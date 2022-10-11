ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Riding to the rescue: Member of 908th smashes window open to rescue a driver in Huntsville

By 908th Airlift Wing
 2 days ago
A member of the 908th Airlift Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to a driver's rescue on Aug. 24.

Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Johnson. a command and control specialist with the 908th Airlift Wing, was riding the motorcycle in Huntsville when he came upon an auto accident.

Johnson smashed open the vehicle's window and led the initial rescue of the driver, who had wrecked the vehicle while suffering a seizure.

