remainder of the year. The Council also approved an ordinance establishing the City’s Budget and projected tax rate for the year. The tax rate will be finalized after the State examines the tax rates set by all taxing units and applied the State’s circuit breakers to the tax rates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – October 10, 2022
Miranda Rachelle Shoultz to Christian Schwinghammer, both of Huntingburg. Sydney Marie Bachman of Jasper to Trae Michael Hirt of Santa Claus. Brandi Jonita Hayes to Paul John Larkin, both of Jasper. Breanna Lenae Herron to Kendra Louise Knies, both of Huntingburg. Darla Knight to Jeremiah Clark, both of Jasper. Jenna...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – October 10, 2022
Operating With Expired Plates: Sabrina Hulsman, $141. Driving While Suspended: Elizabeth Blair; Edwin N. Vivas; Dustin J. Jones, $141. Speeding: Shannon F. Petry; Billy R. Pruett; Chauncey N. Buschkoetter; Clidis A. Borges; John E. Tooley; Ryan C. Betsch; Aidan M. Sermersheim; Aaron D. Greene; Connor L. Roberts; Priscilla M. Kaiser, $141; Tatiana Cervantes; Brian L. Bachman; Scott A. Arvin; Kim L. Bragan; Samantha L. Cutsinger, dismissed.
WTHI
Repairs coming soon to Memorial Bridge in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a question that many who live in Vincennes have wondered for the last couple of years. Why is part of the Memorial Bridge blocked off to pedestrians?. It's hard to ignore the barriers and the orange construction fencing when visiting the George Rogers Clark...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyeasternnews.com
COLUMN: Fear and loathing in Charleston
The freckled, bespectacled man stared at me, the fluorescent lights on the ceiling reflecting off the round lenses of his glasses and shooting toward me like lasers. Dammit! He was on to me. Sliding my flask from my sleeve, I drained it, bourbon burning down into my belly. I swept the books and laptop off the table in front of me to create a distraction.
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of us being under a Red Flag Warning so I wasn't sure what that meant. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim.
Update: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal Greene Co. car wreck
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The 16-year-old who died in the single-vehicle crash has been identified as a student of Eastern Greene Schools. According to a news release from the school corporation, Jedd Cummings, 16, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Superintendent, Trent Provo, said […]
Former Warrick County Sheriff passes away at 65
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials confirm that former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce A. Hargrave has passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home. According to his obituary, he died at the age of 65 after a thirteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1981, he joined the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department where he was […]
wbiw.com
Greene County teen dies after early morning car accident
GREENE COUNTY – A 16-year-old male is dead following a car accident early Sunday morning. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened in the area of South State Road 45, just about one-half mile south of Interstate 69. Deputies said the teen left the east side...
Marshall man flown to hospital following motorcycle wreck on US 40 in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle wreck on US 40. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 40, just east of Sanders Lane and west of the town of Marshall at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. After investigating the crash, […]
wevv.com
Man killed in Vanderburgh County crash identified
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Tuesday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 38-year-old Douglas Ryan Flowers of Evansville died in Tuesday afternoon's crash. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said they were at the scene...
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville, IL
1K+
Followers
667
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT
1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville
Comments / 0