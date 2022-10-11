Read full article on original website
Alyse Eady's family graces Dunwoody magazine cover
The communities around the metro are what make Atlanta so special, especially the people in them. That's the focus of "Dunwoody Neighbors" and "Buckhead Neighbors" magazines. Alyse Eady and her family got a unique opportunity to be a part of it.
Court backlog prevents Clayton County landlords from evicting tenants
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The frustrations continue in Clayton County as landlords say they feel hopeless as they aren’t able to evict tenants. This comes as the court system is backed up due to COVID and staffing shortages. FOX 5 first reported about this issue at the beginning of...
Retired Canton police officer among Florida residents who lost everything to Ian
CANTON, Ga. - Millions of people are still dealing with the devastation that Hurricane Ian left in its path earlier this month. A retired Canton police officer and his wife are among many victims in Florida who lost everything. For Scott and Deva Hoffman, moving to Fort Myers in 2019...
KSU students find racial slur spray painted across hall of off-campus apartment complex
MARIETTA, Ga. - Kennessaw State University students at an off-campus apartment complex in Cobb County say they discovered a racial slur spray-painted on the wall of their building Wednesday morning. Now, the complex and Cobb County police are investigating. Several students say when they stepped out of their apartments the...
Atlanta police hold gun buyback this Saturday
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are sponsoring a gun buyback program this Saturday as part of the One Safe City initiative. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center located at 395 Piedmont Road NE. Those who participate can receive...
Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
Zelle accused of 'rampant' fraud, little customer recourse
ATLANTA - Zelle is advertised as "a fast and easy way to send and receive money." Well, maybe too easy, according to a new report from the Senate Banking Committee. It claims Zelle is "facilitating fraud." It goes on to say that fraud is "rampant" on the platform. A group...
Clayton County boy, 11, dies in Texas crash while traveling for vacation; sister, 16, fighting for her life
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An 11-year-old Clayton County boy died in a Texas crash Sunday, according to authorities. Family says they were on their way to enjoy fall break when a car cut them off, leaving the boy dead and his 16-year-old sister to fight for life. It's not clear if she'll walk again.
Men accused of shooting, killing Jefferson HS teen at Sugarloaf Mills Mall back in Georgia
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The two men accused of killing a star high school football player near a metro Atlanta mall last week are back in Georgia. Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, were arrested in South Carolina. They have since been extradited and booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center. Both have been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Man wanted in deadly shooting on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in May 2022. Reginald Parham is wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old unidentified victim, who police say was found dead from a gunshot wound on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta on May 28. Authorities...
Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize. The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to...
Sheriff pleas with Atlanta City Council after more violence at Fulton County Jail
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is urging the Atlanta City Council to approve a measure signed by Mayor Andre Dickens to transfer inmates from the county jail to to the city jail in an effort to relieve overcrowding. The sheriff says violence has been out of control due to the excessive inmate population.
Family sues Atlanta actress charged with DUI in deadly wrong-way crash
ATLANTA - The family of someone killed by a wrong-way driver on the Downtown Connector has filed a lawsuit. Police said Jamall Bright died on Oct. 2 when Honi Jones crashed into his car. She was driving north on Interstate 75/85 south. The 30-year-old actress faces several charges, including DUI,...
Victor Hill trial: Opening statements to begin in federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff
ATLANTA - Opening statements begin Thursday in the trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. A jury was seated on Wednesday. Hill was indicted in 2021 by a grand jury on allegations that he violated the constitutional rights of detainees in Clayton County Jail. Indictments allege Hill strapped detainees to restrain chairs for hours, amounting to painful punishment.
Hearing for Sugarloaf Mills shooting suspects
Two men, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, appeared in court in Gwinnett County. They're accused of murdering 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt.
Video shows persons of interest in deadly double shooting in Downtown Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta have released a new video which investigators say shows a persons of interest in a deadly double shooting late last month. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Baker and Williams streets. Atlanta police say the two victims were driven to Grady Memorial Hospital where one man died days later.
Argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing, police say
ATLANTA - A 23-year-old woman is healing in the hospital after being stabbed by another woman she said she knew. Police said the two ladies were having an argument at an apartment building on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. Words turned into blows, and police said one of the women...
Warrant: Rome man breaks neck of crying infant, tries to smother twin sister
ROME, Ga. - A 22-year-old Rome man is being accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to use a pillow on her twin sister, according to an arrest warrant. Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Records indicate the...
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit
NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
Suspects in Elijah DeWitt shooting remain in jail while awaiting bond hearing for murder charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old Jefferson High School student and football player's funeral is Wednesday. Loved ones will gather to lay Elijah DeWitt to rest one week after a bullet cut his life short and hours after his accused killers faced a judge in Gwinnett County. Law enforcement arrested...
