BBC
Channel migrants: 116 children missing from UK hotels
More than 100 unaccompanied child migrants remain missing after disappearing from UK hotels over a 14-month period, data reveals. BBC News has discovered that 116 children disappeared between July 2021 and August 2022, after temporarily being put in hotels by the Home Office. Charities fear the children, some as young...
BBC
Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
BBC
Iran protests: Iran's Gen Z 'realise life can be lived differently'
Protests against religious rule have spread like never before through Iran's new generation of women and girls, whose parents and grandparents tried and failed to change the system from within. In video messages and on social media, young victims of a violent crackdown explain why they risked their lives to defy authorities.
BBC
Crimea bridge attack arrests as market in Donetsk region attacked
Russia says it has detained eight people in connection with Saturday's explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Its FSB security service said five of those held were Russians, while the others were Ukrainian and Armenian. It says Kyiv was behind the attack but a Ukrainian official described...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Putin 'has no regrets', and joining the 'huge vibe'
After 233 days of war in Ukraine, which have left tens of thousands dead or injured, Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to defend his invasion - saying he has "no" regrets. "What is happening now is not very pleasant, to put it mildly, but we would have got exactly...
BBC
Tory MPs turn on Liz Truss after turbulent day
Liz Truss is facing a backlash from Conservative MPs after firing her chancellor and announcing a second U-turn on a major economic policy. One former minister told the BBC: "we cannot go on like this indefinitely". Another Tory MP said the party was in a "state of despair" after the...
Pakistani finance minister sees gradual recovery from floods
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s new finance minister estimated that it could take “close to three years” for the south Asian country to recover from devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people and displaced another 7.9 million. Ishaq Dar, who last month took the finance post for the fourth time in his career, told The Associated Press Friday that losses from the floods were estimated to surpass $32 billion and that the cost of rebuilding damaged infrastructure will exceed $16 billion. Monsoon rains, likely made worse by climate change, hammered Pakistan for months starting in mid-June, damaging or washing away 2 million homes. Rebuilding, Dar said, “can’t be done overnight″ and will take “ maybe close to three years” though he acknowledged that he was “not an engineer.″ The World Bank last month pledged $2 billion in flood aid.
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Inside Putin's head and Crimea bridge arrests
Russia says it has arrested eight people in connection with Saturday's dramatic explosion on the Kerch Strait bridge in Crimea. The bridge links Russia to Crimea, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014. The damage was seen as symbolic blow to President Putin, who opened the bridge in 2018. We still...
