Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh Jurberg
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
foxsanantonio.com
Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent
San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
foxsanantonio.com
This week's Blue Plate Award goes to La Rosa de San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue-Plate Award goes to La Rosa de San Antonio, a family owned and family run business bringing original Mexican cuisine just a few hours north of the border. The restaurant has been serving the south side for the last 8 years while keeping its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
SAPD Association fighting for its officers' mental health after suicides
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer tragically took his own life last week. It's the latest in a number of similar tragedies in the past few months. But officer suicides are a problem that's happening at police departments across the nation. We sat down with the president of...
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change
SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
foxsanantonio.com
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to San Antonio this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - The wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 West Coast tour by rolling into San Antonio for one day only!. The pop-up truck will make a stop Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shops at La Cantera near Barnes & Noble.
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County offering free mental health services amid mental health crisis in U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - Nine out of ten adults believe there's a mental health crisis in the U.S., that's according to a recent poll. On World Mental Health Day, experts say it's time to erase stigma and raise awareness of these issues. But many Americans are not getting the help they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Funeral service for Bexar County Judge Karen Crouch will be held at San Pedro Presbyterian
SAN ANTONIO - Funeral services for longtime Bexar County Court Judge Karen Crouch will be held Monday night at San Pedro Presbyterian Church. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a worship service. Crouch served as a judge for more than two decades and...
foxsanantonio.com
Burger Showdown 3.0: All the burgers you can eat!
All the burgers you can possibly stomach! Burger Showdown 3.0 is a big fundraiser benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank. Chef Kristina Zhao from Dashi and Sichuan House with all the delicious details!. Burger Showdown 3.0. Friday Night (October 14) 6-9pm Alamo Beer Company (202 Lamar Street) General Admission $50...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County judge Nelson Wolff gives final 'State of the County' address
SAN ANTONIO - The end of an era at the annual State of the County address – the final one for longtime county judge Nelson Wolff. Hundreds of people were at the Grand Hyatt in downtown San Antonio Wednesday to pay tribute and celebrate Wolff. 51 years of public...
foxsanantonio.com
'Practice Without Pressure' helps patients with disabilities
SAN ANTONIO - A mother who saw the need to help patients with disabilities is bringing her model of care to San Antonio. Deb Jastrebski is the founder and president of Practice Without Pressure. She tells us many disabled patients are often physically held down or sedated for everything from dentist appointments and blood draws to haircuts or getting their nails done. Her organization teaches skills to patients with disabilities, caregivers and doctors to make it easier to undergo procedures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Our Lady of the Lake mourns student-athlete who died in car crash
SAN ANTONIO - The Our Lady of the Lake community is grieving the death of one of their student-athletes. Sadly, Angelina Martinez, 19 passed away Sunday from her injuries after a car crash on the city's Northside. She was a member of the Saints volleyball team for three seasons starting...
foxsanantonio.com
Plasma donations rake in big bucks for those wanting extra cash
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - People have found creative ways to make some extra cash as the economy has taken it's toll on pocketbooks with rising inflation costs. A trend growing in popularity: plasma donation. Christa Dyer has never liked the poking and prodding that comes with getting shots. But when...
foxsanantonio.com
Two young people shot while skating at North Side skate park, suspects on the run
SAN ANTONIO – Police say two men are fighting for their life after being shot while skating at a park on the North Side of the city. Officers received a call at around 7:51 p.m. on the 1500 block of Fresno St. for a shooting in progress. When officers...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police seek help finding teen who has been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a teenager who they said has been missing for nearly a week. According to authorities, Saad Sasduldeen Wassef was last seen on Oct. 6 on the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Rd. Wassef is 6’0 tall, weighs 190 pounds, has...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect stabs man, tosses lady's purse into river near Downtown McDonald's, police say
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person was stabbed overnight after police say a man was attacking pedestrians near a Downtown McDonald's. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the McDonald's on West Market Street and South Alamo Street. Police said an intoxicated man left a downtown bar and...
foxsanantonio.com
'Every breath is a struggle,' Teen on life support after being shot by police officer
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times last week by a San Antonio Police officer while eating a hamburger with a female friend in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Oct....
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Man threatens Target employee with pepper spray as he walks out with mountain bike
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for suspect who threatened someone at a Target store with pepper spray. The robbery took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Target off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road on the North Side. Police said the man stole some merchandise, including...
foxsanantonio.com
Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire
SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
Comments / 1