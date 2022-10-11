Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Transylvania County's childcare numbers 'staggering,' commissioner says
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County commissioners were presented some sobering statistics on the state of childcare in the county during a meeting Monday night, Oct. 10. Commissioners were told that the county’s ability to provide needed childcare was highly inadequate. According to county manager Jaime Laughter, in...
WLOS.com
School board member upset that DA won't file charges after Fletcher SRO incident
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A school resource officer involved in an altercation with a fifth-grade student at Fletcher Elementary School in May is no longer with the school district. But one Henderson County Board of Public Education member doesn't think that is enough. "I have seen the video...
WLOS.com
Calling All Artists: Help Buncombe County come to life with new mural project
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you a creative looking to inspire others in Buncombe County? A new opportunity might be the one just for you!. The county's Creative Equity Mural Project is seeking out artists with a vision to revitalize three specific areas of downtown Asheville and possibly some other areas as well. County Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger first inquired about utilizing a wall of the Register of Deeds building for a potential mural space, and the idea grew from there.
WLOS.com
Estate Wine Co., Village Hotel should not be included in tree lawsuit, Biltmore Co. says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Biltmore Co. said the Estate Wine Co. and Village Hotel should be removed from a lawsuit over the death of a visitor last summer. In June, Casey Skudin was driving near the entrance of Biltmore Estate, with his wife and two children, when a tree fell and hit the New York firefighter's vehicle.
WLOS.com
'I [heart] hot youth pastors' stickers given to kids leads to pastor being placed on leave
GREER, S.C. (TND) — A church in South Carolina says that it has placed a pastor on leave after a social media post claimed he had given children stickers that read "I [heart] hot youth pastors." Fairview Baptist Church youth pastor Cory Wall has been "placed on administrative leave,"...
WLOS.com
Some mountain middle school students talk with International Space Station crew
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Harris Middle School in Mitchell County made contact with the International Space Station using a ham radio. It was part of a special service project called Amateur Radio on the International Space Station. Teacher of the year Dan Hopson put it all...
WLOS.com
Meeting set to get public input on Woodfin greenway plan
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is moving forward with plans to build a greenway in Woodfin. The project runs along Riverside Drive, from Broadway Street to Elk Mountain Road. It would add about 3 miles of greenway. The county is in the early design phase. Construction could begin...
WLOS.com
Couple shares frustration over parking issue after car towed at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A couple who saw News 13's story on the parking problems at the Asheville Regional Airport said they were forced to spend the night in a hotel because they couldn't get their towed car. On Oct. 11, Mike and Caryn Black sent News 13 pictures...
WLOS.com
Plaintiffs file new motion in lawsuit against HCA Healthcare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new motion has been filed in the original antitrust lawsuit filed against HCA Healthcare. The plaintiffs plan to reargue their case that the hospital group has a monopoly in Western North Carolina. Last month, Judge Mark Davis ruled that part of the lawsuit could...
WLOS.com
Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans return to western NC during 'Get out the Vote' tour
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As election day quickly approaches, U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans to launch a statewide tour across North Carolina, including stops in the mountains. Beasley's "For the People" Get out the Vote tour will include public forums in Asheville, Lumberton and Elizabeth City, a press...
WLOS.com
Not all apple farmers oppose expansion of Henderson County sewer lines
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The struggle between development and preserving land is at the center of a debate over sewer lines in Henderson County. Some argue sewer line expansion will lead to too much development, while others say planning is the way to go. Apple orchards are a...
WLOS.com
Drivers offer mixed opinions as Merrimon Avenue Conversion continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the city of Asheville approving a project to convert Merrimon Avenue into a three-lane configuration, the work officially began Monday night. Drivers began to feel the effect Monday, as there was a lot more traffic than usual. While none of the drivers were fond...
WLOS.com
'Overreach:' NC retail group questions Asheville's authority to ban plastic bags
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association is pushing back on the city of Asheville’s plans to explore an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags at the point of sale. The Asheville City Council will discuss a phased approach during a meeting Tuesday night. The first...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
WLOS.com
Blue Ridge Public Radio changing frequencies to bring more news to more people
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Ridge Public Radio is set to make the big switch later this month. The station is preparing to swap frequencies on its two channels; BPR News and BPR Classic will make the switch overnight on Halloween. For those who listen to the radio, the...
WLOS.com
Waynesville Recreation Center steps up efforts to boost attendance, revenue
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Attendance remains down at the Waynesville Recreation Center. Center interim director Luke Kinsland said before the COVID-19 pandemic, daily visits totaled more than 400. He said they remain a little more than 200 currently. Kinsland said the pandemic changed behaviors, with some people now preferring...
WLOS.com
Swannanoa man given $1 million bond after drug arrest in Haywood County
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swannanoa man faces drug trafficking charges after he was pulled over in Haywood County last month. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found 1.12 pounds of methamphetamine, 47 grams of Fentanyl and an illegal firearm during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 on Sept. 28.
WLOS.com
Students enjoy spooky art classes at Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This month, kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County are enjoying fall, as well as spooky-themed arts and crafts projects. On Tuesday afternoon, some of the students were working with construction paper and pastel paper, exploring different mediums. The kids said it...
WLOS.com
Missing: Authorities asking for help finding Weaverville man last seen over a week ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities are asking for help locating a Weaverville man, last seen over a week ago. Authorities say, Freddy Antonio Padilla, 31, was last seen leaving church in Swannanoa on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at around 7:30 p.m. Padilla was last seen driving...
WLOS.com
NC firefighters to sue over protective gear, warning 'stay out of it as much as possible'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "Now we're suggesting firefighters stay out of their gear as much as possible," said Asheville Firefighter and Professional Firefighter and Paramedics of North Carolina President Scott Mullins. It's an urgent call to action for firefighters from Asheville to Wilmington, North Carolina, after research identifies health...
