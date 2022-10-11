Read full article on original website
Related
Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks
Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
AOL Corp
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
I won $1million on a Powerball jackpot – I thought I was dreaming but my ‘family’ strategy was key
AFTER picking the same numbers for years, a Kentucky man finally hit the jackpot and won $1million. The winner, who would like to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that he had been picking a combination of family birthdays for years and it just paid off. He purchased the ticket on...
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $336 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 5) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $336 million drawing Monday (October 3) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $353 million ($185.6 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackpot: Two people finally claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery winnings
After several weeks of mystery, two people who agreed to share the winnings have claimed the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
Here's the (Smart) Reason the $1 Billion Mega Millions Winners Waited to Come Forward
The chances of winning the Mega Millions lottery is about 1 in 300,000,000 — and two people from Illinois defied those odds. The winning ticket was announced eight weeks ago, and just days before the 60-day deadline to claim the record-breaking jackpot, the winners finally came forward. Article continues...
Daylight saving: We fall back this year, but will it be the last time?
STAUNTON — The ongoing debate — do we continue with daylight saving, or will it go away?. This year, it's still here. Sorry. We will still continue to fall back in November and spring forward in March — something that started in the 1960s. Come Nov. 6, we will turn back time, one hour, ending daylight saving time. Then we will be in standard time. The United States is one of more than 70 countries that observe daylight saving time.
Here are Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. Friday's jackpot will be an estimated of $494 million. The cash option would be $248.7 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two unidentified people claim $1.337b Mega Millions jackpot and agree to split the lump sum payment of $780.5m
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said the prize...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Mega Millions Jackpot Tops $400 Million
The first week of spooky October ends with a big Mega Millions® jackpot – an estimated $410 million ($213.8 million cash) is up for grabs on Friday, October 7. It’s the third time this year the jackpot has surpassed the $400 million mark! The jackpot rolls after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 15, 18, 25, 33 and 38, plus the gold Mega Ball 25.
Mega Millions results Oct. 11, 2022: Did anyone win last night
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise, now up to an estimated $494 million with a cash value of $248.7 million after no tickets sold matched the numbers drawn last night. The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3, 7, 11, 13 and 38. The Megaball was 1 and the Megaplier was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Check your tickets
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $322 million with a cash option of $170.8 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 night when a lottery player in Pennsylvania took home $206.9 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $380 million with a...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $401 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $202 million in the August 3 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play:...
I won $1million from the lottery – my ticket-buying strategy paid off
A LOTTERY ticket from August has just scored a lucky winner $1million dollars. The anonymous winner bought the Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket back on August 31 and didn't check it until last week. The Lexington man stocks up on tickets and checks them once he has a decent amount, reports...
Florida Players Have A Chance At $914 Million In Jackpots
A total of $914 million is up for grabs this week as America’s dueling jackpots, MEGA MILLIONS® andPOWERBALL®, continue to climb! On Monday, the POWERBALL jackpot rolled to an estimated $420 million, and on Tuesday, the MEGA MILLIONS jackpot rolled to an estimated $494 million.
Powerball Numbers for October 5, 2022, Wednesday's jackpot was $353 million
Powerball numbers for October 5, 2022, Wednesday's jackpot was $353 million
Comments / 0