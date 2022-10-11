ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Dragons and dry ice start Halloween off for young ones

IPSWICH — Kids laughed and screamed with excitement as they listened to the story of the dragons and the ice sorceress. At town hall on Saturday afternoon, Talewise science performer Brianna Gervais used dry ice to create dragon’s breath in demonstration for the elementary school volunteers. Talewise is...
IPSWICH, MA
Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church

Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
Ipswich, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Grand Opening of Floramo’s Restaurant

Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the grand opening ceremony of Floramo’s in Malden located at the former Dockside Restaurant. The original Floramo's Restaurant was founded in 1984 by Tommy and Pat Floramo in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Offering homemade recipes cooked to order, Floramo's quickly established itself as a destination where ribs are prepared in a special way “where the meat falls off the bone.”
Letter: Farewell to Jim Martel

A farewell to Jim Martel, to our beloved neighbor across the street; a farewell to a wonderful person whom we enjoyed any time of the day. He always had a friendly smile and was willing to listen and fix any problem you had in your car. Jim had the shortest...
IPSWICH, MA
13+ Things to Know In Tewksbury This Week

In case you missed the bump in Southside activity, on Friday, Tree House Brewing quietly started online sales at its pickup location at the Tewksbury Country Club. The Carnation ordered a sampling of IPAs, an Octoberfest lager, canned cocktails and coffee beans. The pickup process was smooth, with helpful staff who had traveled from other Tree House locations. The plan, according to workers at the pickup site, is to hire local as the Tewksbury operation expands. Check out job openings.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Ipswich Museum lecture to feature Anne Bradstreet

IPSWICH — The Ipswich Museum’s October Wednesday Evening Lecture — “Anne Bradstreet: Her Life and Her Work” — will take place on October 19 at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Charlotte Gordon will tell the story of Bradstreet’s life and explain the importance of her poetry.
IPSWICH, MA
Topsfield Fair draws large crowds, showcases record-breaking pumpkin

There’s an age-old saying at the Topsfield Fair, according to George Hoomis, president of the New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Association. It goes something like this:. “There’s two questions people ask when they come in,” Hoomis said. “Where’s the bathroom, and where’s the giant pumpkin? Not necessarily in that order.”
TOPSFIELD, MA
Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges

Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
BOSTON, MA
Look at this beauty: 1934 firetruck to return to Ipswich

IPSWICH — The fire department is having an open house on Saturday, and the department plans to have a very special visitor. After it was rebuilt in Washington state, a 1934 Seagrave fire truck will arrive in Beverly on Wednesday and be prepared before it comes home to Ipswich, completing an almost 90-year journey that saw it owned by people in Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, and Washington.
IPSWICH, MA
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
Beverly installs commemorative ‘seal crossing’ sign after Shoebert finds his way back to North Shore

BEVERLY, Mass. — The town of Beverly has installed a “seal crossing” sign in wake of Shoebert’s return to the North Shore. The beloved gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island in late September after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. The wayward 235-pound aquatic mammal was initially taken into custody after he waddled from the pond to Beverly police headquarters.
BEVERLY, MA
Town’s dissatisfaction with new trash hauler grows

READING - Town officials expressed continued frustration with the community’s new trash hauler after the vendor failed to pickup garbage from various route locations across Reading over the weekend. On Sunday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and DPW managers advised residents whose trash was never emptied last week by Republic...
READING, MA

