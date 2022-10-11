ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Comments / 2

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia gets over $680K for 13 community projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is receiving more than $680,000 for rural development projects throughout West Virginia. According to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program is giving the state $680,700 for 13 projects across the state to support upgrading local infrastructure, […]
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, WV
Government
Bridgeport, WV
Health
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

STUDY: 1/4 of adults in West Virginia are living with mental illness

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia has the second highest number of adults with mental illness, with 24.62%, right behind Utah. This new study done by health experts at NiceRx calculated states spending the most and least on mental health funding, those who are searching for therapists the most, and the states with the highest […]
MENTAL HEALTH
WDTV

Consumers warned about computer repair scams

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Consumers are being warned about a computer repair scam that officials say is currently active in West Virginia. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking consumers to be cautious if they receive a suspicious call. “Consumers should be cautious if they receive a suspicious call,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTV

Dozens of employers looking to hire at employment expo

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Fall Gray Digital Media/WDTV 5 Employment Expo presented by WVU Medicine is coming up soon!. More than 25 area employers will be there looking to hire. The expo is on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wchstv.com

Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Pharmacies#Opioid Epidemic#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mou
WDTV

Local comic and gaming store raises money for friends in the hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tiger Hickman and Mark Lafferty, both of Lost Creek, and Drake Lemensky, of Buckhannon, were on their way home from a Pokémon convention in Illinois when their car was hit head on.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
BEAVER, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act

During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
INCOME TAX
WVNS

What is Amendment 2, and how does it affect your taxes?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Amendment 2 is a popular topic given its importance in the upcoming election on November 8, 2022. Business leaders and local government officials differ greatly on how it should be voted. What is amendment 2, and why is it important? Amendment 2, nicknamed the ‘Property Tax Modernization Amendment’ proposes to amend Article […]
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia breaks record on monthly unclaimed property returns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State has hit a new record for monthly unclaimed property returns in September, according to West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore. The Treasurer’s office says the Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and organizations in September. The total marks the highest amount […]
POLITICS
wchstv.com

West Virginia attorney general alerts public of hurricane relief scams

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fraud and scams can come in many shapes and sizes. There's mail fraud, healthcare fraud and even charity and disaster fraud. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning residents in the Mountain State about a new scam popping up involving hurricane relief. "West Virginians...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTV

W.Va law enforcement to focus on seat belt violations

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians who are not wearing a seat belt will be more likely to get a ticket for it for the next two weeks. Law enforcement officers in West Virginia will be out in full force, ticketing seat belt violators who are caught traveling without a buckled seat belt or transporting unrestrained children, according to the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Justice proposes bill to eliminate car tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he is proposing legislation to eliminate the state’s car tax without amending the State Constitution. The bill, called the “Car and All Vehicle Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act,” would give all West Virginians who own a vehicle a full dollar-for-dollar refund for […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

What are the rules for West Virginia Bridge Day 2022?

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — While Bridge Day is a festive event full of fun, there are rules put in place to ensure the safer of BASE jumpers and spectators! Below is a list of festival rules everyone must follow when going to Bridge Day 2022 on Saturday, October 15, 2022! No dogs are allowed No […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Hinton News

Attorney General Morrisey sues unlicensed contractor

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted with consumers to work on projects he was not licensed to perform. He operated his business under the name J. Andrews Revive and Design from September 2020 through April of 2021—from April 26, 2021, Sansom’s business went by J. Andrews...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy