ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Island, NY

Middle Island, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Sachem High School North soccer team will have a game with Longwood High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Sachem High School North
Longwood High School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

New Canaan, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Darien High School soccer team will have a game with New Canaan High School on October 13, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NEW CANAAN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middle Island, NY
longislandadvance.net

Two local teens bring home awards

Local teens Allison Mullaney of Suffolk County and Catherine Cain of Brookhaven recently nabbed a Young Artist Academy Award in Los Angeles last weekend. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Solid progress for Long Beach

No matter what happens in the playoffs this season, the future of the Long Beach girls’ volleyball team appears very bright. Roster turnover has resulted in some lean years for the Marines since they captured their first Long Island championship in 2018, but this rebuilding phase appears to be near its end thanks to some young talent that has helped the team build a 5-3 record at press time, with all of the wins strung together at the end of September.
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Mepham halted by Garden City

Garden City showed its still the team to beat in Nassau Conference II football with a 35-18 victory over visiting Mepham last Saturday, but the Pirates took some positives away from their first loss of 2022. The Trojans scored a minute into the game and needed just 14 minutes to...
GARDEN CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Longwood High School#Sachem High School
27east.com

School News, October 13, Southampton Town

Samantha Bruno to Serve on NYSED Blue Ribbon Commission Eastport-South Manor Jr.-Sr. High School senior Samantha Bruno was selected as one of 64 New York State Education Department members of... more. Nineteen AP Scholars Named In recognition of their exceptional achievement on national Advanced Placement exams, ... 3 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
longisland.com

Four Queens Men Arrested after Attempting to Break into North New Hyde Park Residence

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of four Queens men for Burglary that occurred in North New Hyde Park on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team and the Bureau of Special Operations were conducting an extensive investigation into recent burglaries when they observed defendant Jimenez – Carrillo, Daniel Esteban, 30 of 149-52 124th Street South Ozone Park knock on the front door of a South Street residence and then walk away and circled the block multiple times after no one answered.
NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, NY
longisland.com

Angie's Soul House Opens in West Babylon

A new soul food spot opened in West Babylon recently and people are saying it is the real deal. Offering both take out and delivery, Angie’s Soul House has a rotating menu and the owner’s motto is "You crave it, I make it!" Want soul food at your...
WEST BABYLON, NY
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy