Yukon, OK

At least one injured following a shooting in Yukon

By Cameron Foral/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

YUKON, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Yukon police responded to a shooting that occurred Monday evening near Preston Park and North Yukon Parkway.

Authorities were called out to investigate near Northwest 10th St. and North Mustang Avenue.

The victim is a male and was transported to OU Medical to treat his injuries. No word on his condition or identity at this time.

The suspect remains at large at this time with no description.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

