ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

SD outperforms nation with average ACT score

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Each year, ACT serves millions of students, job seekers, schools, government agencies, and employers in the US and around the world and this year South Dakota’s average score outperformed the national average. The state’s 2022 graduating class earned an average score of 21.5, which...
EDUCATION
kotatv.com

Noem campaign cuts new ad on transgender sports

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign has released a new ad touting her role in passing a transgender sports ban last legislative session. The ad features Riley Gaines, a former college swimmer for the University of Kentucky and current conservative speaker, who competed against controversial transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
kotatv.com

Blood donations at Vitalant help Hurricane Ian-devastated Florida

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vitalent is our local blood donation organization but they also send blood and platelets to support blood centers that are in communities in need and disaster-impacted areas like Florida post-Hurricane Ian. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane Ian,” said Tori Robbins...
FLORIDA STATE
kotatv.com

Noem says she will not call special session on grocery tax cut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a grocery tax cut, despite a recent push by Republican state lawmakers and her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith to hold a special session on the topic. Speaking at a campaign...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Rep. Jensen calls for special session for immediate sales tax relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representative Phil Jensen has called for a Special Legislative Session for lawmakers to consider immediate sales tax relief for the people of South Dakota. In the spring 2022 legislative session, SB 122, which aimed to repeal the state sales tax on food while...
BUSINESS
kotatv.com

Becoming Windy and a Bit cooler Today; Very Windy Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong cold front will bring gusty winds later today along with clouds and maybe a sprinkle or two. Wind Advisories are in effect. Temperatures will turn cooler behind the front. Even stronger winds can be expected Wednesday as low pressure moves east across southern...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American Day#Columbus Day#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Crazy Horse Memorial#Horse#Dance#Lakota Youth Development
kotatv.com

Very windy with extreme fire danger Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winds will weaken overnight, however could be breezy at times. More clouds to the north as a few showers are possible after midnight and into the morning hours Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s by morning. Plenty of morning clouds are expected,...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy