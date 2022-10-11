Read full article on original website
City of Tallulah receives $400K ‘Love Louisiana Outdoors’ Recreation Grant
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the City of Tallulah announced they received a $400,000 “Love Louisiana Outdoors” CDBG-CV Grant. According to Mayor Charles Michael Finlayson, the grant is a great win for Tallulah, La. I am proud to announce that the City of Tallulah is a recipient of a $400,000 ‘Love […]
KNOE TV8
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
KEDM
Monroe Brown Bag Concert Series is back through October
The Brown Bag Concert Series is back every Wednesday in October. The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council’s noontime outdoor Brown Bag Concert Series is held in Palace Park at 220 Desiard Street (beside the old Palace Dept. Store). Public parking is located at 4th and Desiard. In the event of rain, the event moves indoors to the old Palace Dept. store, next door to the park.
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congrats to Jennifer Bridges from Oak Grove who won a 2022 Toyota 4Runner SR5 and Chad Beasinger of West Monroe who won a 2022 Nissan Titan Pro-4X. It’s part of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, where if you bought a ticket you were entered for a chance to win a brand new car. This year, they raised about $350,000 through ticket sales and sponsorships.
KNOE TV8
Record First West Thrift sales benefiting the community
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The First West Thrift Store has had a record year of sales and as a result, they have increased their donations to three of the 20 charities they serve. First West Thrift store director Phillip Thigpen says this was also due to how they were...
KNOE TV8
Fire damages Emily Williamson School on ULM campus
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A fire has caused damage to the Emily Williamson Laboratory School on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe. Witnesses say a cleaning lady smelled smoke and called 911. ULM says no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
KNOE TV8
St. Frederick High School Collecting Supplies for Ft. Myers
KNOE TV8
St. Frederick High School Helping with Hurricane Ian Recovery
KNOE TV8
Turn in old prescriptions at these NELA locations on National Rx Take Back Day
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oct. 29 is National Prescription Take-Back Day, and you will be able to discard of your unused prescriptions at various locations in Monroe. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration says the national day is to bring awareness to and take action against the country’s drug overdose epidemic.
The Daily South
These Sisters Are Running One Of The Largest Family-Owned Rice-Producing Companies In The Region
Elton Kennedy came from a family of ministers in rural northeast Louisiana, but he always wanted to be a farmer. When given the chance to lease land with an option to buy in the town of Mer Rouge, he turned to the plow. He farmed his first rice crop in 1969, and over the years, his bulk-rice companies, Kennedy Rice Dryers and Kennedy Rice Mill, grew to include an average of 60 growers per year working over 15,000 acres. But to him, it was a family business all along. "I always thought that I would have a son to take over one day," Elton says. "As it turned out, having four daughters worked out just the same."
KNOE TV8
Endom Bridge closes, realignment of two West Monroe streets continues
Wave of Light: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony to take place in Bastrop on October 15th
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 15, 2022, there will be a Wave of Light event in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss. The remembrance ceremony will take place at Morehouse Parish Courthouse Square located at 100 East Madison Street in Bastrop, La. Partners of the event includes the following: Morehouse General Hospital Monroe Metropolitan […]
sportstravelmagazine.com
West Monroe Invests in $22 Million Sports Tourism Complex
West Monroe, Louisiana, has begun construction on a 112,000 square-foot indoor sports complex designed to host youth and amateur sports tournaments, events and to provide a state-of-the-art asset to serve local residents. “We are incredibly excited to see construction well underway of the West Monroe Sports & Events Center,” said...
Monroe Fire to temporarily close its station on Betin/Breard Street
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department announced the temporary closure of its Betin/Breard Street fire station. According to officials, work is currently being done on the HVAC units inside the station and a mechanical closet. The closure will last for approximately one week and normal operations should resume […]
Louisiana middle schooler accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Ouachita Middle School in regards to three juveniles who became ill and received medical care. According to deputies, they determined that all three juveniles consumed a homemade […]
KNOE TV8
LA State Police - Troop F Cadet Class 102 application deadline approaching
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
ulmhawkeyeonline.com
Monroe needs to put people’s safety first
Monroe has become the latest victim of rising gun violence, earning the nickname Gunroe. And just weeks ago, the Pecanland Mall experienced a shooting. As shootings become more and more frequent, it calls into question the future of the city. No American city—especially a college town—should gain notoriety for its gun violence. To protect its citizens, the local government needs to step up and implement better policies and safety practices involving firearms.
Trial delayed for Louisiana man accused of stabbing ULM graduate in 2015
The trial was originally scheduled for March 14th and was rescheduled for August 1st, because of Tellis' attorneys attempted to discredit a piece of evidence in the case.
KNOE TV8
Single-vehicle crash causes truck to flip, kills Winnsboro man
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of 52-year-old Craig D. Higgins of Winnsboro. On Oct. 11, 2022, FPSO responded to a call regarding a crash on Loflin Rd., west of Winnsboro. FPSO said the investigation showed a 2003 truck, driven by Higgins, was going east on Loflin Rd. For unknown reasons, the truck went off the road and overturned.
