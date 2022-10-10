Read full article on original website
piratemedia1.com
ECU should’ve done more to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
Hispanic Heritage month lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and while a few organizations at East Carolina University held events in recognition of the month, not enough was done to highlight the importance of the month. ECU’s Ledonia Wright Cultural Center (LWCC) held an event in celebration of Hispanic...
piratemedia1.com
ECU to start Homecoming 2022 with Cannonball Kickoff
East Carolina University will hold the annual Cannonball Kickoff on Oct. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., on the Main Campus Student Center Lawn to kickoff 2022 Homecoming celebrations. According to the ECU Homecoming website, the event will start with a special performance from both the ECU Marching Pirates and ECU Dance Team at 5 pm. Following the performance, there will be a Homecoming T-shirt giveaway at 5:30 p.m. After this, ECU will hold a short trivia game at 5:45pm, before a movie will be shown.
Discussion held in Greenville about fair housing, development needs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville is hosting community assessment workshops to discuss fair housing and development needs in the city. It’s all part of the city’s five-year consolidated plan process. Tiana Berryman, Greenville Housing and Planning’s housing administrator, said community members can come to these workshops and be a part of the […]
ECU grad, Greenville native Marye Amanda looks to take over the world of country music
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Marye Amanda is ready for the next chapter. Country music has always been a part of Amanda’s life. Recently, this East Carolina University graduate released her new single, “The Other Girl.” In the interview, Amanda goes into detail about all the musical instruments she can play, the creation of her new […]
New program, Reading with a Rapper, coming to Greene Central High with artist Rapsody
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Something unique is coming to Greene Central High. On Friday, the program called Reading with a Rapper will be introduced. There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Rapsody, the four-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and Snow Hill native, will be at the ceremony as well. The program RWAR will have socially […]
Touchdown Friday: Week 9 schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Believe it or not, we’re down to the final three weeks of the high school football regular season. Some teams are in a good position to make a postseason appearance, while others have some work to do if they don’t want their season to end Oct. 28. Our Game of the […]
WITN
New Pitt County Department of Social Services director named
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There will be a new social services department director in one Eastern Carolina county. Pitt County has announced that Sharon Rochelle will be the new Pitt County Department of Social Services director. The county says that Rochelle succeeds Suzanne Gray who was made interim director...
Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
flyExclusive creating new jobs out of Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a job, this might be something that interests you. More jobs will be coming to Kinston with the opening of a new hangar at flyExclusive. flyExclusive is a private jet charter company, already with 800 employees. “In the private jet charter space, we are one of the […]
This company is building a national luxury travel brand in a small NC town
FlyExclusive has a fleet of more than 90 private jets for wealthy customers on the go.
Kinston, October 11 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Kinston. The Faith Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with Bethel Christian Academy on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00. The Faith Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with Bethel Christian Academy on October 11, 2022, 14:15:00.
newbernnow.com
New Bern Aesthetic Center Opens in West New Bern
The first commercial business to call West New Bern home is finished and open to the public. The New Bern Aesthetic Center, which includes both Zannis Plastic Surgery as well as Rinnova Spa and Wellness, is a 13,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plastic surgery and spa destination. Dr. John Zannis opened his first facility in 2010 and will now be able to welcome patients to the spa or plastic surgery center in a much more modern and desired location. His growing client base, both locally and from around the country, will enjoy the large atrium for relaxation, comfortable waiting areas for family members, and an easy to get to location. The spa will have all the desired services, with separate areas for both men and women, as well as cutting edge treatments like cosmetic lasers and a float pod.
Kinston firefighters teaching kids to be safe around fires
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It is National Fire Safety Week, a time dedicated to reminding people to be safe around flames. One local group is educating future generations on how to avoid the harm that comes with fires. The Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue said they hold a fire safety open house each year […]
Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
WITN
All-you-can-eat oysters on deck to help fight hunger in ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volunteer group here in the East is looking to eliminate hunger and food insecurity. Soon, the Junior League of Greenville will be celebrating their accomplishments so far and working toward building even more relationships with their annual Roast at the Rock fundraiser. It’s a night...
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Gaston Collins Sr
Plymouth native Gaston Collins Sr. has worn many hats throughout his long and ever busy life. From law enforcement and firefighting, to working in the world of corrections and even the funeral home business, Collins’ life has been consistently defined by his hard work and public service. Collins owes...
WITN
The City of Greenville to host meeting about potential pedestrian crossing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A meeting is being held to take public input on a proposed pedestrian crossing in Greenville. The new crossing would be located between Evans Street and Dickinson Avenue, and would cross Tenth Street. Tuesday’s meeting will allow residents to learn about design options for the project...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Where will they go on Sundays?
That is the question some First United Methodist Church of Washington congregants are trying to answer as they make their exodus from the church. On Oct. 3, 421 congregants voted on whether to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church (UMC) – 295 voted in favor, but 126 voted to remain. While some say the choice to disaffiliate came down to proper implementation of biblical doctrine and rules from the UMC’s Book of Discipline – others believe the choice was about human sexuality. Specifically, allowing gay marriages to be performed in UMC churches and allowing gay members of clergy.
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
neusenews.com
Attorney Nicholas Harvey of Kinston honored with Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award
Attorney Nicholas Harvey of Kinston was awarded the Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award. The award is given to Individuals whose contributions have demonstrated the highest commitment to genuine professionalism. “I am immensely honored and truly humbled to receive the Chief Justice's Professionalism Certificate,” said Nicholas Harvey. “My family and I...
