ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Monday, October 10

By The Times-Reporter
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfv2T_0iTwp0to00

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS GOLF

DIVISION I DISTRICT

At Pine Hills G.C., par 72

Team scores (top 5 advance to state): 1. Cle. St. Ignatius 289, 2. Akron Hoban 297, 3. Jackson 308, 4. Green 318, 5. Medina 319, 6. Stow 320, 7. University School 324, 8. Strongsville 324, 9. Shaker Hts. 329, 10. Wadsworth 334, 11. Rocky River 335, 12. Dover 336, 13. Westlake 339, 14. Brecksville 341, 15. Hoover 341, 16. Hudson 341, 17. North Royalton 343, 18. Avon Lake 350, 19. Nordonia 355, 20. Mentor 361.

Medalist: Michael O’Leary (St. Ignatius) 70

Individual qualifiers (top 5 not on a qualifying team): Sion Park (Westlake) 71, Ben Skripac (Stow) 73, Josh Weiner (Walsh Jesuit) 73, Jackson Pinney (University) 74, Liam Curtis (Roosevelt) 75

Dover: Chase Coyne 80, Jacob Hanner 84, Zach Dale 85, Dylan Grewell 87, Devon McGlothlin 92.

BOYS SOCCER

MINERVA 13, EAST PALESTINE 0

Records: Minerva 9-6-0, East Palestine 1-10-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

CARROLLTON 9, EDISON LOCAL 2

Carrollton: Goals-Ariona Rutledge 4, Danielle Elson, Lexi Shockey, Adriana Thompson, Violet Burkholder, Isabella Nuzzolillo. Assists: Mekayla Dorsey, Ariona Rutledge, Adrianna Thompson, Railey Macke. Saves: Ryleigh Hanenkrat 0. Edison Local: Goals-Alaina Warren, Hannah Hendrix. Saves-Adali Reynolds 9, Kaydence Habbit 8. Records: Carrollton 11-5-0.

FAIRLESS 9, TRIWAY 0

Fairless: Goals-Ashton 6, Cox, Brown, S. Snavely. Assists-S. Snavley 2, Seibert 2, Cox, Stutz, Yoder, J. Seward. Saves-A. Seward 6. Shots: Fairless 36-6. Corner kicks: Fairless 4-3. Records: Fairless 10-4-2.

RIDGEWOOD 3, PHILO 2

Records: Ridgewood 6-5-2, Philo 3-13-0.

VOLLEYBALL

LOUISVILLE 25-25-25, CLAYMONT 21-14-9

Louisville: Kendall 9 points, 3 aces; Haren 11 kills; Burick 29 assists; Lanham 10 digs. Claymont: Hannah Wallace 8 points, 2 aces, 10 digs; Kailey Watkins 7 points, 1 ace, 9 digs. Records: Louisville 4-17.

CONOTTON VALLEY 25-25-25, STRASBURG 11-20-22

Strasburg: Maggie Richards 8 points, 9 digs; Zoey Minard 6 points, 17 digs; Aubrey Thomas 7 assists, 3 blocks; Tiley Thomas 6 klills, 6 blocks; Reagan Eberhardt 7 blocks; Ada Richards 14 digs; Audrey Allensworth 10 digs.

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

Boys Soccer

Louisville at Dover, 5 p.m.

Beaver Local at Harrison Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

New Philadelphia at John Glenn, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Harrison Central at Dover, 5 p.m.

Carrollton at New Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Claymont at Sandy Valley, 7 p.m.

Hiland at Tusky Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Newcomerstown at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Garaway at Indian Valley, 7 p.m.

Malvern at East Canton, 7 p.m.

Fairless at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Cross Country

East Liverpool at Harrison Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Dover at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Steubenville Cath. Cent. at Ridgewood, 7 p.m.

Harrison Central at Beaver Local, 7 p.m.

Carrollton at West Branch, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Tusky Valley at Ridgewood, 6:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Buckeye Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Hiland at Garaway, 7 p.m.

Newcomerstown at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Conotton Valley at Malvern, 6:30 p.m.

Harrison Central at Toronto, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls Golf

Dover (Piper Olson, Riley Schie) at Division I district tournament (Brookledge G.C.), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Dover at Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

New Philadelphia at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Harrison Central at Tusky Valley, 5 p.m.

West Holmes at Sandy Valley, 7 p.m.

Waynedale at Fairless, 6 p.m.

Belmont Union at Carrollton, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Ridgewood at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Claymont at Edison Local, 7 p.m.

Tuslaw at Fairless, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Dover at Linsly (W. Va.), 7 p.m.

New Philadelphia at West Holmes, 7 p.m.

Claymont at Ridgewood, 7 p.m.

Tusky Valley at Indian Valley, 7 p.m.

Garaway at Sandy Valley, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Newcomerstown, 7 p.m.

Harrison Central at Indian Central, 7 p.m.

Triway at Fairless, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Carrollton, 7 p.m.

Alliance at Minerva, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football

Malvern at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Conotton Valley at Steubenville Cath. Cent. (Harding Stadium), 7 p.m.

Cross Country

New Philadelphia at OCC meet at Wooster, 9 a.m.

IVC meet at Sandy Valley, 9 a.m.

Fairless at PAC 7 meet at Tuslaw, 9 a.m.

Carrollton, Minerva at EBC meet at Salem, 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

New Philadelphia at Dover, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

New Philadelphia at Dover, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

IVC Showcase at Strasburg, 8 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
fbschedules.com

Akron adds three FCS opponents to future football schedules

The Akron Zips have added three Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned. Copies of contracts for games against Colgate University, Duquesne University, and Robert Morris University were obtained from the University of Akron via a state open records request. Akron will host the...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Affinity Building Sold Again

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
MASSILLON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
City
Wooster, OH
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Strongsville, OH
City
Strasburg, OH
City
Carrollton, OH
City
Minerva, OH
City
Louisville, OH
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Philo, OH
City
East Canton, OH
City
Malvern, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Mayor Provides Dug Road Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon

DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area

Then you should visit these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you love a good seafood boil, you can't go wrong with this joint. You can get seafood like snow crab legs, mussels, crawfish, et cetera by the half-pound. Seafood boil sauce options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and house juicy. Spice levels are no spice, mild, medium, and extra spicy. If you don't care for seafood boils, customers also love their fried crawfish tails and sushi. Check out the rainbow roll and shrimp tempura roll.
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
cleveland19.com

Loaded gun found at Summit County school

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
AKRON, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
whbc.com

No Major Changes Soon in I-77/Route 30 Construction Zone

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking the barriers will be coming down soon in the I-77/Route 30 project?. Even though the $56.2 million project is ahead of schedule, that Northbound 77 traffic split will remain in place through the Winter and into next construction season. But 77...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#University School 324#East Palestine 0 Records#Edison#Triway
whbc.com

Stark Still Leads State in Car-Deer Crashes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re entering that time of year when most car-deer crashes occur: October through December. And not to mention the safety concerns, it’s not inexpensive getting that damaged car fixed. AAA says the average repair bill from a car-deer crash is...
STARK COUNTY, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack

WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WKYC

2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home

KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
KENT, OH
wqkt.com

Work continues on new Wooster housing development

Site work continues on a new housing development in Wooster. The Spring Run Development, which is located just off of Oak Hill Road, will feature 91 single-family homes. According to the project’s managing partner, the first 41 lots could be up for sale as early as next month. Once homes on those lots are built, which could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months, the other 50 lots will be developed in phase two of the project. Homes will reportedly sell for between $250,000 and $350,000. The development is part of an ongoing effort to grow the area around Wooster High School.
WOOSTER, OH
whbc.com

Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

Upriver on the Mahoning, Trumbull County residents say hands off our dam

The Mahoning River looks different in rural Trumbull County. In Mahoning County, people built mills on the riverbank. Here, they built houses. On a 3.7-mile stretch between county metroparks, the river still flows north before turning south toward Youngstown. Some homeowners appear to be co-existing peacefully with the river, but it has waged war on others, even commandeering docks and boats. Some of the houses look dangerously close to the bank.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy