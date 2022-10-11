ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
HELOTES, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent

San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

This week's Blue Plate Award goes to La Rosa de San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue-Plate Award goes to La Rosa de San Antonio, a family owned and family run business bringing original Mexican cuisine just a few hours north of the border. The restaurant has been serving the south side for the last 8 years while keeping its...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change

SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to San Antonio this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - The wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 West Coast tour by rolling into San Antonio for one day only!. The pop-up truck will make a stop Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shops at La Cantera near Barnes & Noble.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#San Antonio College#Mission Indians#Tehuan#Tribal Communities#Sac#Hispanic Heritage Month
foxsanantonio.com

Burger Showdown 3.0: All the burgers you can eat!

All the burgers you can possibly stomach! Burger Showdown 3.0 is a big fundraiser benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank. Chef Kristina Zhao from Dashi and Sichuan House with all the delicious details!. Burger Showdown 3.0. Friday Night (October 14) 6-9pm Alamo Beer Company (202 Lamar Street) General Admission $50...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Practice Without Pressure' helps patients with disabilities

SAN ANTONIO - A mother who saw the need to help patients with disabilities is bringing her model of care to San Antonio. Deb Jastrebski is the founder and president of Practice Without Pressure. She tells us many disabled patients are often physically held down or sedated for everything from dentist appointments and blood draws to haircuts or getting their nails done. Her organization teaches skills to patients with disabilities, caregivers and doctors to make it easier to undergo procedures.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
foxsanantonio.com

Our Lady of the Lake mourns student-athlete who died in car crash

SAN ANTONIO - The Our Lady of the Lake community is grieving the death of one of their student-athletes. Sadly, Angelina Martinez, 19 passed away Sunday from her injuries after a car crash on the city's Northside. She was a member of the Saints volleyball team for three seasons starting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Plasma donations rake in big bucks for those wanting extra cash

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - People have found creative ways to make some extra cash as the economy has taken it's toll on pocketbooks with rising inflation costs. A trend growing in popularity: plasma donation. Christa Dyer has never liked the poking and prodding that comes with getting shots. But when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire

SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy