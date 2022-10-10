ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

piratemedia1.com

ECU should’ve done more to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

Hispanic Heritage month lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and while a few organizations at East Carolina University held events in recognition of the month, not enough was done to highlight the importance of the month. ECU’s Ledonia Wright Cultural Center (LWCC) held an event in celebration of Hispanic...
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

ECU to start Homecoming 2022 with Cannonball Kickoff

East Carolina University will hold the annual Cannonball Kickoff on Oct. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., on the Main Campus Student Center Lawn to kickoff 2022 Homecoming celebrations. According to the ECU Homecoming website, the event will start with a special performance from both the ECU Marching Pirates and ECU Dance Team at 5 pm. Following the performance, there will be a Homecoming T-shirt giveaway at 5:30 p.m. After this, ECU will hold a short trivia game at 5:45pm, before a movie will be shown.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Discussion held in Greenville about fair housing, development needs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville is hosting community assessment workshops to discuss fair housing and development needs in the city. It’s all part of the city’s five-year consolidated plan process. Tiana Berryman, Greenville Housing and Planning’s housing administrator, said community members can come to these workshops and be a part of the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Greenville, NC
Education
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Touchdown Friday: Week 9 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Believe it or not, we’re down to the final three weeks of the high school football regular season. Some teams are in a good position to make a postseason appearance, while others have some work to do if they don’t want their season to end Oct. 28. Our Game of the […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

New Pitt County Department of Social Services director named

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There will be a new social services department director in one Eastern Carolina county. Pitt County has announced that Sharon Rochelle will be the new Pitt County Department of Social Services director. The county says that Rochelle succeeds Suzanne Gray who was made interim director...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Person
Shawn Moore
WNCT

flyExclusive creating new jobs out of Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a job, this might be something that interests you. More jobs will be coming to Kinston with the opening of a new hangar at flyExclusive. flyExclusive is a private jet charter company, already with 800 employees. “In the private jet charter space, we are one of the […]
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Aesthetic Center Opens in West New Bern

The first commercial business to call West New Bern home is finished and open to the public. The New Bern Aesthetic Center, which includes both Zannis Plastic Surgery as well as Rinnova Spa and Wellness, is a 13,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plastic surgery and spa destination. Dr. John Zannis opened his first facility in 2010 and will now be able to welcome patients to the spa or plastic surgery center in a much more modern and desired location. His growing client base, both locally and from around the country, will enjoy the large atrium for relaxation, comfortable waiting areas for family members, and an easy to get to location. The spa will have all the desired services, with separate areas for both men and women, as well as cutting edge treatments like cosmetic lasers and a float pod.
NEW BERN, NC
#Awards Ceremony#Ecu#Signage#Sports Science#Linus College
WNCT

Kinston firefighters teaching kids to be safe around fires

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It is National Fire Safety Week, a time dedicated to reminding people to be safe around flames. One local group is educating future generations on how to avoid the harm that comes with fires. The Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue said they hold a fire safety open house each year […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
GRIFTON, NC
WITN

All-you-can-eat oysters on deck to help fight hunger in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volunteer group here in the East is looking to eliminate hunger and food insecurity. Soon, the Junior League of Greenville will be celebrating their accomplishments so far and working toward building even more relationships with their annual Roast at the Rock fundraiser. It’s a night...
GREENVILLE, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Gaston Collins Sr

Plymouth native Gaston Collins Sr. has worn many hats throughout his long and ever busy life. From law enforcement and firefighting, to working in the world of corrections and even the funeral home business, Collins’ life has been consistently defined by his hard work and public service. Collins owes...
PLYMOUTH, NC
Tourism
Colleges
Education
thewashingtondailynews.com

Where will they go on Sundays?

That is the question some First United Methodist Church of Washington congregants are trying to answer as they make their exodus from the church. On Oct. 3, 421 congregants voted on whether to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church (UMC) – 295 voted in favor, but 126 voted to remain. While some say the choice to disaffiliate came down to proper implementation of biblical doctrine and rules from the UMC’s Book of Discipline – others believe the choice was about human sexuality. Specifically, allowing gay marriages to be performed in UMC churches and allowing gay members of clergy.
WASHINGTON, NC
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina

The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Attorney Nicholas Harvey of Kinston honored with Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award

Attorney Nicholas Harvey of Kinston was awarded the Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award. The award is given to Individuals whose contributions have demonstrated the highest commitment to genuine professionalism. “I am immensely honored and truly humbled to receive the Chief Justice's Professionalism Certificate,” said Nicholas Harvey. “My family and I...
KINSTON, NC

