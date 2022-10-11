Read full article on original website
Attorney General warns of ‘computer repair’ phone scam in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is warning West Virginians to be wary of a computer repair scam going around the state. According to WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the scammer calls consumers claiming they are from a major technology or computer company and demands the consumer pay for antivirus software […]
wchstv.com
Report: Parts of West Virginia at a high cancer risk due to gas and oil fumes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent report from a nonprofit group said some West Virginians are at a high risk of cancer because of pollution associated with the oil and gas industry, but an organization that represents those industries disputes the data. The report from the Clean Air Task...
West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
West Virginia gets over $680K for 13 community projects
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is receiving more than $680,000 for rural development projects throughout West Virginia. According to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program is giving the state $680,700 for 13 projects across the state to support upgrading local infrastructure, […]
STUDY: 1/4 of adults in West Virginia are living with mental illness
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia has the second highest number of adults with mental illness, with 24.62%, right behind Utah. This new study done by health experts at NiceRx calculated states spending the most and least on mental health funding, those who are searching for therapists the most, and the states with the highest […]
WDTV
Consumers warned about computer repair scams
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Consumers are being warned about a computer repair scam that officials say is currently active in West Virginia. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking consumers to be cautious if they receive a suspicious call. “Consumers should be cautious if they receive a suspicious call,...
WDTV
Dozens of employers looking to hire at employment expo
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Fall Gray Digital Media/WDTV 5 Employment Expo presented by WVU Medicine is coming up soon!. More than 25 area employers will be there looking to hire. The expo is on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
WDTV
Local comic and gaming store raises money for friends in the hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tiger Hickman and Mark Lafferty, both of Lost Creek, and Drake Lemensky, of Buckhannon, were on their way home from a Pokémon convention in Illinois when their car was hit head on.
West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
What is Amendment 2, and how does it affect your taxes?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Amendment 2 is a popular topic given its importance in the upcoming election on November 8, 2022. Business leaders and local government officials differ greatly on how it should be voted. What is amendment 2, and why is it important? Amendment 2, nicknamed the ‘Property Tax Modernization Amendment’ proposes to amend Article […]
West Virginia breaks record on monthly unclaimed property returns
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State has hit a new record for monthly unclaimed property returns in September, according to West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore. The Treasurer’s office says the Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and organizations in September. The total marks the highest amount […]
wchstv.com
West Virginia attorney general alerts public of hurricane relief scams
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fraud and scams can come in many shapes and sizes. There's mail fraud, healthcare fraud and even charity and disaster fraud. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning residents in the Mountain State about a new scam popping up involving hurricane relief. "West Virginians...
WDTV
W.Va law enforcement to focus on seat belt violations
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians who are not wearing a seat belt will be more likely to get a ticket for it for the next two weeks. Law enforcement officers in West Virginia will be out in full force, ticketing seat belt violators who are caught traveling without a buckled seat belt or transporting unrestrained children, according to the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
Man in West Virginia has New York change state gun buyback rules with loophole
New York’s attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who identified himself by a pseudonym, said he traveled from West Virginia […]
Justice proposes bill to eliminate car tax
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he is proposing legislation to eliminate the state’s car tax without amending the State Constitution. The bill, called the “Car and All Vehicle Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act,” would give all West Virginians who own a vehicle a full dollar-for-dollar refund for […]
What are the rules for West Virginia Bridge Day 2022?
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — While Bridge Day is a festive event full of fun, there are rules put in place to ensure the safer of BASE jumpers and spectators! Below is a list of festival rules everyone must follow when going to Bridge Day 2022 on Saturday, October 15, 2022! No dogs are allowed No […]
Attorney General Morrisey sues unlicensed contractor
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted with consumers to work on projects he was not licensed to perform. He operated his business under the name J. Andrews Revive and Design from September 2020 through April of 2021—from April 26, 2021, Sansom’s business went by J. Andrews...
WVNT-TV
FBI, other law enforcement involved in ‘large operation’ in Philippi, West Virginia
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a “large operation” in north Philippi Tuesday morning, the Philippi Police Department wrote on its official Facebook page.
