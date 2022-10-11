Read full article on original website
12-year-old boy shot by uncle in hunting accident dies
The 12-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting squirrels in northern Minnesota at the weekend has died from his injuries. The Cass County Sheriff's Office provided an update Tuesday after learning that the boy died at a Twin Cities hospital Sunday, after being airlifted there from the scene of the accident.
12-year-old shot by uncle while hunting squirrels has died
(FOX 9) - The 12-year-old boy who was shot while hunting squirrels with his uncle in central Minnesota has died, authorities said Tuesday. The boy was shot Sunday morning, with the Cass County Sheriff's Office saying deputies learned a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land in Moose Lake Township when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew.
UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy who was shot in a hunting accident in rural Motley, Minnesota, has died from his injuries. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said on Sunday, October 9 at 8:19 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township in rural Motley. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that a family from St. Paul was in the area, on public land, hunting squirrels when a 12-year-old was accidently shot by his uncle, age 47 of St. Paul.
Sheriff: Cold Spring Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Motorcycle Crash
(KNSI) – Police say a motorcyclist from Cold Spring suffered severe injuries after getting into a crash in Saint Joseph. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Benjamin Lingl was riding a 2011 Harley Davidson around 4:30 on Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car at the intersection of County Road 75 and County Road 3. Officials say Lingl was rushed to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.
Bemidji man serious hurt in rollover crash near Fosston
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash near Fosston Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near 39351 350th Avenue SE in Brandsvold Township near Fosston. The man was driving a semi which was pulling a trailer filled with asphalt...
Sheriff: Uncle accidently shot nephew, 12, while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota
CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 12-year-old boy has died after an accident during a hunting trip with his uncle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office say the 47-year-old man accidentally shot the boy while they were hunting squirrels on public land near Motley Sunday morning.The boy was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirmed that the boy had died as a result of his injuries.The sheriff's office is still investigating. An autopsy is pending.The boy's sister has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.
Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
Sartell Man Involved In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morrison County
(KNSI) – A 24-year-old Sartell man was involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Agram Township near Buckman. Noah Boser of Pierz stopped his car to allow deer to cross Lake Road just before 7:15 when Cody Hermanson collided with the rear of Boser’s vehicle. Hermanson and a passenger in Boser’s car both had minor injuries. They went to a nearby hospital in personal cars for treatment.
Sauk Rapids Stabbing Suspect to Undergo Competency Exam
FOLEY -- A Benton County judge has ordered a mental competency examination for a man accused of stabbing a Sauk Rapids man. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane is accused of stabbing the man in his garage at the direction of the man's wife, 55-year-old Maria Foster. Kane's wife, 25-year-old Katrina Hunt, was...
MN woman charged with threatening Somali family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions. Alyssa Holmberg, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday disturbance at a Waite Park apartment building.
Woman Facing Charges After Allegedly Threatening Apartment Residents and Fighting With Police
(KNSI) — A 33-year-old woman is in custody after a wild assault at an apartment building in Waite Park. According to a press release, police were called to a knife complaint on the 200 block of 3rd Street South at about 3:15 Saturday afternoon. Several people said a woman was going into apartments and threatening to kill people with a knife. Police arrived and heard yelling.
Waite Park Woman Accused of Making Threats, Racist Comments
WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park woman faces assault charges after a knife complaint Saturday. Officers were called to the 200 block of 3rd Street South just before 3:30 p.m. Several People called in that 33-year-old Alyssa Holmberg was going into apartments and threatening to kill people with a knife.
City responds to precarious conditions at Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji, tenant shares experiences
BEMIDJI - Ever since the neighboring apartment building at 2830 was condemned, residents in the three remaining buildings of Ridgeway Courts I and II have been living in uncertainty. They know that the conditions of their buildings are not good: apartments lie abandoned, squatters drift in and out, windows are...
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
Siblings of Sartell: The Mrozeks
Can you imagine living with quintuplets? That has been Kaylei Mrozek’s life since she was two years old. Kaylei’s “normal” has been chaotic, disorganized, unique, and complete since the Mrozek quintuplets have been born. The Mrozek siblings are all at the high school this year and...
