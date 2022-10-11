ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

In-State ATH Aziah Johnson Gets Virginia Tech Offer Ahead of Visit

Virginia Tech has sent out a few new offers to wide receivers or WR-likely athletes recently in the 2023 class including one to Richmond area standout Aziah Johnson out of Thomas Jefferson HS, the same HS as current Hokies WR Jaylen Jones. Johnson told us that it was "very exciting"...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WBTM

Martinsville Middle School Students Visited by Gold Medalist

Middle School Students in Martinsville Public Schools were visited by a gold medalist yesterday. 3-time Olympic gold medalist , 2-time world champion, 3-time national champion and National Softball Hall of Fame inductee Leah Amico visited the students and spoke to them about the importance of working hard both on the field and in the classroom, teamwork, positive thinking, and accountability, overcoming the difficulties we all encounter in our lives.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Tech professor receives $1 million grant from NASA; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Tech professor receives $1 million grant from NASA. Julia M. Gohlke, associate professor of environmental...
BLACKSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
WYOMING STATE
cardinalnews.org

Mark Chestnutt to perform in Rocky Mount

Country music singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt will play at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Chestnutt was one of Billboard’s Ten Most-Played Radio Artists of the 1990s; Chesnutt’s singles were some of the decade’s most memorable. His hits include “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Blame it on Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing;” which held its position at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
pmg-va.com

HoustonFest ends after 10 years

HoustonFest, for 10 years one of Galax’s most anticipated music festivals, is no more, according to Galax Fire Chief Mike Ayers. In its time, the bluegrass and old-time event held each June in Felts Park featured performers ranging from legends like Ricky Skaggs and Ralph Stanley to up-and-coming artists that represented the future of the genre.
GALAX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg artist tasked with painting town mural

Christiansburg, Va. (WDBJ) - A new mural with hometown roots is in the works in Christiansburg. Morgan Short, a Christiansburg native, was selected by the town for its Cambria mural project. The mural is on the side of the Electrical Supply building. Short says this is the first time she’s...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Elbit Systems Release) - Elbit Systems of America, based in Roanoke, has been awarded a U.S. Army production order worth about $107 million to supply Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment, according to the company. According to the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Why some school systems are still struggling with bus delays, routes

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been almost two months since most Southwest Virginia schools began their new year. Issues with school transportation persist, and staffing shortages are to blame. On Tuesday, almost 30 routes were delayed in Roanoke City – some by an hour, according to the school’s website...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Citizen group pushes for halt to open burning at Radford Army Ammunition Plant

Alyssa Carpenter hadn’t reached the age of 30 when she had her thyroid removed. A former student at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, she began getting sick after she graduated. Eventually doctors found her thyroid was extremely diseased and suspected it could be cancerous. Now, aged 28, even though her thyroid has been removed, health problems […] The post Citizen group pushes for halt to open burning at Radford Army Ammunition Plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Another day with a big temperature swing from morning to afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you reported seeing frost in your backyards for the first time this season on Sunday morning!. We have the chilly air in place once again this morning, prompting another frost advisory from the National Weather Service. Areas in blue on the map below will...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New unique 3D printing shop to open in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3D Shop will be opening its doors to the public this Saturday. The one-stop shop will have 18 various 3D printers along with 3D printed objects for sale such as flower pots and 3D topography maps. “With 3D printing, I think people haven’t really quite...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Shooting this morning in NW Roanoke

(from Roanoke PD) On October 10 [this morning] at approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA

