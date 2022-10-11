Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts Daily
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
thelocalne.ws
Dragons and dry ice start Halloween off for young ones
IPSWICH — Kids laughed and screamed with excitement as they listened to the story of the dragons and the ice sorceress. At town hall on Saturday afternoon, Talewise science performer Brianna Gervais used dry ice to create dragon’s breath in demonstration for the elementary school volunteers. Talewise is...
high-profile.com
Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church
Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
country1025.com
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
Grand Opening of Floramo’s Restaurant
Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the grand opening ceremony of Floramo’s in Malden located at the former Dockside Restaurant. The original Floramo's Restaurant was founded in 1984 by Tommy and Pat Floramo in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Offering homemade recipes cooked to order, Floramo's quickly established itself as a destination where ribs are prepared in a special way “where the meat falls off the bone.”
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Farewell to Jim Martel
A farewell to Jim Martel, to our beloved neighbor across the street; a farewell to a wonderful person whom we enjoyed any time of the day. He always had a friendly smile and was willing to listen and fix any problem you had in your car. Jim had the shortest...
Canobie Lake Park Is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022
During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park. Get ready for haunted houses, ghoul-filled...
For $2.6 million, a Lexington contemporary the architect lived in for 20 years
76 Meriam Street has served as the home of its architect, Robert Adams, for the last 20 years. Now, the intricacy and considerations of his design are visible as the home hits the market for $2.6 million. The 4-bed, 3-and-a-half bath home in picturesque Lexington was designed to be a...
tewksburycarnation.org
13+ Things to Know In Tewksbury This Week
In case you missed the bump in Southside activity, on Friday, Tree House Brewing quietly started online sales at its pickup location at the Tewksbury Country Club. The Carnation ordered a sampling of IPAs, an Octoberfest lager, canned cocktails and coffee beans. The pickup process was smooth, with helpful staff who had traveled from other Tree House locations. The plan, according to workers at the pickup site, is to hire local as the Tewksbury operation expands. Check out job openings.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Museum lecture to feature Anne Bradstreet
IPSWICH — The Ipswich Museum’s October Wednesday Evening Lecture — “Anne Bradstreet: Her Life and Her Work” — will take place on October 19 at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Charlotte Gordon will tell the story of Bradstreet’s life and explain the importance of her poetry.
thelocalne.ws
Topsfield Fair draws large crowds, showcases record-breaking pumpkin
There’s an age-old saying at the Topsfield Fair, according to George Hoomis, president of the New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Association. It goes something like this:. “There’s two questions people ask when they come in,” Hoomis said. “Where’s the bathroom, and where’s the giant pumpkin? Not necessarily in that order.”
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges
Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
thelocalne.ws
Look at this beauty: 1934 firetruck to return to Ipswich
IPSWICH — The fire department is having an open house on Saturday, and the department plans to have a very special visitor. After it was rebuilt in Washington state, a 1934 Seagrave fire truck will arrive in Beverly on Wednesday and be prepared before it comes home to Ipswich, completing an almost 90-year journey that saw it owned by people in Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, and Washington.
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
Downtown Worcester Donut Shop Announces Closing
WORCESTER - On Tuesday, Doughnuts & Draughts, located on Main Street in downtown Worcester, announced on social media they are closed. The donut shop and bar occupied a storefront near the entrance of the Worcester Palladium. It opened in 2018. It was formerly the Paris Café. Doughnuts & Drafts...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
Sudbury firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at greenhouse complex
Sudbury firefighters were called to battle a raging three-alarm blaze at a greenhouse complex Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sudbury Police Department, the fire began at Cavicchio Greenhouses on Codjer Lane. Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen told Boston 25 that the fire was under control by 5:00 p.m. Earlier in...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
Beverly installs commemorative ‘seal crossing’ sign after Shoebert finds his way back to North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — The town of Beverly has installed a “seal crossing” sign in wake of Shoebert’s return to the North Shore. The beloved gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island in late September after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. The wayward 235-pound aquatic mammal was initially taken into custody after he waddled from the pond to Beverly police headquarters.
homenewshere.com
Town’s dissatisfaction with new trash hauler grows
READING - Town officials expressed continued frustration with the community’s new trash hauler after the vendor failed to pickup garbage from various route locations across Reading over the weekend. On Sunday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and DPW managers advised residents whose trash was never emptied last week by Republic...
