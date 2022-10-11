ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Alyse Eady's family graces Dunwoody magazine cover

The communities around the metro are what make Atlanta so special, especially the people in them. That's the focus of "Dunwoody Neighbors" and "Buckhead Neighbors" magazines. Alyse Eady and her family got a unique opportunity to be a part of it.
Atlanta police hold gun buyback this Saturday

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are sponsoring a gun buyback program this Saturday as part of the One Safe City initiative. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center located at 395 Piedmont Road NE. Those who participate can receive...
Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta, officials say

ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
Zelle accused of 'rampant' fraud, little customer recourse

ATLANTA - Zelle is advertised as "a fast and easy way to send and receive money." Well, maybe too easy, according to a new report from the Senate Banking Committee. It claims Zelle is "facilitating fraud." It goes on to say that fraud is "rampant" on the platform. A group...
Men accused of shooting, killing Jefferson HS teen at Sugarloaf Mills Mall back in Georgia

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The two men accused of killing a star high school football player near a metro Atlanta mall last week are back in Georgia. Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, were arrested in South Carolina. They have since been extradited and booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center. Both have been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Man wanted in deadly shooting on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in May 2022. Reginald Parham is wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old unidentified victim, who police say was found dead from a gunshot wound on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta on May 28. Authorities...
Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize. The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to...
Family sues Atlanta actress charged with DUI in deadly wrong-way crash

ATLANTA - The family of someone killed by a wrong-way driver on the Downtown Connector has filed a lawsuit. Police said Jamall Bright died on Oct. 2 when Honi Jones crashed into his car. She was driving north on Interstate 75/85 south. The 30-year-old actress faces several charges, including DUI,...
Victor Hill trial: Opening statements to begin in federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff

ATLANTA - Opening statements begin Thursday in the trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. A jury was seated on Wednesday. Hill was indicted in 2021 by a grand jury on allegations that he violated the constitutional rights of detainees in Clayton County Jail. Indictments allege Hill strapped detainees to restrain chairs for hours, amounting to painful punishment.
Argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing, police say

ATLANTA - A 23-year-old woman is healing in the hospital after being stabbed by another woman she said she knew. Police said the two ladies were having an argument at an apartment building on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. Words turned into blows, and police said one of the women...
Warrant: Rome man breaks neck of crying infant, tries to smother twin sister

ROME, Ga. - A 22-year-old Rome man is being accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to use a pillow on her twin sister, according to an arrest warrant. Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Records indicate the...
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit

NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
COWETA COUNTY, GA

