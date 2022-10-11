ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, KY

WKYT 27

Woman killed in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Scott County on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says an SUV hit another car at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The coroner says 23-year-old Hannah Mundy, of Jessamine County, died at the scene. We’re...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Surviving Onward Sessions for homicide victims’ families begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police Department’s Victim Advocates will begin hosting Surviving Onward Session for homicide victims’ families every Tuesday night through mid-November. The SOS, which began Oct. 11 and will run to Nov. 15, is for families who have lost loved ones to homicides or...
LEXINGTON, KY
stnonline.com

Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student

A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Nicholasville resident concerned after Pride flag vandalized

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — People in Nicholasville said they want answers after police said a minor intentionally damaged a Pride flag. A member of the LGBTQ community is questioning why someone would damage the flag. Some are now left with fears they could be the next victim of a Pride flag vandalism.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s all overwhelming and crazy. I mean to even think I would be having this interview because of the story going on.”. That’s because just 20 weeks ago, 46-year-old Emily Presley was completely healthy. A STEM teacher at Wellington Elementary School, wife to Jeff Presley, and mother to 13-year-old Jackson and 16-year-old Ella. In May, Presley came down with what she thought was a cold. A few days later, she knew something was really wrong.
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing

A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
VERSAILLES, KY
somerset106.com

I-75 Rockcastle County exit to temporary close

The northbound Interstate 75 off-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be temporarily closed tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, as crews perform surveying operations. The ramp will be closed Wednesday, October 12th, beginning approximately 12:00 p.m., and it will reopen at 2:00 p.m. Motorists will detour via Exit 62...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating vandalism of Halloween decorations in Kentucky town

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police say they need your help in identifying a vandalism suspect. Officials say that the suspects have been destroying Halloween decorations. Residents tell us there have been a couple of different neighborhoods that were hit. The Burley Ridge neighborhood and the Southbrook neighborhood. One woman...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Fire Department names new Junior Fire Chief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department welcomes a new member to its staff - a fifth grader, who is now Junior Fire Chief. Reese Tumlinson was honored Monday morning with a pinning ceremony as the next Lexington Junior Fire Chief. This year’s theme was “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan...
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX 56

Morehead nurse turned patient

Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
MOREHEAD, KY
WOWK 13 News

I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash

UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Eastern Ky. flood victims attend Kentucky Rising benefit concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night, Eastern Kentucky flood victims were set to take in a special benefit concert that will help people affected by the historic flooding. It’s called “Kentucky Rising” and it took place at Rupp Arena we were on the scene to talk to flood victims who were in attendance.
LEXINGTON, KY
AOL Corp

1 person dead after two-vehicle collision in Central Kentucky, sheriff’s office says

One person in Scott County is dead after a two-vehicle collision, according to Sgt. Robert Tackett with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. Tackett said an SUV was traveling south on Lexington Road when it hit a passenger vehicle attempting to turn left from from Lexington Road onto McClelland Circle.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
RICHMOND, KY

