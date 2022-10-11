Read full article on original website
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News
For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge won’t get chance to ‘walk all over us,’ Guardians say
NEW YORK — The Cleveland Guardians took turns gushing over the American League’s new single-season home run leader during Monday’s ALDS workout day at Yankee Stadium. Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge’s 62 homers amazed manager Terry Francona, pitching coach Cal Willis and Game 1 starter Cal Quantrill, among others.
Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter
The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
'I was just sick to my stomach': Yankees ace Gerrit Cole embarks on righting postseason wrongs
One year after being battered by the Red Sox in the AL wild-card game, Cole will start Game 1 for the Yankees in the AL Division Series vs. Cleveland.
Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series
This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
Panthers preparing for blockbuster trade after firing Matt Rhule?
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games
It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
Brian Kenny went on MLB Network and accused Joe Musgrove of cheating
A day after Game 3 of the San Diego Padres-New York Mets Wild Card Series, Brian Kenny appeared on MLB Network and accused pitcher Joe Musgrove of cheating. Given that Game 3 of the Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets was the only baseball game on on Sunday night, there was a lot of attention on it. On Twitter, there were fans who pointed out that Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove’s ears looked shiny, and pondered if it was a substance. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Musgrove’s ears in the sixth inning, and after an inspection, they determined that there was no illegal substance on him.
Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him
This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench in NLDS Game 1
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Rosario will sit versus a southpaw, as he did throughout the regular season. Robbie Grossman will cover left field and hit ninth. Ronald Acuna will start in right and lead things off for Atlanta.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179. Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.
Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
MLB World Reacts To Mets' 2023 Decision News
The New York Mets' 2022 season ended on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series. It was a weird year for the Mets, who won 101 games, the second-highest total in team history, but faltered down the stretch and surrendered the NL East to the Atlanta Braves despite having been in first place for more than 170 days.
