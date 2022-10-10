ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Biotech Firms Bio-Rad and Qiagen Discuss Major Merger

By The Daily Upside
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

It's the circle of life for life-sciences companies.

The California-based Bio-Rad Laboratories and the Netherlands-based Qiagen are deep in talks over a tie-up potentially worth more than $10 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday. While a merger may not be finalized for at least a few weeks, sources tell WSJ , the trans-Atlantic partnership would mark yet another major deal in just about the only sector where M&A hasn't completely fizzled out this year.

Rules for Bio-Radicals

Like the tech sector overall, biotech -- for obvious reasons -- experienced a major boom during the pandemic. But unlike their computer-coding counterparts, biotech firms have not seen major devaluations through 2022 so far. And while wild inflation and the corresponding rise in interest rates have largely slowed dealmaking across the economy (overall deal volume is down 12% this year, according to a recent McKinsey report ), biotech firms, with trillions in newfound wealth in their war chests, are still finding plenty of lucrative reasons to link up.

For Bio-Rad and Qiagen, a marriage would create a powerful player in the medical-diagnostic market -- and place it in league with the sector's other M&A deals this year:

  • Bio-Rad, which has a market valuation of around $13 billion, develops life-science research and clinical diagnostics products for hospitals, commercial laboratories, and research institutions; meanwhile, Qiagen provides over 500,000 customers with tech that provides molecular diagnostics of DNA, RNA, blood proteins, and other materials.
  • Last month, drugstore giant CVS acquired home-health company Signify for $8 billion, just after Walgreens acquired CareCentrix. Pfizer, meanwhile, has splurged after winning the vaccine race, dropping over $5.4 billion for the sickle cell-focused Global Blood Therapeutics and over $11 billion to acquire Biohaven Pharmaceuticals in the last month.

Cold Feet: In late 2020, Qiagen was nearly acquired by Thermo Fisher for $10 billion, before shareholders with cold feet rejected the deal saying it undervalued the company. Just a few months later, in Spring 2021, Thermo Fisher landed on a new target: pharmaceutical testing company PPD, which it paid $17 billion for. You know what they say – cell high!

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

GE Healthcare Announces Multi-Year Agreement with SQM to Secure Iodine Supply for Contrast Media

CHALFONT ST GILES, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- GE Healthcare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business has announced a long-term agreement with Chile-based mining company, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A), to secure its supply of iodine, a key ingredient for contrast media products used in X-Ray and Computed Tomography (CT) procedures globally. The agreement will see SQM increase supply of iodine raw material year-on-year and is part of GE Healthcare’s broader commitment and investment plan to enable the production of 30 million more patient doses of iodinated contrast media annually by 2025.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckersspine.com

A new $1B spine company: Inside the Orthofix, SeaSpine merger

SeaSpine and Orthofix entered an agreement to merge, with the deal expected to close in early 2023. Both companies boast emerging technologies in spine and orthopedics, and together they plan to rake in $1 billion in their early years. Six details to know:. 1. Orthofix CEO Jon Serbousek said on...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Asahi Kasei Pharma to Sponsor Research for Drug Discovery Research and Technology: Open Innovation 2023

NEW YORK & DÜSSELDORF, Germany & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Asahi Kasei Pharma, subsidiary of diversified Japanese multinational company Asahi Kasei, is publicly calling for new proposals for drug development research as part of its efforts for open innovation to promote pharmaceutical research and development through enhanced cooperation with universities, research institutes and enterprises around the world. The application period begins at 5:00 a.m. GMT on January 5, 2023 and ends at 8:00 a.m. GMT on February 28, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005087/en/ Asahi Kasei Pharma’s Open Innovation team is seeking to fund innovative proposals from researchers around the world for up to US$200,000 per year, per project in 2023 for proposals about state-of-the-art pharmaceutical drug developments. Joint research opportunities will then be pursued with the drug discovery researchers together with their parent institutions in hopes to create new innovative drugs for diseases that currently have unmet needs or pioneer new platform technologies for drug discovery. How to apply: https://www.asahikasei-pharma.co.jp/a-compass/en/recruit.html
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
tipranks.com

Illumina launches strategic research collaboration with AstraZeneca

Illumina (ILMN) announced a strategic research collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) to accelerate drug target discovery by combining their strengths in artificial intelligence (AI) based genome interpretation and genomic analysis techniques along with industry expertise. The collaboration will evaluate whether a combined framework of these technologies can increase the yield and confidence of target discovery to find promising drugs based on human omics insights. "Illumina and AstraZeneca are uniquely positioned to improve the efficiency of pharma pipelines by leveraging industry-leading abilities to identify genetic variants that contribute to human disease," said Joydeep Goswami, chief strategy and corporate development officer, interim chief financial officer at Illumina. "By identifying genes that show evidence of human disease causality, the combined framework has the potential to prioritize drug candidates with increased likelihood of approval." The collaboration leverages Illumina’s next generation of AI-based interpretation tools, PrimateAI and SpliceAI, in combination with AstraZeneca’s analysis framework for rare variant genomic discoveries-alongside the latter’s own AI tools, including JARVIS and in silico predictors like missense tolerance ratio.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Bio Rad Laboratories#Tech#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Biotech Firms Bio Rad#Wall Street Journal#Wsj#M A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Biology
Inc.com

3 Reasons Why the Bear Market Is an Excellent Opportunity for Entrepreneurship

The term "bear market" is one that often brings feelings of fear and dread to investors, entrepreneurs, and the general public alike. This is not a surprise since mainstream media, financial analysts, and investors love to associate them with issues like a recession and high unemployment. But most people seem to ignore an undeniable fact: Bear markets are a natural part of market cycles.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Immuron Announces Strategic Investment In UK-Based Gut Health Company

Immuron Limited IMRN signed a strategic investment and option agreement with Ateria Health Limited for an upfront cash investment of £1.48 million. The company has also announced a strategic investment of approximately £1.5 million (A$2.6 million) to acquire an initial 17.5% of Ateria Health. Potential adjustment to share...
BUSINESS
Defense One

CEO: Leonardo DRS-RADA Merger On Track to Close Next Month

The merger of Leonardo DRS with Israeli radar maker RADA is on track to close by the end of next month, the company’s CEO tells Defense One. The companies have been going through the regulatory process since announcing the deal in late June. The merger will combine RADA, a public company traded on the NASDAQ, and Leonardo DRS, the wholly owned American subsidiary of Leonardo, the Italian aerospace and defense firm. The resulting public company is expected to be traded on NASDAQ using the ticker symbol DRS.
BUSINESS
equalocean.com

Health Tech Start-up Aurora Snag Tens of Mns of USD in Series A+ Financing Round

Aurora, a technology company specializing in the digitalization of the clinical research of life sciences, recently complete a Series A+ financing round worth tens of millions of USD. The round was led by the existing investor Hankang Equity Investment Management, with participation from B Capital. Huaxing Capital acted as its...
HEALTH
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
250K+
Followers
110K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy