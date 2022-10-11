IPSWICH — The fire department is having an open house on Saturday, and the department plans to have a very special visitor. After it was rebuilt in Washington state, a 1934 Seagrave fire truck will arrive in Beverly on Wednesday and be prepared before it comes home to Ipswich, completing an almost 90-year journey that saw it owned by people in Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, and Washington.

IPSWICH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO