Kansas City, MO

Athlon Sports

Look: Here's Another Angle Of The Davante Adams Push

Another angle of Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer has emerged on social media this Tuesday.  Adams, who was visibly frustrated after the Raiders' tough 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, unfortunately took his anger out on a cameraman.  A new video of ...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to wild Penn State head coach news

Head coach James Franklin is entering his eighth season leading the Penn State Nittany Lions football program after he joined the program in 2014. But some recent NFL news has one college football insider speculating that his days in Happy Valley could be numbered. With the Carolina Panthers firing head...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses

New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reveals Alabama’s one serious weakness

The Alabama Crimson Tide may be undefeated so far this season, but that definitely doesn’t mean that all of those games have been pretty, with the team losing the turnover battle in four of the team’s six wins this season. While the excessive number of turnovers hasn’t cost the team a game yet this season, head coach Nick Saban knows it could in the future.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News

Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run

Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

Referee shockingly defends controversial roughing the passer decision

During Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, a controversial roughing the passer penalty not only gave the Raiders a first down, but the call also nullified a fumble that would have given the Chiefs the ball. The call got the NFL world in quite a frenzy, but referee Carl Cheffers defended his decision after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith blasts Tom Brady over penalty

The NFL world was ablaze Sunday after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady dropped back to pass and was sacked by Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett, a game-changing play that was flagged for roughing the passer. The call seemed so egregious that even Fox announcer Daryl Johnston immediately said he...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Nick Saban’s genius

On Saturday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly avoided an upset loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in a thrilling game that came down to the wire. To secure the victory, the Crimson Tide had to keep Texas A&M out of the end zone on one final play, and they were able to do it thanks to some stout defense.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
