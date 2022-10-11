ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOpEC_0iTwoxm500

Is today your lucky day?

3 - 6 - 11 - 17 - 22 and Powerball 11

Powerplay was 2x

The lottery jackpot was an estimated $401 million with a cash option of $205.4 million, according to the Powerball website.

The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 night when a lottery player in Pennsylvania took home $206.9 million.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $445 million with a cash option of $226 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Until recently, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now winners will be able to stay anonymous under a new law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

How do I play Powerball?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:59 p.m. Monday drawings were added in 2021.

The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add the Power Play for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot and Match 5). There is also a 10x Power Play possibility when the jackpot is less than $150 million.

Each player selects five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a quick pick ticket with random numbers for you.

Prizes vary from $4 for the matching the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California) to the jackpot for matching all six balls. You can check all the prize payouts on the Powerball website here.

Where can I play Powerball?

You can play the game in 45 states plus the Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores sell lottery tickets. Some states allow Powerball tickets to be purchased online, but beware of scam websites. Check with your state lottery for more details about online sales before purchasing tickets online.

You don't need to be a U.S. citizen or a resident a particular state where you purchase your ticket.

Powerball, Mega Millions:These are the luckiest states for jackpot winners

How can I watch Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing is broadcast live on the lottery website at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. You can watch the drawing by clicking here.

The drawing may be broadcast on a local television station in your market as well.

What are my odds of winning?

Playing the Powerball can be exciting, but just don't go spending those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 292,201,338-to-1.

The odds to match all five white balls are 11,688,053-to-1.

Unlucky? Here are 13 crazy things more likely to happen than winning the lottery

What does cash option mean?

The major lotteries in the United States offer two jackpot payout options: annuity and cash.

The annuity option is paid out over time. There is an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments after that, increasing by 5% each year.

The cash option is significantly lower than the advertised jackpot, but it is paid in a lump sum. You don't have to wait decades for all the money.

What was biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  5. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  6. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
  7. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  8. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
  9. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

What was largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever?

Here's a look at the top jackpots were won in the United States, between the Powerball and the Mega Millions lotteries:

  1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Illinois
  4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  7. $730 million,, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  10. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland

