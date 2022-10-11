Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas CityInstaworkKansas City, MO
Related
Angry Patrick Mahomes Video Goes Viral On Monday Night
A video of an angry Patrick Mahomes went viral on Monday night. Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, is almost always able to keep his composure during football games. However, he lost his cool on Monday night during the Chiefs vs. Raiders game. Mahomes appeared to be ...
Look: Here's Another Angle Of The Davante Adams Push
Another angle of Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer has emerged on social media this Tuesday. Adams, who was visibly frustrated after the Raiders' tough 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, unfortunately took his anger out on a cameraman. A new video of ...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to wild Penn State head coach news
Head coach James Franklin is entering his eighth season leading the Penn State Nittany Lions football program after he joined the program in 2014. But some recent NFL news has one college football insider speculating that his days in Happy Valley could be numbered. With the Carolina Panthers firing head...
What Derek Carr said After the Raiders' Loss to the Chiefs
After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Silver and Black QB Derek Carr spoke and we have it for you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses
New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reveals Alabama’s one serious weakness
The Alabama Crimson Tide may be undefeated so far this season, but that definitely doesn’t mean that all of those games have been pretty, with the team losing the turnover battle in four of the team’s six wins this season. While the excessive number of turnovers hasn’t cost the team a game yet this season, head coach Nick Saban knows it could in the future.
NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News
Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL Analysis Network
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
NFL World Is Furious With Roughing The Passer Penalty In Chiefs-Raiders
For the second straight day, the NFL world is furious over a roughing the passer penalty. After a questionable call helped Tom Brady and the Buccaneers secure a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the officials struck again. Kansas City Chiefs lineman Chris Jones forced and recovered a Derek...
thecomeback.com
Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run
Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
Yardbarker
Even Mike Pereira couldn't defend awful roughing call against Chiefs DT Chris Jones on MNF
It was one of the worst calls of all time. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for a "roughing the passer" penalty on third-and-eight after a beautiful strip-sack of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. It was a textbook sack and the Chiefs, down 20-7 at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Referee shockingly defends controversial roughing the passer decision
During Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, a controversial roughing the passer penalty not only gave the Raiders a first down, but the call also nullified a fumble that would have given the Chiefs the ball. The call got the NFL world in quite a frenzy, but referee Carl Cheffers defended his decision after the game.
thecomeback.com
Stephen A. Smith blasts Tom Brady over penalty
The NFL world was ablaze Sunday after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady dropped back to pass and was sacked by Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett, a game-changing play that was flagged for roughing the passer. The call seemed so egregious that even Fox announcer Daryl Johnston immediately said he...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Nick Saban’s genius
On Saturday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly avoided an upset loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in a thrilling game that came down to the wire. To secure the victory, the Crimson Tide had to keep Texas A&M out of the end zone on one final play, and they were able to do it thanks to some stout defense.
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs fans might riot when a bad call went against Chris Jones for roughing the passer at an incredibly tense moment of the game. They didn’t end up rioting but they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with Tom Brady.
Mike Golic On Recent NFL Ref Controversy: 'It's Just Embarrassing'
Another prominent voice has joined the criticism of NFL officials after a pair of controversial roughing the passer penalties made headlines in Week Five. Former NFL defensive lineman and current sports talk personality Mike Golic called the penalty flags thrown on Atlanta's Grady Jarrett and ...
Comments / 0