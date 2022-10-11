Read full article on original website
South Dakota Behind on Rent
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
SD outperforms nation with average ACT score
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Each year, ACT serves millions of students, job seekers, schools, government agencies, and employers in the US and around the world and this year South Dakota’s average score outperformed the national average. The state’s 2022 graduating class earned an average score of 21.5, which...
Recreation marijuana could bring millions of dollars into the state if legalized
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the general election less than a month away, many South Dakota voters are already casting their ballots. One issue voters will decide is Initiated Measure 27. If passed, it would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. According to a report by...
Noem campaign cuts new ad on transgender sports
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign has released a new ad touting her role in passing a transgender sports ban last legislative session. The ad features Riley Gaines, a former college swimmer for the University of Kentucky and current conservative speaker, who competed against controversial transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.
Blood donations at Vitalant help Hurricane Ian-devastated Florida
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vitalent is our local blood donation organization but they also send blood and platelets to support blood centers that are in communities in need and disaster-impacted areas like Florida post-Hurricane Ian. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane Ian,” said Tori Robbins...
Noem says she will not call special session on grocery tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a grocery tax cut, despite a recent push by Republican state lawmakers and her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith to hold a special session on the topic. Speaking at a campaign...
Rep. Jensen calls for special session for immediate sales tax relief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representative Phil Jensen has called for a Special Legislative Session for lawmakers to consider immediate sales tax relief for the people of South Dakota. In the spring 2022 legislative session, SB 122, which aimed to repeal the state sales tax on food while...
Becoming Windy and a Bit cooler Today; Very Windy Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong cold front will bring gusty winds later today along with clouds and maybe a sprinkle or two. Wind Advisories are in effect. Temperatures will turn cooler behind the front. Even stronger winds can be expected Wednesday as low pressure moves east across southern...
Very windy with extreme fire danger Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winds will weaken overnight, however could be breezy at times. More clouds to the north as a few showers are possible after midnight and into the morning hours Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s by morning. Plenty of morning clouds are expected,...
