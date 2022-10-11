GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The two men accused of killing a star high school football player near a metro Atlanta mall last week are back in Georgia. Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, were arrested in South Carolina. They have since been extradited and booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center. Both have been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO