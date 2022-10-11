Latest Horror News: Jamie Lee Curtis may have spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ while The Grinch becomes a sinister horror villain

By the late 1990s, the Halloween franchise was looking about as dead as one of Michael Myers’ victims. It had been a while since the glory days of the original or the sequel, which were released at a time when slasher movies reigned supreme at the box office. Halloween III: Season of the Witch was notable for not following Michael Myers at all, with the filmmakers hoping to turn the Halloween franchise into an anthology series. But critics and audiences weren’t interested in other stories carrying the Halloween name and the movie received negative reviews and low box office returns.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO