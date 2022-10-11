Read full article on original website
Sissy
2d ago
She drugged me back in 2015 and my body is deformed because of her. There is a Facebook group with many, many women she has done the same thing to. She’s sick!
LaLa J
2d ago
I can imagine just what else has to be done in order for her to lose her license all together 🙄🤔 Are we that desperate for medical "professionals," or do you simply do not care about the safety of the patients?
TONI Howard
2d ago
I sure as hell don't think she should be practicing any kind of medicine. 🤬😡 She sounds like a quack. ,
q13fox.com
Australian family flies to King County to search for missing uncle
According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening. He disappeared shortly after.
q13fox.com
King Co. judge rejects injunction for Seattle firefighters terminated over vaccine mandate
SEATTLE - A King County judge rejected an injunction filed by Seattle firefighters terminated for not getting the COVID vaccine. Judge Matthew Williams denied a motion for injunction, which would have protected the firefighters from being fired for refusing to get vaccinated. According to the judge, the firefighters failed to prove irreparable injury from their termination, and argued that "public interest" is greater than their desire for injunctive relief.
q13fox.com
Abandoned hotel on Hosmer St. center of crime in Tacoma
An abandoned hotel on Hosmer Street seems to be the center of crime in Tacoma. Officials are trying to vacate the hotel and eventually reopen it as an option for affordable housing.
King County election fraud report short on details, big on claims
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Along the stretch of Interstate 90 through Bellevue, the Trailer Inns RV Park almost looks out of place. Unlike rows of RVs in campgrounds that are far afield, this facility is a 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown Seattle. Canvassers who have been prowling...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County sees 1st flu death since 2020
Health officials in Snohomish County are reporting their first flu-related death since 2020. Officials warn the public to expect a worse flu season than in years past.
Humpback whale found dead in Jefferson County was one of two likely struck by ship this month
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash — A humpback whale found dead on the Washington coast earlier this month showed "clear indications of blunt force trauma" that researchers believe is the result of a ship strike. The humpback was first reported on Jefferson County's Ruby Beach on Oct. 5. It is one...
Silverdale hospital short on staff calls 911 for help after being overwhelmed with patients
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue was surprised to get a call from 911 dispatch on Saturday, sending them to St. Michael Medical Center, because the call wasn’t for a fire. “The charged nurse from inside the emergency room called 911,” said Central Kitsap Fire and...
q13fox.com
No injuries reported after shootout between suspect, Renton officers
RENTON, Wash. - Renton police took a suspect into custody after shots were fired between the suspect and officers Wednesday morning. After 4:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a prowler breaking into a car in the 2000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Investigators said when officers arrived, the...
q13fox.com
Hosmer Street in Tacoma home for growing crime and violence
One abandoned hotel in particular has become the spot for drug use, gun violence and sex trafficking. The hotel's new owners are working to flip the property and turn it into affordable housing.
q13fox.com
King County's crime report for September
The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has released crime report numbers for the month of September. The key detail is the upward trend of assault charges.
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Seattle on Monday. The crash happened near Ravenna Northeast 65th Street, north of the University of Washington campus. According to the officials, an unknown vehicle struck a person following the collision. The victim suffered major injuries and was pronounced...
q13fox.com
Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
More than 150 cats, dogs, guinea pigs displaced by Hurricane Ian flown to Pacific Northwest
EVERETT, Wash. — More than 150 dogs, cats and guinea pigs displaced by Hurricane Ian were flown to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday. Greater Good Charities and the Humane Society of the United States conducted the emergency airlift from animal shelters in Florida to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Thousands stolen from Renton residents after leaving casino
RENTON, Wash. — An 81-year-old woman may have been followed home from the Muckleshoot Casino before being viciously beaten and robbed. Police say it has happened before. The attack occurred late last week in Renton, about 14 miles from the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. The victim believes the attacker...
Father, stepson from Washington arrested for roles in Jan. 6 breach of US Capitol
A father and stepson from Washington state were arrested in Tacoma on Wednesday for their roles in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, and Caden Paul Gottfried, 20, are charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man, 90, Faces Charges for Trying to Move Trailer With Bulldozer, Police Say
A 90-year-old Tumwater man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Monday afternoon after he tried to evict some people on his property by using a bulldozer, according to police. About 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tumwater police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Trosper Road Southwest after a report of...
q13fox.com
City of Tacoma passes camping ban
The new ban will prevent any encampments from being set up within a 10-block radius of temporary or permanent shelters in the city. If a 10-block radius cuts through a block or a public area, such as a park or a school, then "the entire block or parcel shall also be included in the prohibited area," the city said.
Woman killed by driver while walking to work in Orting
ORTING, Wash. — A 66-year-old woman was killed while walking to work at a Safeway in Orting early Wednesday morning. The fatal collision took place in the 300 block of Washington Avenue. She was crossing the street near the Orting Primary School when she was struck by a car.
Tri-City Herald
Man with crossbow gets shot in face when he won’t hand it over, WA cops say
A man was shot in the face and stomach after refusing to give his crossbow to someone who approached him, authorities in Washington said. The 45-year-old man was sitting in his parked car behind a building with his crossbow on the passenger seat in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood on Friday, Oct. 7, the Seattle Police Department said in a news release.
