Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Woman killed in Scott County crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Scott County on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says an SUV hit another car at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The coroner says 23-year-old Hannah Mundy, of Jessamine County, died at the scene. We’re...
WTVQ
Surviving Onward Sessions for homicide victims’ families begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police Department’s Victim Advocates will begin hosting Surviving Onward Session for homicide victims’ families every Tuesday night through mid-November. The SOS, which began Oct. 11 and will run to Nov. 15, is for families who have lost loved ones to homicides or...
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville resident concerned after Pride flag vandalized
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — People in Nicholasville said they want answers after police said a minor intentionally damaged a Pride flag. A member of the LGBTQ community is questioning why someone would damage the flag. Some are now left with fears they could be the next victim of a Pride flag vandalism.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Man found guilty in Ky. murder case more than five years after being arrested
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County jury has handed down a guilty verdict for a murder that happened five years ago. In March of 2017, police arrested Jeffery Scott Taylor for the murder of Shannon Vaughn Saylor, 36. She was found dead in Clay County. At the time,...
WKYT 27
Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s all overwhelming and crazy. I mean to even think I would be having this interview because of the story going on.”. That’s because just 20 weeks ago, 46-year-old Emily Presley was completely healthy. A STEM teacher at Wellington Elementary School, wife to Jeff Presley, and mother to 13-year-old Jackson and 16-year-old Ella. In May, Presley came down with what she thought was a cold. A few days later, she knew something was really wrong.
WKYT 27
Lexington changing leaf disposal this year due to staffing, equipment shortages
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are growing colder, and the annual task of disposing of falling leaves is here. The Urban County Council voted Tuesday to change vacuum leaf disposal and recommend optional services this year because of a shortage of staff and equipment. “Vacuuming is a personnel- and resource-intensive...
k105.com
Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing
A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
ARREST: Methamphetamine seized during Traffic Stop on Beech Creek Road in Clay County, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at approximately 12:45 P.M. the Clay County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Clay White, 51 of Stone Gap Road. The arrest occurred on Beech Creek Road when Deputy...
somerset106.com
I-75 Rockcastle County exit to temporary close
The northbound Interstate 75 off-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be temporarily closed tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, as crews perform surveying operations. The ramp will be closed Wednesday, October 12th, beginning approximately 12:00 p.m., and it will reopen at 2:00 p.m. Motorists will detour via Exit 62...
WKYT 27
Police investigating vandalism of Halloween decorations in Kentucky town
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police say they need your help in identifying a vandalism suspect. Officials say that the suspects have been destroying Halloween decorations. Residents tell us there have been a couple of different neighborhoods that were hit. The Burley Ridge neighborhood and the Southbrook neighborhood. One woman...
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department names new Junior Fire Chief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department welcomes a new member to its staff - a fifth grader, who is now Junior Fire Chief. Reese Tumlinson was honored Monday morning with a pinning ceremony as the next Lexington Junior Fire Chief. This year’s theme was “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boyd County votes to sell former Sears building to horse racing company
With a 3 to 1 vote Tuesday, Boyd County Fiscal Court approved a motion to tentatively accept an offer of $5 million from Revolutionary Racing LLC to purchase the former Sears building and property surrounding Camp Landing.
Morehead nurse turned patient
Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
East Kentucky remains identified as woman missing since July flooding
The remains of a woman that has been missing since the historic July flooding have now been located.
I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash
UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
WTVQ
Nicholasville police searching for Neon Nights Bar burglary suspects
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three burglary suspects of a local bar. According to police, three people are wanted in connection to the burglary of Neon Nights Bar on Oct. 7 around 5 a.m. One suspect was wearing a...
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood victims attend Kentucky Rising benefit concert
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night, Eastern Kentucky flood victims were set to take in a special benefit concert that will help people affected by the historic flooding. It’s called “Kentucky Rising” and it took place at Rupp Arena we were on the scene to talk to flood victims who were in attendance.
AOL Corp
1 person dead after two-vehicle collision in Central Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
One person in Scott County is dead after a two-vehicle collision, according to Sgt. Robert Tackett with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. Tackett said an SUV was traveling south on Lexington Road when it hit a passenger vehicle attempting to turn left from from Lexington Road onto McClelland Circle.
WKYT 27
Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
Comments / 1